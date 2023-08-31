Literary Feasts Ahead: Fall’s Most Delicious Book Offerings

In 1873, Mrs. Eliza Touchet, housekeeper (and distant relative) to novelist William Ainsworth, questions the talent of her cousin and doubts Charles Dickens' character. She can't see England as anything other than a realm of illusions.

Meanwhile, Andrew Bogle, raised in Jamaican slavery, understands the cost of luxury and human manipulation. As he becomes a pivotal witness in a London trial, the famous “Tichborne Trial,” examining the legitimacy of an Australian claimant to an English estate, Mrs. Touchet and England are engrossed.

Amidst hypocrisy and uncertainty, the novel The Fraud delves into the intricate interplay between truth, deception, authenticity, and the enigma of human nature.

6. Wednesday’s Child, Yiyun Li (Sept 5)

Whether it's a grieving mother cataloging her departed, a professor entangled in an unexpected connection with her hairdresser, or a woman haunted by enigmatic emails, ordinary existence strains under the weight of hidden forces in Wednesday's Child.

Li's narratives unveil the profound within the commonplace, highlighting the significance in stolen honey, injured ants, and long-concealed photographs. With a unique blend of tenderness and starkness, humor and dread, Li crafts a collection that spans years and publications, revealing the intricate prices of existence—both tangible and emotional.

7 . Sleepless: A Memoir of Insomnia, Marie Darrieussecq (Sept 5)

Marie Darrieussecq, afflicted by twenty years of insomnia, delves into its origins, consequences, and significance, highlighting its grip on her life each day, peaking at 4 a.m. Her exploration encompasses hypnosis, psychoanalysis, alcohol, pills, and meditation as attempts to battle her fear of ensuing exhaustion.

Across literature, history, psychoanalysis, and personal encounters, she embarks on an insightful quest to fathom insomnia's roots and implications. Blending autobiography, clinical insight, and critique, Sleepless stands as an inventive, elegant contemplation by a bold and imaginative contemporary novelist.

8. Holly, Stephen King (Sept 5)

After growing from a timid recluse in Mr. Mercendes to a confident detective in The Outsider, Holly Gibney returns in Stephen King's newest novel.

Despite personal challenges, Holly can't refuse when asked to find a missing girl, leading her to confront the seemingly respectable but depraved Professors Rodney and Emily Harris. These cunning adversaries hold a sinister secret–one Holly will need to uncover in order to solve the case.

In this gripping masterwork, Holly must use all her talents to outsmart the twisted professors and solve the chilling mystery.

9. Evil Eye, Etaf Rum (Sept 5)

The bestselling author of A Woman Is No Man returns, delving into the lives of Palestinian-American women and the impact of unresolved pasts on the present. Yara, raised in a conservative Palestinian family in Brooklyn, strives for a fulfilling life as a wife, mother, and professional.

When challenges at work and family pressures arise, Yara's world unravels, forcing her to confront the lasting effects of her upbringing on herself and her daughters' futures.

10. Elon Musk, Walter Isaacson (Sept 12)

Elon Musk's childhood in South Africa was marred by bullying, leaving him physically and emotionally scarred. His father's influence had a lasting impact, shaping him into a complex individual with intense mood swings, a high-risk tolerance, and a penchant for drama.

Despite achieving remarkable success, like becoming the richest person in 2022 and spearheading SpaceX and Tesla triumphs, Musk's compulsion for crises remained. This led him to acquire shares of Twitter, symbolizing his transformation from a bullied child to owning the playground of his memories.

Walter Isaacson's two-year study captures Musk's journey, exploring whether his personal demons fuel both innovation and progress.

11. Rouge, Mona Awad (Sept 12)

Snow White meets Eyes Wide Shut in this surreal descent into the dark side of beauty, envy, grief, and the complicated love between mothers and daughters. Through black humor and eerie horror, it uncovers the cult-like aspects of the beauty industry and the dangers of internalizing its harsh standards.

Belle's obsession with skincare is heightened when her estranged mother dies, leaving her to confront debts and unanswered questions. A mysterious woman in red provides a clue, leading Belle to a transformative spa fueled by red shoes, where she unravels the unsettling truth behind her and her mother's fixation with mirrors, exposing profound depths beneath our fixation with appearances.

