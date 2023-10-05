7 of The Best Fall Activities in Tennessee

The Volunteer State covers three distinct geographical regions and includes varied terrain. Tennessee has mountains, forests, rivers, lakes, flat land with watersheds, and much more. Because of its ecological diversity, many of its fall activities are perfect for families, couples, and single adventurers.

7 Amazing Fall Activities in Tennessee

Outdoorsy types might like to hike in the eastern part of the state, while others might prioritize spooky haunts, shopping, or even apple bobbing. Whatever you hope to get up to this autumn season, there’s something for you! Take a look at these great fall activities to do in Tennessee.

1. Take a Buggy Ride in Ethridge, Tennessee

Ethridge is located in the heart of Middle Tennessee and is home to a thriving Amish community. Many Amish populations eschew gasoline vehicles and use horses and buggies of their religious beliefs. Visitors can enjoy a slice of the slow life by hopping on a wagon tour of the Amish community.

These tours are perfect for enjoying the fresh autumn air, viewing fall foliage, and purchasing homemade Amish goods. Dress appropriately for the weather and enjoy the ride. Just be sure not to take photos — it’s considered disrespectful in most Old Order Anabaptist communities!

2. Hike in The Great Smoky Mountains National Park

The eastern part of Tennessee is home to the Appalachian Mountains, the oldest mountain range in the world. Over time, these peaks have eroded into a soft, sloping range offering beautiful views and excellent outdoor activities in one of the United States' many official national parks. Hikers of all experience levels can find trails to accommodate their needs here!

It’s essential to think ahead if you’re planning to hike in the Smokies. Tested adventurers might take on the 72-mile section hike portion of the Appalachian Trail, while families may prefer the more accessible hikes found throughout the park — like Porters Creek Trail. Wear sturdy shoes and pack plenty of water for whichever you're going for.

3. Enjoy The Gardens of Cheekwood

The Cheekwood Estate and Gardens are located just outside Nashville, Tennessee, and have a little something for everyone. History lovers might enjoy viewing the estate's interior, built in 1929. Nature enthusiasts will love the botanical gardens, which feature various blooms and rare shrubs. The Cheek family art collection includes archival materials, paintings, sculptures, decorative art, and niche collections. Purchase tickets in advance, especially if you want to attend a special event.

4. View Fall Foliage From a Gatlinburg Cabin

Whether you’re bringing a group of friends or the entire family or are looking for a cozy couple’s getaway, Gatlinburg has the right cabin for you. Nestled in the Smoky Mountains, these cabin rentals offer rustic charm and the perfect setting for fall foliage. Gatlinburg is also full of shopping, dining, and other activities, so there’s plenty to do if you need a break from your quiet seclusion.

Many Gatlinburg cabins offer hot tubs and other fun amenities, but there are a few warnings to heed. Be sure to follow all garbage and trash rules, usually posted on signs outside. With a local black bear population, respecting the local wildlife is essential for your safety and theirs.

5. Take a Coaster Ride at Dollywood

Located in Pigeon Forge in the eastern part of the state, Dollywood is a national attraction for families of all sizes. The theme park is already a great autumn destination with roller coasters and other rides, live music, and proximity to the Great Smoky Mountains. Add in the annual Harvest Festival and this trip becomes a top choice.

Dollywood’s award-winning Great Pumpkin LumiNights sport the whimsical glow of more than 12,000 pumpkins. The fan-favorite Hoot Owl Hollow returns this year, bringing back the giant owl hideaway built from painted and carved pumpkins. Overhead light displays, shimmering sunflowers, and glowing frogs also line Dollywood’s attractions this time of year.

6. Visit The Home of The King

Memphis, Tennessee, is well-known for its storied history in the music industry, and its roots, blues, and country influence lives on. Visitors can also tour the home of The King himself, Elvis Presley, at Graceland. Tourists are also treated to many limited-run seasonal events, concerts, and more during the fall.

Guests are able to tour the mansion and stay at the attached guest house or the nearby RV and camping lot. Tours of Elvis’ hometown of Tupelo are also available via shuttle bus. Whether you’re a music history fan, an Elvis fan, or want to check out the King’s iconic interior decorating choices, it's easy to find the Memphis attraction memorable.

7. Go Pumpkin Picking at The Walden Pumpkin Farm

Located in Smyrna, Walden Pumpkin Farm offers the city's most seasonally appropriate day trip. The family-run farm is only open in the fall, offering visitors a chance to choose their gorgeous gourds, enjoy a hay ride, wander through the corn maze, and more. This is a particularly fun day trip for families with children, although anyone is welcome to enjoy free admission and free parking!

While visitors pay for individual activities and items they want to purchase, there are other free perks when visiting Walden Pumpkin Farm — such as wagons to tow around little ones. Pathways are also wheelchair and stroller accessible. Hay Mountain, a barrel train ride, and the country store are all activities the kids are sure to love.

Whether you’re looking for an outdoor adventure, a short day trip, or want to pick the prettiest pumpkin in the patch, Tennessee has something for every type of visitor. Remember to dress warmly and plan ahead by making necessary reservations and ticket purchases, and enjoy your trip!