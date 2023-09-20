Fall in New England: 11 of The Best Places To See Fall Leaves

As the scent of pumpkin spice fills the air and cozy sweaters make their annual debut, New England prepares for change. Autumn historically paints the region with a kaleidoscope of colors, a display that draws travelers in from all.

With the much-anticipated Fall Foliage Forecast now revealed and peak season's vivid display just on the horizon, it's the perfect moment to map out your autumnal odysseys to New England's most enchanting leaf-viewing havens.

2023's Fall in New England Foliage Forecast

After a long, warm, wet summer, fall foliage predictors don't foresee vivid displays of colors happening this year. Instead, New England will be full of long-lasting orange and gold pastels. Late August has brought patches of color changing to areas near the Canadian border and higher elevations where the days might be warm and sunny, but night temperatures are dropping below 60. These sunny days and crisp nights bring out the best leaf colors.

Travelers planning road trips for late September and early October will want to stick to the north to see fall leaves in New England at their peak. Coastal Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island will have the best colors from late October into November.

1. Green Mountain Byway, Vermont (Late Sept – Early Oct)

If you're looking for a great road trip to see fall leaves in New England for Columbus Day weekend, head to the Green Mountain Byway.

This 71-mile street of Route 100 takes you through the heart of the Green Mountains and Smuggler's Notch, heading north towards Canada. Besides having some of the best spots to see fall leaves in New England, the Green Mountain Byway is home to some of the best beer, cheese, and ice cream in the state.

In Waterbury, for instance, you'll not only find Cabot's Cheese and the Cold Hollow Cider Mill, but you can also take a tour of the Ben & Jerry's warehouse. Want to score a free scoop of ice cream? The secret ingredient that makes Ben & Jerry's ice cream taste so good is “Vermont air.”

2. Newport, Vermont (Late Sept – Early Oct)

If you plan to stay the night in northern Vermont after your drive up the Green Mountain Byway, heading to Newport, Vermont, is worth the extra drive time.

From the shores of Lake Memphremagog, you'll see stunning views unlike anywhere else in Vermont. While technically still part of the Green Mountain range, you'll see cinder cones and other signs of the volcanoes and glaciers that helped carve Vermont's Northeast Kingdom into what it is today.

When finding a place to sleep, check out Derby Line Country Inn in nearby Derby. This Victorian Home-turned-Inn is not only a cozy place to stay (there are fireplaces in every room) but also has a bar and restaurant on its main floor. Foodies will rejoice when they see Chef Ftiz Halbedl's German-Austrian-inspired menu, which changes daily depending on what ingredients he can locally source.

Diners lucky enough to visit the Derby Line Country Inn on days when escargot is on the menu are in for a real treat. During a recent visit to the restaurant, a friend dining with me said the dish was better than he had in Paris.

3. Stowe, Vermont (Late Sept – Early Oct)

Travelers wanting the quintessential fall in New England experience don't need to drive any further than Stowe, Vermont. Every year, the town holds a Foliage Arts Festival where visitors can enjoy local food and music and buy pieces of art and other crafts from local artists.

Besides the festival, no trip to Stowe is complete without a visit to the Von Trapp Lodge. Whether at the family's hotel or brewery or you're getting in a quick round of disc golf on their picturesque course, you're surrounded by stunning views of the Green Mountains. They'll be far from green by the time October starts, however.

To get the best views of fall leaves, consider visiting Sterling Falls, accessible by a short hike. If you're looking for an adrenaline boost, try ziplining through Smuggler's Knotch at ArbortTrek Canopy Adventures, one of Travel + Leisure's “World's Coolest Zipline Courses.” Those less daring but still want to experience fall leaves from the air can ride on the Gondola SkyRide.

4. Northern Maine (Late September – Early October)

As amazing as the fall leaves are in northern Vermont, northern Maine is not to be missed. Home to “America's First Mile,” Fort Kent draws road trip lovers and history enthusiasts in equal measure. But what draws visitors to this part of Maine the most is nature.

You'll do no better than the Fort Kent Riverside Trail System if you want a picturesque hike through fall leaves in New England. This is an easy three-mile loop on a well-groomed path accessible to bikers. The nearby Saint John Valley Heritage Trail offers a longer, more difficult trek through farmland and forests. Baxter State Park, while a little further south, also offers beautiful hikes of all difficulties.

Those looking to spend a weekend in northern Maine should book a stay at the Caribou Inn & Convention Center. Beer lovers will want to grab dinner and a drink at nearby Northern Maine Brewing Company – one of the few restaurants outside of Buffalo, NY, with haddock beer battered fish fry on their menu.

5. Kattamungus Highway, New Hampshire (Early October)

Another excellent autumn road trip through New England is along the Kancamagus. This 34.5-mile east-west stretch of Route 112 runs through the heart of the White Mountain National Forest. The roadway connects Bath and Conway, New Hampshire, and is full of overlooks perfect for taking pictures of fall leaves in New England.

One place many make a point of stopping is Sabbaday Falls. A 15-minute walk down a stone path rewards you with a view of the waterfalls and surrounding forest. Plus, there are restrooms in the parking lot.

The Hancock Overlook, for instance, offers views of the Osceola Range of the White Mountains. With covered sitting areas, this picturesque picture spot is also perfect for picnics. Hikers also park here to access the trailhead to Mount Hancock, which means it can get busy during peak hours. You'll find this stop-off on the upper end of the hairpin turn.