12. The Vaster Wilds, Lauren Groff (Sept. 12)

In Lauren Groff's new novel, a resourceful servant girl flees a colonial settlement in the wilderness, armed only with her wit, a few belongings, and a divine spark within. Venturing into uncharted territory, she encounters unimaginable wonders that challenge her ingrained beliefs.

The Vaster Wilds weaves a gripping adventure and a profound allegory, exploring the struggle for a new life amidst encroaching colonialism. This powerful work mirrors America's history through a pivotal character, prompting reflection on our capacity to adapt and rescue ourselves from rapid change.

13. The Young Man, Annie Ernaux (Sept. 12)

When Anne Ernau was in her fifties, she had a passionate love affair with A., a man thirty years younger than her. The relationship pulls her back to memories of her own youth and, at the same time, leaves her feeling ageless, outside of time—together with a sense that she is living her life backward.

Amidst talk of having a child together, she feels time running its course and menopause approaching. The Young Man recalls Ernaux as the “scandalous girl” she once was but is composed with the mastery and the self-assurance she has achieved across decades of writing.

14. Doppelganger: A Trip Into the Mirror World, by Naomi Klein (September 12)

In a thought-provoking narrative, activist Naomi Klein recounts a jarring encounter with a doppelganger who held opposing beliefs, highlighting the blurred lines between real and AI-generated communication, the influence of unconventional sources on politics, and the destabilization of reality. With the guidance of figures like Sigmond Freud, Jordan Peele, and bell hooks, Klein humorously and insightfully navigates this disorienting trend, addressing the pervasive nature of these doubles.

Through personal stories, sharp reporting, and deep analysis, she envisions a path forward, challenging digital impact, advocating collective care, and confronting historical injustices, resulting in a captivating exploration of contemporary thought and a journey for our time.

15. Black Sheep, Rachel Harrison (Sept 12)

In a bold horror novel by the author of Such Sharp Teeth and Cackle, cynical Vesper Wright is invited to her unconventional family's wedding after leaving their religious community, leading her to face her past and estranged mother. As buried secrets emerge, Vesper tackles family darkness and her own crisis of faith, delving into a sinister struggle for identity and belonging.

16. Glossy, Marisa Metzer (Sept 12)

This explosive exposé uncovers Glossier's rise as a groundbreaking American startup, focusing on its innovative branding and influencer marketing strategies that revolutionized customer engagement in the beauty industry. At the heart of it is Emily Weiss, a former beauty blogger and Teen Vogue intern, whose ambition and unique vision transformed Glossier into a 1.9-billion-dollar powerhouse. Revealed through journalist Marisa Meltzer's extensive interviews, Glossy offers insights into Weiss's journey and the era-defining impact of Glossier.

17. Bright Young Women, Jessica Knoll (Sept 19)

Jessica Knoll (Luckiest Girl Alive) returns with a ripped-from-the-headlines thriller that will have readers on the edge of their seats. In January 1978, the women in the Pacific Northwest were terrified, worried they'd be the next victim of a vicious serial killer. But at Florida State University, danger is the last thing on everyone's minds. But when Sorority president Pamela Shchumacher discovers a gruesome scene in her home, she's put on a collision path with a serial killer.

Along with Tina Cannon, a Seattle woman searching for her friend, the two women search for answers and justice.

18. The Lost Supper: Searching for the Future of Food in the Flavors of the Past, Taras Grescoe (Sept 21)

Lovers of food writing rejoice because autumn is delivering a fresh voice to the scene. Echoing the culinary journeys of Pollan, Bittman, and Bourdain, Tara Grescoe explores historical cuisines, rediscovering forgotten global flavors like ancient sourdough, pata negra ham, and resilient Neolithic wines.

By reclaiming these traditional foods, Grescoe argues we're not just preserving the foods but culinary culture as a whole in the face of globalization, pollution, and biotechnology.

19. The Fragile Threads of Power by V E Schwab (Sept 26)

Step into a captivating realm where the pulse of magic is the heartbeat of existence, intricately weaving together four realms of awe-inspiring power, all converging in the heart of London. But when an uncontrollable surge of magic threatens to rip apart the delicate fabric between worlds, barriers are erected, isolating realms and leaving only three fabled Antari as bridges.

Just as rebellion simmers in Red London and King Rhy grapples to maintain his throne, a new Antari named Tes emerges in the monochrome expanse of White London. Yet, Tes is no ordinary traveler between worlds; armed with an enigmatic device that can reshape reality itself, they hold in their hands the key to either harmonious unity or unrestrained chaos across all realms.

