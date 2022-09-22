7 Fun Fall Activities for the Whole Family

The leaves have started to change color, jack-o-lanterns have taken over all the neighbor’s patios, and pumpkin spice lattes are back on the Starbucks menu.

Yes, the fall season is in full swing, so it’s time to bust out the sweaters and enjoy some fall fun.

Speaking of fall fun, this is the ideal season to get your kids off YouTube and to spend time together as a family together.

Here are a few fall activities that the whole family can enjoy and they won't hit your wallet!

Fall Activities for the Family

1. Play in the Leaves

You know it’s fall when you find leaves scattered around your backyard. While most of us don’t exactly get excited about picking them up and raking the lawn, it’s a fun task to do with your kids!

Grab a rake or two, and show your child how leaf-gathering happens. Admire the beauty of the different leaf shapes and explain to them how and why the leaves change colors.

Then, have them help you rake the leaves into a big pile. Make it as big as possible, and then have fun jumping into the leaves together!

It’s a great way to turn a chore that’s a bore into a game.

2. Go Apple Picking

Fall is apple season, which means that this is when these fresh fruits are ripe and ready to eat!

One great way to take advantage of this is to gather the family and head to an apple orchard for outdoor fun.

Not only will you get to stuff your face with healthy treats, but you can have fun bonding as a family while you do it.

Once the day is over, head back home and use the apples you picked to bake an apple pie. You can also whip up a batch of homemade apple cider to pair with it!

3. Visit a Pumpkin Patch

Another fun fall activity is heading to one of the many pumpkin patches that crop up around town during autumn.

Stroll through the patch and watch for pumpkins that grab your attention. You can even make it a scavenger hunt, looking for things like:

The biggest pumpkin

The smallest pumpkin

The funkiest pumpkin

And more!

Once you’ve had some fun exploring, pick the perfect pumpkin for carving. Then, snap some fun fall-themed photos to remember the occasion.

A pumpkin-filled backyard makes for a beautiful backdrop for picture-taking.

Finally, head home and keep the fun going by heading home to carve your wares into neat designs.

4. Organize an Autumn Scavenger Hunt

Scavenger hunts are a great way to get the whole family outdoors and engaged in a team-building activity.

This fall, create a list of things for you and your family to keep an eye out for around the neighborhood. Include items like pumpkins, apples, pinecones, yellow leaves, and more!

To make it more challenging, you can include riddles to let your kids’ brains get into working.

Then, get outdoors and stroll around the neighborhood to see what you can find!

You can also create prizes for the fastest team and the teams that find the most items. Keep the fall theme going and hand out candy apples or other fun autumn treats.

5. Have a Movie Night

Autumn is the season when the weather changes, and what better thing to do than to cozy up with your family under fuzzy blankets?

Find fun, Fall-themed movies such as The Nightmare Before Christmas or Halloweentown and organize a family event.

You can whip up tasty treats like hot apple cider and caramel popcorn to munch on while you watch.

6. Go on a Hayride

Hayrides are a fun part of the fall season and a great way to get the kids out of the house for a day.

Many hayrides take place on farms and will drive you around the area in a tractor. You can take in the countryside, take some cute photos, and enjoy a fall activity with the family!

And, if you live in the city, there are often urban hayrides to check out, too. Look for churches and other groups that organize these around the city and enjoy a new way of exploring your town.

7. Visit a Corn Maze

Many farms will set up corn mazes on their property when fall rolls around. These mazes are a great way to get outdoors and have fun!

Not only do the mazes get you some great exercise, but they’ll also get your brain working. See who can make it out of the maze the fastest!

Moreover, some mazes have spooky characters that will jump out and scare you. If your kids are older, this can be a fun Halloween activity to enjoy with them.

Spend Time With Your Family This Fall

The fall season is a great time to reconnect with family and to get outdoors but it might mean being a bit creative and entrepreneurial with your time and money.

Whether you decide to go pumpkin picking or snuggle up together for a movie night, celebrate the season with these fun activities.

More Articles by Wealth of Geeks

This article was originally published by Wealthy Living and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Shutterstock.