Fall is Now Busy Season at Disney – Experts Share Tips to Beat the Crowds

Thrill Data, a site that tracks theme park wait times, reports that mid-October and much of November at Walt Disney World is projected to be just as busy – if not busier – than days this summer.

The House of Mouse is not designed with social introverts in mind. For many, Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort are synonymous with long lines and wall-to-wall crowds. Even though slower seasons still exist, some travelers need help to get past the image of crowds congregating around Cinderella Castle. And they are not entirely wrong. Wait times for popular rides often exceed an hour, and finding last-minute dining reservations can be challenging at best. All in all, crowds can put a damper on any Disney vacation, especially if guests are not prepared to navigate them.

If you thought the busy season was coming to a close with kids heading back to school, think again. At Disneyland Resort, Thrill Data reports that the week of October 16, 2022, was the third-highest week for average wait times that year, and they expect a similar turnout for this year.

Luckily, there are several strategies families can use on their next trip to ease the burden felt on the parks' busiest days. Simply being in the parks during off-peak hours can make a big difference, but investing in the line-skipping service and prioritizing your day can take a ton of pressure off an otherwise stressful Disney vacation.

Consider Different Travel Dates

Adjusting when you travel can allow for a more stress-free park experience. Weekends in October are selling out quickly at Disneyland Resort, with increasingly popular guest offerings around Halloween.

Mickey Visit founder Gavin Doyle suggests that families travel earlier in the season to avoid crowds while enjoying those limited-time offerings: “A great way to visit Disneyland and still experience the Halloween season is to visit during September. There are far fewer crowds, but Disney starts to offer their Halloween experiences starting at the beginning of the month.”

Maximize Early And Late Hours For Lower Crowds

One of the simplest ways to circumvent the worst crowds at a Disney theme park is to arrive earlier and stay later than everyone else. However, that can be easier said than done, as not everyone will wake up early to be the first ones at the park. Starting the day when the park opens, or at “rope drop,” as fans call it, could be the most indispensable tool.

Cori Carroll, Disneyland expert and creator of Disneyland Tips and Tricks, explains that, “Going early in the morning for rope drop or shortly after will allow you to get on to many bigger rides with shorter lines. Once the crowds appear, it's easiest to go with the flow and be flexible.”

When staying at a Disney-owned resort hotel, visitors can get an earlier head start on the day by taking advantage of the Early Theme Park Entry program. At Disney World and Disneyland, that means entering the parks 30 minutes before the posted opening time.

Another way to dodge the most extended lines is to wait until later in the evening. The parks tend to thin out at night, especially after fireworks, when families return to their hotel to send their little ones off to bed.

Jill Robbins, Texas-based freelance travel and lifestyle writer, advises that as long as you don't have children with earlier bedtimes, staying at night can be an asset: “I think staying late versus going early offers a better experience and lighter crowds, although late nights might not work for families with younger children.”

Make a “Must-Do” List

Accomplishing everything while visiting Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort is challenging, even on the quietest days. When the parks are extra crowded, however, it can make riding your favorite rides nearly impossible.

When large Disney crowds are the most anticipated – think spring break, summer, or the holiday season – guests may have to make tough choices when prioritizing what they can realistically see and do in a single day.

Robbins adds, “I also recommend making a “must-do” list before you hit the parks so that you'll have time to hit everything important to you.” Use this must-do list as a general guide for what your non-negotiables are, but be open to some flexibility.

Megan duBois, theme park journalist, adds, “If the parks are crowded, think of one or two must-do things per person and prioritize those. After completing that short list, anything else your family does is a bonus.” Guests should feel satisfied they have accomplished their primary goals by prioritizing their favorite rides.

Consider Purchasing Genie+

Before 2020, Disney fans had all but mastered FastPass+, a complimentary service allowing you to book one-hour return times to skip the regular standby line at most rides and attractions.

By optimizing FastPass+, guests could save a ton of time waiting in line. Disney has since replaced that system with Genie+. This planning tool is similar in function, with one significant change: the new Disney World service now has a price.

The price of Genie+ fluctuates daily at Walt Disney World, but guests can expect to pay anywhere from $15 to $25 per person per day on average to use the service. The thought of paying extra for something that was once free can turn off any sound-minded Disney visitor.

Still, Kimberly Fidler, VP of Marketing for Get Away Today, argues in favor of purchasing the service. “Genie+ is worth the splurge. You're already spending a lot of money to be there, so paying a little more to maximize your time will make your trip much more enjoyable.”

Manage Expectations

The most essential tip visitors can remember when visiting a Disney park during its busy season is to manage their expectations. Planning a Disney vacation and being there in person is an expectation versus reality conundrum, and nothing can sour your mood faster than a two-hour wait for Space Mountain or no walk-up spots available for the best Disney restaurant.

Adam Beigel, co-founder of The Insiders, had this to say when asked about handling crowds on the theme parks' busiest days: “There can be a lot of pressure on a Disney trip for it to be the ‘best day ever' and the best way to make it the best day ever, is to relax and enjoy the time you are spending with your family and friends! There is a different strategy for crowded Disney Days, and really you have to adapt.”

What does that different strategy look like? “Remain open to trying new experiences.” Beigel adds, “Try the Disney Apps and see if you want to ride some attractions with lower wait times! You can also go see some of the shows you usually skip or get to Main Street early to get an excellent spot for the parade or fireworks.”

Guests may discover a new favorite attraction or restaurant simply by keeping an open mind and staying flexible during the busier seasons at Disney theme parks.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.