As alliances fracture and destinies collide, Tes must navigate the currents of power, deceit, and self-discovery, making choices that will either bind the realms or sunder them forever.

20. Penance, Eliza Clark (Sept 26)

In a dilapidated coastal town in Yorkshire, sixteen-year-old Joan Wilson is set on fire by three fellow schoolgirls on a beach. Enter journalist Alec Z. Carelli, whose meticulous investigation breathes life into the town's buried history. Through witness interviews, historical unraveling, and a riveting exchange with the very perpetrators, Carelli constructs an authoritative tapestry of the incident. As the truth emerges, the community's fractures are exposed, leaving us to question the fine line between reality and perception.

Penance is more than a true crime unraveling; it's a disquieting journey into the intricacies of gender dynamics and class disparities, challenging our fascination with true crime and exposing the depths of human darkness.

21. My Work, Olga Ravn (Sept 26)

Anna, adrift after childbirth, relocates with her family to snowy Stockholm. Amidst anxiety, she consumes news and shops excessively. Amidst anxiety, she copes by immersing herself in online news and impulsive shopping, but writing and reading become her lifeline against depression.

My Work creatively blends fiction, essay, poetry, memoir, and letters to delve into the intertwining of motherhood, work, individuality, and literature. Olga Ravn's powerful portrayal evokes a range of emotions, mirroring the journey of a new mother, making it an engrossing and impactful read.

22. Foul Heart Huntsman (Sept 26)

As the winter of 1932 settles over Shanghai, the city's atmosphere is thick with tension due to the looming threat of a Japanese invasion. Amid this backdrop, Rosalind Lang, a national spy, finds herself exposed and vulnerable, her secret identity unveiled. The media frenzy surrounding her alias, Lady Fortune, keeps her confined to her apartment, where she devises a plan to reclaim her husband Orion. Despite their marriage being a facade, his absence gnaws at her heart more than any physical wound.

Determined not to be defeated, Rosalind hatches a daring scheme; To rescue Orion, she must embark on a national tour incognito, rallying the people's unity as an immortal figure. Yet, the tour takes an unexpected turn, forcing Rosalind to confront her past and form unlikely alliances. Struggling against time, she and her newfound allies must counteract a treacherous invention and thwart a foreign invasion, all to safeguard not only Orion but their entire nation.

23. Shadow Speaker, Nnedi Okorafor (Sept 26)

In the year 2070, the world teeters on the edge of nuclear chaos, setting the stage for an enthralling narrative. Meet Ejii, a remarkable fourteen-year-old with a unique lineage: part Wodaabe, part Igbo, and wholly captivating. Her journey unfurls from a tranquil West African village, propelled by a mission that transcends the typical bounds of vengeance. Rather than seeking retribution for her father's death, Ejii embarks on a quest to untangle the enigma surrounding her newfound, inexplicable powers.

As the tale unfolds, the question looms: Are these abilities a product of heritage or an unanticipated gift?

Nnedi Okorafor, the brilliant Nigerian-American author, revitalizes her 2007 Afrofuturistic masterpiece, breathing new life into its pages and beckoning readers into an intricately woven tapestry of culture, destiny, and the supernatural.

24. Thicker Than Water, Kerry Washington (Sept 26)

Embrace the captivating journey of Kerry Washington, the celebrated actor, director, producer, and advocate, as she unveils the poignant odyssey of her life's chapters. In a seemingly ordinary moment during a drive through Los Angeles, a single text message becomes the catalyst for an extraordinary voyage of self-discovery. As the threads of her familiar identity unravel, Washington fearlessly invites us into her world, where the public and private spheres merge to reveal the mosaic of her existence as a mother, daughter, wife, artist, and visionary trailblazer.

Thicker than Water isn't just a memoir—it's a raw and unfiltered exploration of Washington's path. From veiled childhood wounds to transformative encounters with mentors, her narrative unfolds with resilience against challenges, propelling her career and propelling her into the realms of stardom and activism.

25. The Unsettled, Ayana Mathis (Sept 26)

From the author of The Twelve Tribes of Hattie comes a gripping new novel that unfolds against the backdrop of 1980s Philadelphia and the quiet yet charged town of Bonaparte, Alabama. This multi-generational narrative delves into the life of Ava Carson, a resilient mother entrenched in a battle for survival and sanity. The story kicks off as Ava and her young son, Toussaint, step foot into the Glenn Avenue family shelter, an environment marked by its deplorable conditions and an unsettling security guard.