Before hitting Hancock Overlook, however, you'll come to Sugar Hill Scenic Overlook. Tucked right in the middle of the Kncamagus Highway, you'll have views of Mount Tremont, Owl Cliff, Bear Mountain, and Sugar Hill. Often less busy than the Hancock Overlook, this is a great place for a picnic if you're worried further down the highway will be too busy.

6. Franconia Notch, New Hampshire (Early October)

Truth be told, there's no shortage of scenic drives ideal for seeing fall leaves in New England. One of my personal favorites is through New Hampshire's Franconia Notch, heading north towards Newport, Vermont.

Even on gloomy days, the Flume Gorge and the Notch are a sight to see — made more so once you trade the mountain's green trees for crimson, orange, and gold. But good weather draws hikers of all experience levels to the many trailheads accessible in the area. One popular spot you'll see on social media is Artist Buff, a 1.5-mile trail with sweeping views of Franconia State Park.

Stay at the Franconia Inn, a 19th-century Colonial country Inn with views of the White Mountains. Complete with in-house dining with a menu described as “elegant American,” this is the perfect place to stay for a weekend of autumn magic.

7. Mohawk Trail, Massachusetts (Mid-October)

On the other end of New England, you'll find the Mohawk Trail. This 60+ mile scenic drive hugs the Massachusetts – New York border and is a favorite route among fall road trippers. Once a footpath for indigenous people, this trail through Berkshire Hills opened to cars in 1914.

Like with other trails on our list, you'll want to plan to stop at many points of interest along the way. Even if you aren't up for extensive treks, stopping at the Stony Ledge Outlook at Mount Greylock State Reservation is worth the walk. Here, your efforts will be rewarded with breathtaking views of some of Massachusetts' highest peaks.

Those who want to experience fall leaves in New England on an intimate level, plan a stop at Zoar Outdoor – New England's first zip line tour company – or Berkshire East Zip Line Canopy Tours. But if you'd rather experience autumn on foot, plan to stop and hike through the Mohawk Trail State Forest, where you can follow along some of the original footpaths.

8. Bar Harbor, Maine (Mid-October)

Coastal Maine is a part of the fall in New England that is not to be missed. Mount Desert Island is a favorite destination for many “leaf peepers,” filling Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park by land and sea.

Bar Harbor is a popular cruise port–and for good reason. Known as the “Gateway to Acadia,” visitors to the former Gilded Age gem will find a mix of luxe services and outdoor adventure. You can be the first person in the U.S. to see the sunrise – from Cadillac Mountain in Acadia – and book a massage at one of the town's many spas the same day. Try riding a horse or hiking through the park's trails to immerse yourself in autumn.

If you want to spend a weekend seeing fall leaves in New England, consider booking a stay at Bar Harbor Inn & Spa. Not only do the rooms have the best waterfront views, but Chef Louis Keifer's unique and locally inspired dishes draw visitors to the restaurant alone.

9. Boston, Massachusetts (Late October)

Spooky season in New England is a magical time of year. Visitors flock to Salem, a town whose tragic past continues to draw in a mix of Halloween revelers and history buffs every year. Especially on weekends, streets are packed with people and vendors, so unless you're up for big crowds, I highly recommend skipping Salem.

Head instead to nearby Boston. Whether you're walking down the Commonwealth Mall or through the Rose Kennedy Greenway, there's no better city to see fall leaves in New England. Travelers still wanting to immerse themselves in nature can visit Franklin Park or the Harvard Arnold Arboretum – both accessible by the MBTA. You can also follow the City Walking Trails, mapped routes through the Greater Boston area that blend city and nature.

If you want to witness fall leaves in New England from your hotel room window, check out The Newbury Boston Hotel. The top floor is home to Contessa, some of the best Italian food in the city, and park-side rooms have views of Boston Public Garden, Boston Common, and the surrounding cityscape.

10. Newport, Rhode Island (Late October)

Late October is an ideal time to take advantage of southern New England's peak fall foliage. Providence is picturesque, but Newport, Rhode Island, provides autumn enthusiasts a true break from city life without sacrificing the luxe amenities city dwellers are used to.

During your stay, walk down Newport's Cliff Walk, a 3.5-mile path along the ocean. Here, you'll find breathtaking views of the Atlantic mixed with mansions and trees ablaze with fall colors. When the weather is in climate, or if you'd rather not take a walk, you can get similar views from a car trip down Ocean Drive.

If you're looking for a guided tour around Newport, embrace the season's magic and take a ghost tour. Fellow foodies who want to taste the flavors of autumn may opt to sign up for a Newport Foodie Stroll, a food tour through Newport's Historic Thames Street.

11. Connecticut River Valley Loop (Late October)

Connecticut's peak foliage also begins in October, with the best colors coming in the middle to the end of the month. See some of the best fall foliage in New England from the road as you drive around the Connecticut River Valley. Starting in Middletown, you can loop around the river, following Route 9 south to Route 154. If you want to avoid taking a ferry, or it's not running, detour to Route 82 to cross the river.

Along the way, stop at Gillette Castle State Park in East Haddam. Here you'll find the ruins of the home of William H. Gillette, known best for his portrayal of Sherlock Holmes in 1916. He brought the iconic magnifying class, violin playing, and pipe smoking to the character, details that persist today.

After visiting the medieval-style ruins, skeptics and believers alike can hunt for ghosts at Devil's Hopyard State Park on Route 148. Hike to Chapman Falls for great picture opportunities. But be careful: local legend warns visitors from straying too far from any trail. Hikers are said to have lost their souls to the devil – hikers whose voices visitors swear they can hear when they walk through the woods.