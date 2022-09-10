10 Movie Favorites to Remind You of a Warm Cozy Autumn Day

Are you ready for the autumn/fall season? Reddit is, and they have the best suggestions for movies to get you in the autumn mood.

It started when Redditor minimalisticgem admitted, “To prepare for fall, I'm looking for film suggestions that remind you of a warm cozy autumn. Because I want to binge-watch a bunch in the next three months.”

So grab your pumpkin spice latte and check out these ten movie suggestions to set your mood to fall.

1. Dead Poets Society (1989)

Dead Poets Society tells the story of a new English teacher, John Keating (Robin Williams), at an all-boys preparatory school.

The prep school is known for its high standards and ancient traditions. Keating inspires his students through his teaching of poetry and unorthodox methods.

He helps pull students, including Todd Anderson (Ethan Hawke) and Neil Perry (Robert Sean Leonard), out of their shells. Keating also encourages them to pursue their dreams and seize the day.

2. The Goonies (1985)

The Goonies follows a group of kids living in the “Goon Docks” neighborhood of Astoria, Oregon. They find a treasure map that leads them on an action-packed adventure seeking the long-lost fortune of the pirate, One-Eyed Willy.

However, a family of wanted criminals wants the fortune for themselves and chases the kids throughout the film.

3. Beetlejuice (1988)

Beetlejuice is a cult classic that tells a story about a recently deceased couple, Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara Maitland (Genna Davis). They are ghosts who haunt their former home as the Deetz family moves in.

To get them to leave, the Maitlands hire a freelancing bio-exorcist, Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton). However, he's devious and has ulterior motives.

The supporting cast includes Catherine O'Hara, Winona Ryder, and Jeffrey Jones.

4. Halloween (1974)

Halloween is an independent slasher film that's turned into a film franchise with a cult following.

Redditor DariusEGrouchIII said, “Halloween, even though it's filmed in California, it has a very distinct midwestern late October feel.”

It tells the story of a troubled mental patient named Michael Myers. Michael murdered his teenage sister on Halloween night when he was six.

Fifteen years later, he escapes, returning to his hometown, where he goes on a murdering spree while hunting his other sister Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis).

5. Hocus Pocus (1993)

Hocus Pocus follows a comedic villainous coven of witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy).

The Sander Sisters are inadvertently resurrected by a virgin teenage boy, Max Dennison (Omri Katz), in Salem, Massachusetts, on Halloween night.

A magical talking cat helps the kids in the film steal the witch’s book of spells to stop them from becoming immortal.”

6. Hoosiers (1986)

Inspired partly by the Milan High School team who won the 1954 state championship, Hoosiers tells the story of a failed college coach Norman Dale (Gene Hackman), taking a small-town Indiana high school basketball team to the state championship. The Indiana countryside is ideal for autumn foliage viewing.

7. Autumn in New York (2000)

Autumn in New York follows a womanizing, successful middle-aged restaurateur Will Keane (Richard Gere), falling in love with a sweet but terminally ill young woman, Charlotte Fielding (Winona Ryder).

Charlotte is half Will's age and twice his match. She's a 21-year-old free spirit yearning to get out and taste the excitement of adult life.

It is a season-long encounter that shatters Will's preconceptions about women, romance, adult relations, and responsibility.

8. Twilight (2008)

Twilight takes place in a wet and rainy Washington state with an abundance of giant evergreens and nature. So it's a little less warm and cozy but still has autumn vibes.

It's the start of a new school year, and Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) has relocated from Arizona. She meets and immediately becomes infatuated with Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson).

Edward is a vegetarian vampire, but he desperately thirsts for her blood, making their unlikely romance difficult.

10. You’ve Got Mail (1998)

You’ve Got Mail takes place in New York City during autumn for an incredible fall feeling.

It follows the story of Joe Fox (Tom Hanks) and Kathleen Kell (Meg Ryan), who are in an online romance but are unaware they are also business rivals.

Ryan and Hanks also co-star in Joe Vs. the Volcano and Sleepless in Seattle.