Determined to shield her son from the dangers of their present and the shadows of their past, Ava's journey takes readers on an emotional rollercoaster through a racially and politically tense era.

26. The List, Yomi Adegoke (Oct 3)

For Ola Olajide, a renowned journalist at Womxxxn magazine, wedding bells are just around the corner, promising to unite her with the love of her life, Michael. Their relationship, a symphony of youth, allure, and success, has garnered them the coveted status of “couple goals.” Yet, the sun-dappled facade fractures when dawn breaks one day with a cryptic question: “Oh my god, have you seen The List?”

What began as a simple crowdsourced collection of names grew into anonymous allegations being posted on social media. Under normal circumstances, Ola would be the loudest supporter of lists like these. But when she sees Michael's name, she's stopped in her tracks.

Embarking on a compulsive odyssey, The List weaves an irresistible narrative interlaced with wit and a profound grasp of societal undercurrents. Evoking echoes of literary gems like Such a Fun Age, Luster, and My Dark Vanessa, this debut masterpiece intricately unpicks the fabric of secrecy, deception, and our intricate dance with the internet—a mirror to our times, both incisive and unsettling.

27. The Intern, Michel Campbell (Oct 3)

In an electrifying narrative set against the backdrop of Harvard's hallowed halls, a young and promising law student becomes ensnared in a web of intrigue spun by a captivating judge with a magnetic aura.

When Madison Rivera scores a coveted internship under the wing of Judge Kathryn Conroy, whose enigmatic charm is matched only by her reputation, everything feels like it's coming together. But the shadows cast over Madison's life grow longer when her own brother, Danny, finds himself entangled in legal troubles overseen by none other than Conroy herself.

Madison embarks on a relentless pursuit for truth, plunging headfirst into a world of opulence and power that the judge embodies. As the women engage in a high-stakes game of strategy and survival, the looming question persists: Will this deadly waltz culminate in a tragic downfall, or can they alter the script of betrayal into a symphony of mutual rescue?

28. What We Kept to Ourselves, Nancy Jooyoun Kim (Oct 10)

In 1999, the Kim family grapples with the haunting absence of their mother, Sunny, who vanished a year earlier. Amidst this struggle, sixty-one-year-old John Kim finds himself distanced from his grown children, Anastasia and Ronald. A mysterious twist shatters their fragile routine when John discovers a stranger's body in the backyard, holding a letter for Sunny. The stranger's enigmatic past becomes a puzzle of intrigue, deepening the family's quest for answers.

Meanwhile, a leap back to 1977 reveals Sunny's challenging life in Los Angeles after relocating from Korea. Her unexpected bond with a stranger at a bus stop reverberates through time, unearthing long-held secrets with the potential to jeopardize not only their understanding of their mother but their very existence.

What We Kept to Ourselves weaves a captivating narrative that seamlessly blends gripping suspense with poignant family dynamics, delving into the reverberations of untold truths within familial relationships, conjugal partnerships, and across generations. At its core, the novel is a compelling exploration of longing for belonging, the intricate facets of migration, and the profound nature of aspirations in the American landscape.

29. Family Meal, Bryan Washington (Oct 10)

From the acclaimed author of Memorial and Lot comes a new novel that promises an immersive journey into the lives of two young men reunited by fate following a tragic loss.

Set against the vibrant backdrops of Los Angeles, Houston, and Osaka, Bryan Washington weaves a poignant tale of Cam and Kai, their once-unbreakable bond now tethered by grief and spectral visitations. As Cam grapples with the devastating aftermath of his partner's passing, Kai's ethereal presence provides both solace and turmoil, driving Cam to his hometown where an unexpected collision with his estranged best friend, TJ, unfolds. Within the confines of TJ's family bakery, the trio navigates a labyrinth of unspoken words and unresolved emotions, questioning if healing is possible.

Spanning continents and emotions, Family Meal masterfully explores the complexities of love, hurt, and the unbreakable ties that both bind and rend us apart. Washington's narrative prowess shines through as he crafts a narrative that is as much about self-discovery as it is about human connections, leaving readers eagerly anticipating this transformative novel.

