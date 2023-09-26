6 Fall Hikes in The Great Smoky Mountains National Park

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the most-visited park in the United States, and for good reason. Established in 1926, the park straddles the border of Tennessee and North Carolina and contains nearly 80 historic buildings, according to the National Parks website.

The Appalachian mountains, which run through the region, are the oldest in the world, and they're famous for their gentle slopes and ever-present morning fog — the park's namesake. Its biodiversity and plant life make fall hikes in the Great Smoky Mountains an adventure for all ages, and the foliage is especially beautiful during seasonal color changes.

The Best Fall Hikes in The Great Smoky Mountains

However, visitors should be prepared! Before hiking the Smokies or other trails, you should prepare for weather conditions and check the park's website for potential road or trail closures. Be aware of sunset times, which vary seasonally. According to the National Park Service, sunset times in autumn come much earlier in the day, and temperatures in the mountains can vary as much as 20 degrees Fahrenheit at any time of year. NPS recommends all hikers dress appropriately and choose the appropriate trail difficulty.

If you or your family are ready to hit the trails and experience some of the best hiking in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park this fall, these top trail experiences offer views, fall foliage sightseeing, and more.

Porters Creek

Porters Creek Trail is one of many family-friendly hikes in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The parking lot and trailhead are located in Porters Flat, Tennessee, about six miles east of Gatlinburg, a popular local tourist destination.

The one-mile, moderate walk is a great way to introduce kids to wildlife and nature as it winds through a cove hardwood forest, and NPS says there are remnants of the locals who lived nearby before the park was established — including the first Europeans, who settled the area in the 1900s. Sights include homesteads, a barn, and the Ownby cemetery.

Restroom facilities are available on the way to the trailhead, and the roundtrip hike is two miles long.

Chimney Tops Trail

According to NPS, the Chimney Tops Trail is one of the most popular in the park. The two-mile hike gains 1,400 feet in elevation and begins by crossing a rushing stream three times before climbing the mountain. A ridge offers a view of Mount Le Conte, the perfect vantage point to observe beautiful autumn colors.

Although the trail was renovated recently, the uppermost portion is unsafe and closed to the public because of massive wildfires in the area. The round trip total is about 3.5 miles, so bring plenty of water and snacks, and wear appropriate shoes. NPS lists Chimney Tops as a strenuous, advanced-level trek.

Rainbow Falls

Although also strenuous and rocky in sections, NPS says Rainbow Falls is a consistently popular hike, perhaps because visitors can see rosebay rhododendron, teaberry, mountain pepper-bush, and the rare pink lady's slippers — or perhaps because the afternoon sun creates rainbows in the falls' mist.

About two miles from the trailhead, the trail crosses a log bridge. There is also another stream to cross without a bridge, so again, plan to wear sturdy footwear! Occasionally, the 80-foot waterfall freezes over in the winter. A total of 6.7 miles to the summit, this trail includes an elevation change of 1,700 feet and is for experienced hikers. It runs almost 14 miles roundtrip.

Andrews Bald

This trail begins in the Clingmans Dome parking lot and descends in elevation. After traveling along a broad ridge, the trail swings right and begins to climb, ascending through a beautiful fall forest to Andrews Bald. The elevation changes by about 1,200 feet, and it isn't quite as difficult to hike as Rainbow Falls or Chimney Tops.

Andrews Bald is 1.8 miles into the hike and runs just under four miles roundtrip. However, this hike is located on Forney Ridge Trail, so visitors could continue another 5.6 miles to Springhouse Branch Trail.

The Appalachian Trail

For hikers wanting the full Great Smoky Mountains National Park experience and even a little something extra, visitors have the opportunity to section-hike at least 72 miles of the larger Appalachian Trail while visiting the national park. The AT runs for more than 2,190 miles from Maine to Georgia, and this section crosses into both Tennessee and North Carolina.

About halfway through the AT in the park, hikers cross Highway 441, which offers beautiful views of autumn foliage and fall leaf color. This hike is best done with lots of preparation, so check out hiking guides and packing lists before embarking on such a long trip!

Charles Bunion

If you're not ready to take on the entire section hike of the Appalachian Trail but still want to climb some elevation and find a beautiful autumnal viewpoint, Charles Bunion could be the trail for you. With an elevation change of 1,600 feet, you can expect a strenuous workout, but the summit of Charles Bunion offers views of other mountains and valleys nearby. At eight miles round trip, this is another experienced trail for seasoned hikers who know how to plan a lengthy day trip.

Enjoy Nature in The Smokies

No matter where you choose to hike in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park this fall, the popular destination offers beautiful views of fall foliage and seasonal colors. To prepare, pack properly, and remember that no pets are allowed on all but two trails!

Protect yourself, your family, and local wildlife by planning ahead and following park rules for safety. While outdoor recreation is booming across the US, ensuring a great experience for everyone is important.