25 Hilariously Failed Attempts at Being Cool

Everyone has had a moment where they wanted to look cool. It could be to look cool in front of your friends at school or you want to impress a certain someone in hopes of gaining their attention. This need to be cool can lead some people to do pretty stupid things. We looked at an online discussion group to see some of the most ridiculous things people have done in their lives in an attempt to raise their cool factor.

1. Pulled Over by a Police Officer and Treated It Like a Joke

A police officer pulled over one individual because they were playing their car stereo too loud. This person took the ticket and then turned the car stereo back up again. He received another ticket and then turned the car stereo up yet again. He was given a third ticket and, once again, turned up the car stereo. After three strikes he was out and spent the night in jail.

2. Trying To Cover up an Accident

There was an instance where someone had an accident in his pants. He spilled a drink on his pants in the same spot to try and cover that up. Some might think that is a smart move, but it wasn't because it was a night in November, and he was outside hanging out with friends trying to hide from his parents.

3. Trampoline Acrobatics Go Awry

One day someone's sister had a group of friends over to play. The brother wanted to impress them and said he would do a backflip using the trampoline. He had never attempted a backflip before. He landed on his neck, bouncing off the trampoline and breaking his wrist.

4. Drinking at a Party To Keep Up With People

There was a party where everyone was hanging out and having a good time while drinking. One party member chugged six cans of Mike's Hard Lemonade and then got very sick for several hours. No one else at the party was even slightly drunk.

5. Tried To Use a Lighter With His Face

Someone tried to light a Zippo lighter using the stubble on his face. The result was that it ripped a pimple off his face, and it looked like he had been shot. To this day he still has a clump of scar tissue in his cheek.

6. Taking a Leap of Faith

Sometimes people will do some dumb things to try and impress someone they care about. In this instance, the commenter talked about jumping off a 76-foot cliff to impress a girl. It worked, but even he admits it was an insanely stupid thing to do.

7. Faking a Medical Emergency

One person faked a seizure in elementary school after one of his friends dared him to do it. Once people realized what was happening, he was suspended from school for a week, and his parents let him have it at home as well.

8. Pretending To Play a Sport You Don't Like

In fifth grade, a contributor stated that she pretended to play street hockey because she thought that would make her seem tough. She even went as far as wearing a fake sling for her arm and telling people she sprained it while playing street hockey.

9. Wearing Glasses To Look Cool

As a kid, you always wanted to look cool. In first grade, a person was jealous of people who wore glasses. They grabbed an old pair of their mom's sunglasses and wore them to class to combat this. Of course, they couldn't see anything. Their teacher caught on to what was happening and told the mom. After that, this individual informed her classmates that she switched to contacts.

10. Walking Into a Wall

At a club with friends, one guy walked away from the bar and noticed some cute girls sitting at a table. He wanted to look cool, so he pointed at them at the moment, similar to how you see guys do that in movies. The only problem was he wasn't paying attention and walked right into a wall while doing that.

11. Jumping Into a Mosh Pit

Going to a concert with friends can be a great experience. Unfortunately, this gentleman thought jumping on the stage and cheering on the band would be a good idea. He then wanted to make a grand exit and jumped backward into the pit. He miscalculated the distance and injured his lower leg on the edge of the stage. He had to spend three days in the hospital.

12. Showing off an Autograph From a Famous Athlete

Once while in second grade a commenter mentioned how they made their mom sign Nolan Ryan's name on a ball. Once she did that, he took it to school to show everyone and tell the story about how he caught it at a game. Unfortunately for him, it didn't take long before he realized he had brought a softball to school, not a baseball.

13. Trying To Impress the Girl Next Door

It was a hot summer day with temperatures in the triple digits. Someone commented that they went outside and saw their cute neighbor sunbathing in the front yard. He grabbed the roof ledge and began doing pull-ups to impress her. It wasn't long before he realized how hot the roof was in that heat and quickly let go, yelling out in pain. He fell on his backside, scalded his fingers, and didn't impress her at all.

14. Performing a Dance Move Spontaneously

In elementary school, one forum member recalled seeing his crush and wanting to get her attention. He decided to do the dance movie “The Worm” at that moment. There was no music or anything, he just busted out that dance move for no reason. He claims that embarrassing moment is something he regularly thinks about.

15. Vandalizing Property on Halloween

Halloween is a holiday where, for some reason, some seem to think vandalizing property is okay. Whether egging a house, covering everything in toilet paper, or whatever. This person said that he threw a brick through the windshield of a preschool van for Halloween. He has felt bad about it ever since.

16. Showing Off at the Jungle Gym

Someone saw their crush at school and decided to try and look cool by jumping off a jungle gym at least eight feet tall. He landed on his hands and knees and had to limp away with messed up hands as a result.

17. He Did It for Science

There was a science project in fifth grade that involved a live worm. One individual stated that he ate the live worm from her project to impress a girl and gain her attention. Also, yes, she permitted him to do so beforehand.

18. Making a Fake Phone Call

When one forum member was younger, they recalled being obsessed with touchscreen phones, specifically iPhones. They downloaded an app on their iPod touch that would make it ring as if you were accepting a phone call. He even bought a case to make it look like a phone. One time he set up the app to make a fake call when he was with his mom. Unfortunately, they were on a train underground where you can't take calls anyway, and when his mom pointed that out, he felt dumb.

19. Making Autocorrect Work for You

One forum member mentioned how they set up their phone to misspell certain words automatically to try and look cool. Words like “because” would be abbreviated to “cus,” and “tonight” was spelled “tn.”

20. Hanging Around at a Parking Garage

There was one instance where someone recalled hanging off the side of a six-story parking garage with his friends watching. He would say, “It's all about mind over matter,” as he risked his life pulling this stunt. He thinks about this often and theorizes that it isn't so bad that kids nowadays are on iPads.

21. Playing With Fire

When they were younger, one contributor mentioned how a friend dared him to stick his hand in a fire ant hill for one minute. If he succeeded, he would get $25. He did that dare and received the money. However, he still has the scars to prove it.

22. School Bus Shenanigans

On the way to school one day, someone on the bus had some Icy Hot. On a dare, one kid put some of that Icy Hot on his eyelids and received one dollar for doing so.

23. Dancing on a Glass Table

While at a get-together with some friends, this person decided to get on a glass table and dance to a Spice Girls song. Unfortunately, the glass table broke, and it severed their patellar tendon.

24. Distracted by a Cute Girl

After an event, one guy was leaving the arena and happened to notice someone he thought was cute. Instead of stepping over a metal bar to get to her, he tried to look cool and swung his legs over it. This resulted in him hitting his head on a large concrete pillar.

25. Put a Firework in His Mouth

A family member suggested that one forum member shoot a firework out of his mouth. After drinking for a bit, he thought it sounded like a good idea. He received a nice burn on his face, but no one else was injured.