30. The Leftover Woman by Jean Kwok (Oct 10)

From the New York Times bestselling author of Searching for Sylvie Lee and Girl in Translation comes a page-turning family drama mystery about two very different women.

Jasmine Yang comes from a Chinese village, scarred by a controlling spouse and the haunting shadows of China's One Child Policy. Rebecca Whitney is a privileged and accomplished publishing executive. As a scandal rocks Rebecca's professional world and puts a strain on her marriage, the destinies of these two women become interwoven.

Set against the backdrop of a city divided by disparities, economic inequality, and cultural collisions, The Leftover Woman guarantees an immersive expedition into identity, human relationships, and the unbreakable bonds of motherhood.

31. Opinions: A Decade of Arguments, Criticism, and Minding Other People's Business, Roxane Gay (Oct 10)

Roxane Gay, known for her insightful cultural critiques, presents an electrifying assortment of essays that traverse the landscapes of culture and politics, offering a captivating exploration of diverse subjects. Building on the success of Bad Feminist and Hunger, Gay fearlessly delves into pressing societal concerns, including state-inflicted violence, gender equality post-Dobbs verdict, the labyrinth of online misinformation, and the boundaries of compassion.

Opinions compiles a decade's worth of Roxane Gay's most compelling nonfiction pieces, spanning an array of subjects such as politics, feminism, cultural clashes, civil rights, and more.

32. Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant, Curtis Chin (Oct 17)

Curtis Chin came of age as a gay Chinese American in 1980s Detroit. His family's restaurant, Chung's Cantonese Cuisine, was a haven amidst the city's turbulence. Amidst family and diverse patrons, Curtis embraces his identity, navigates the city's challenges, and discovers his worth.

Everything I Learned I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant is a unique memoir organized around Chung's menu, offers a glimpse into his transformative journey, and invites readers to join him in his childhood sanctuary, sharing hidden experiences.

33. Lilith, Nikki Marmery (Oct 17)

For fans of Madeline Miller and Clarie North comes a retelling of the first woman banished from Eden.

The myth of female inferiority is refuted as Lilith resists Adam's dominance and is exiled. Observing Eve's submission, Lilith plans to restore balance by reclaiming her Paradise spot, armed with hidden knowledge and wisdom. Across history, she pursues justice, spanning ancient civilizations to modern times, understanding the need to correct humanity's early wrongdoing against women.

Rooted in ancient myths, Lilith presents a captivating heroine on a quest for equality.

34. Let Us Descend, Jesmyn Ward (Oct 24)

Jesmyn Ward's fourth novel presents a poignant reimagining of American slavery, taking readers on a haunting journey from Carolina's rice fields to New Orleans' slave markets and deep into a Louisiana sugar plantation. Annis, sold by her white enslaver father, becomes our guide as she endures the arduous southern journey, drawing strength from memories of family and ancestral tales. The novel's exploration extends into a realm of spirits encompassing nature, history, and both nurturing and manipulative forces.

Let Us Descend offers a tale of descent but ultimately portrays rebirth and reclamation, skillfully weaving Black American experiences into the fabric of the land.

35. The Woman in Me, Britney Spears (Oct 24)

In June 2021, Britney Spears captured global attention by addressing a court openly, significantly altering her life and impacting numerous others. The Woman in Me unveils her remarkable journey and the inner strength of this iconic pop performer. With honesty and wit, Spears' pioneering book highlights music's lasting influence, the value of personal narratives, and the significance of self-expression for women.

36. The Last Applicant, Rebecca Hanover (Oct 24)

Audrey Singer thrives as the admissions director at a prestigious Manhattan private school, enjoying power and privilege, along with a seemingly perfect marriage. The entrance of anxious Sarah Price disrupts Audrey's life, as she strives to secure her son's admission into a coveted kindergarten class. Sarah's actions become increasingly boundary-pushing and reveal hidden motives, raising questions about her intentions and potential darker schemes in this intense competition.

37. Julia, Sandra Newman (Oct 24)

Sandra Newman's acclaimed novel reimagines Orwell's 1984 from the standpoint of Julia, Winston Smith's lover, a mechanic at the Ministry of Truth in the ultra-totalitarian Oceania.

The story unfolds in 1984‘s familiar setting, where Oceania is governed by the Party under the mythical Big Brother. Julia, a model citizen, initiates pivotal change by discreetly passing a note to Winston, sparking unforeseen consequences. Traversing the iconic dystopia, Julia unveils new facets of not just the titular character, but other well-known characters as well, providing a fresh lens on both the fictional universe and our contemporary reality.

38. Everything Is Not Enough, Lola Akinmade Akerstrom (Oct 24)

Lola Akinmade Åkerström's second novel explores the lives of three Black women in Sweden as they grapple with personal challenges. Powerful executive Kemi Adeyemi seeks to balance love and career, facing a dilemma when her partner resists relocating. Former model Brittany-Rae von Lundin faces divorce complexities and resource fears after leaving her career for her husband's kingdom. Yasmiin, a new immigrant, finds love but confronts a past that demands her attention.

Everything Is Not Enough delves into their intertwined lives, tackling themes of place, prejudice, and patriarchy, showcasing Åkerström's skill in contemporary women's fiction.

39. America Fantastica, Tim O'Brien (Oct 24)

In his first novel in twenty years, the author of The Things They Carried presents a captivating journey as a disgraced journalist triggers a nationwide pursuit after a bank robbery, revealing a country tainted by deception.

The book follows Boyd Halverson, once a prominent journalist turned disinformation troll and later a store manager, and his spirited captive, Angie Bing. Fueled by a desire for retribution against his life's destroyer, Boyd's mission leads them from Mexico to a Minnesota mansion via a host of pursuers, including hitmen, lovers, and ghosts from his past, with law enforcement conspicuously absent.

America Fantastica serves as a powerful reflection of a truth-distorting era, much like O'Brien's previous work, reaffirming his significant literary presence.

40. The Reformatory, Tananarive Due (Oct 31)

In 1950, twelve-year-old Robbie Stephens, Jr. is sent to Florida's Gracetown School for Boys, a reformatory, for defending his sister. This begins Robbie's unsettling journey through the Jim Crow South and the horrors of the reformatory known as The Reformatory. Robbie possesses the ability to see ghosts, revealing the grim truth about the school's happenings. With the help of friends Redbone and Blue, Robbie learns survival tactics while his sister Gloria strives to rescue him.

Tananarive Due's haunting new novel unveils the hidden tragedies of the Dozier School for Boys and Robbie's struggle, shedding light on a dark past.

41. The Vulnerables, Sigrid Nunez (Nov 7)

In her ninth novel, bestselling author Sigrid Nunez uses a blend of elegy and comedy to explore modern life and connection. The story features a solitary female narrator reflecting on the complexities of existence in the contemporary era, delving into how our present circumstances shape our perspectives on the past. The narrative follows the narrator's interactions with diverse characters, including a drifting Gen Z individual and a lively parrot named Eureka.

Through these connections, The Vulnerables highlights the power of humor and compassion in alleviating distress and emphasizes the significance of understanding in today's critical landscape. Nunez's work simultaneously examines the essence and purpose of writing.

42. Day, Michael Cunningham (Nov 14)

In this poignant exploration of love, loss, and family dynamics, the Pulitzer Prize–winning author of The Hours presents a deeply moving narrative. Set in a Brooklyn brownstone, the story revolves around Dan and Isabel, a couple drifting apart, and Isabel’s younger brother, Robbie, who plays an unexpected role in their struggles. As the family faces challenges and growing distances, including young Nathan's quest for independence and Violet's innocence, the narrative spans three pivotal April 5th moments.

Against the backdrop of a world in lockdown, the characters confront their fears, desires, and the evolving nature of their relationships, culminating in a post-crisis reckoning in 2021.

43. The Little Liar, Mitch Albom (Nov 14)

Mitch Album makes a much-awaited return this season with a book focusing on the power of truth and the horrors of the holocaust.

Eleven-year-old Nico Krispis, known for his honesty, is caught in the midst of the Nazi invasion in Salonika, Greece. A German officer offers him a chance to save his family by persuading fellow Jewish residents to board trains for safety, unaware of the grim truth. Nico unwittingly aids in sending his loved ones to Auschwitz, leading him to never speak the truth again.

The book weaves the tales of Nico, his brother Sebastian, and schoolmate Fanni, survivors of the death camps, as they search for the now-lying Nico and the Nazi officer. Spanning decades, The Little Liar delves into the consequences of their actions and explores themes of honesty, survival, and redemption through the voice of Truth itself.

44. A Very Inconvenient Scandal, Jacquelyn Mitchard (Nov 14)

Jacquelyn Mitchard's latest novel delves into a gripping family saga, exploring the aftermath of loyalty, deception, and envy. A young woman is taken aback by her widowed father's reckless actions, leaving her to navigate a world where her once-trusted loved ones have become unrecognizable. Returning home to Cape Cod, Frankie Attleboro shares her exciting engagement news, only to be stunned again when her sixty-year-old father reveals his own impending marriage to her best friend, Ariel, who is also pregnant.

As Ariel and Frankie grapple with this complex situation, the return of Ariel's estranged mother after years of absence raises doubts about her transformation and intentions, forcing Frankie to unravel the past for the sake of their futures.

45. The Professor, Lauren Nossett (Nov 14)

Delving into the realm of academic intrigue, The Professor probes the shadows of ambition, deception, and fixation familiar to Tana French enthusiasts.

.Set in Athens, Georgia, the novel follows the aftermath of student Ethan Haddock's apparent suicide, which becomes a media scandal due to suspicions of a romantic entanglement with his professor, Dr. Verena Sobek. Former detective Marlitt Kaplan, now a research assistant, is drawn into the case by her professor-mother and must navigate the limitations of her role to uncover the truth. As she delves deeper, she immerses herself in Ethan's life and challenges the campus power dynamics, revealing the darker side of academia.

46. Critical Hits: Writers Playing Video Games, J. Robert Lennon and Carmen Maria Machado (Nov 21)

For over fifty years, video games have been an integral part of our lives, evolving from early computers to modern smartphones. The collection Critical Hits, edited by Carmen Maria Machado and J. Robert Lennon, explores the profound influence of this medium on culture and self, featuring diverse essays. These essays provide a unique space for writer-gamers to navigate illness, ponder language, bodies, power, race, and technology, and find reflections of their identities within virtual worlds.

Examples include Elissa Washuta's pandemic-immersed experience with The Last of Us, Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah's emotional farewell facilitated by Disco Elysium, and Jamil Jan Kochai's recollection of navigating Afghan American identity through Call of Duty. The anthology also delves into “portal fantasy” movies related to gaming, includes a comic by MariNaomi, and showcases contributions by Alexander Chee, Hanif Abdurraqib, Larissa Pham, and more.

47. Gaslight, Femi Kayode (Nov 21)

In this sequel to Femi Kayode's acclaimed debut, Philip Taiwo returns to solve a missing persons case, revealing hidden church secrets while investigating the arrest of Bishop Dawodu for his wife's murder.

Sade Dawodu's disappearance prompts Philip and his ally Chika to dig deep, uncovering not only the missing woman's mysteries but also church-shaking revelations. The investigation's progress is hindered by family obligations and systemic issues in Nigeria's information landscape.

Against the backdrop of religion's influence and police corruption disparities between Nigeria and the US, this highly-anticipated successor to Lightseekers offers a fresh, global take on the classic mystery genre

48. The Mystery Guest by Nita Prose (Nov 28)

New York Times Bestselling author of The Maid, Nita Prose, returns this November with a brand new locked room mystery.

Molly Gray, the Head Maid at the prestigious Regency Grand Hotel, faces a challenging task when renowned mystery author J.D. Grimthorpe is found dead in the hotel's tea room. As Detective Stark investigates the murder, numerous suspects emerge, including the new Maid-in-Training Lily, the author's secretary Serena, and the hotel's doorman Mr. Preston. Molly's involvement is questioned, and she realizes she possesses the crucial information to unveil the killer's identity.

To solve the case, Molly delves into her past connections with Grimthorpe, her childhood, and her grandmother's association with the Grimthorpe mansion. With the hotel's reputation at stake, Molly races to uncover the hidden truth before it's too late.

49. Dazzling by Chikodili Emelumadu (Dec 15)

In a captivating literary debut reminiscent of The Girl with the Louding Voice and The Water Dancer, West African mythology takes center stage.

After losing everything due to her father's death, Treasure encounters a hovering spirit in the market who offers to restore her father to life in exchange for a harrowing task. Ozoemena, destined to be a Leopard and protect her land, faces a patrilineal legacy. As their wild spirits emerge and their fathers' legacies weigh on them, fellow students disappear, intensifying Treasure and Ozoemena's intertwined fates.

In a world resistant to women, the girls must confront perilous choices to claim what's rightfully theirs.