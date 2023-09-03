12 Autumn Movies That Will Leave You Feeling Warm and Cozy

A Redditor posted, “So, it's the beginning of October, the air is turning crisp, the apple cider is perfectly spiced, and the colors are changing. I'm looking for some good movies that have that autumn feel. I want the type of movie you could get cozy on the couch on a rainy day, sipping a hot beverage in a Snuggie and eating popcorn.” The internet responded with these fall movie favorites.

1. Good Will Hunting (1997)

Starring and written by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, Good Will Hunting is a psychological drama set in Boston against an autumnal backdrop. The film follows a self-taught genius working as a janitor who finds direction in his life with the help of his psychologist, played by the late Robin Williams.

2. When Harry Met Sally (1989)

This classic '80s rom-com directed by Rob Reiner stars Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan as friends who bump into each other over the years while searching for love. It takes place in New York City, and viewers are treated to some gorgeous seasonal settings throughout the film. When Harry Met Sally also features Carrie Fisher, Bruno Kirby, and Reiner's mother in a cameo role.

3. Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Fantastic Mr. Fox is a stop-motion animated comedy based on the 1970 children's novel by Roald Dahl. It follows the titular character (George Clooney) as his thieving endangers his family and community. It stars voices from Meryl Streep, Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray, Willem Dafoe, and Owen Wilson.

4. Over the Garden Wall (2014)

Over the Garden Wall is an animated television miniseries following two half-brothers traveling across a mysterious forest to find their way home. However, they encounter various strange and unbelievable things on their journey. It stars voices from Elijah Wood, Collin Dean, Melanie Lynskey, and Christopher Lloyd.

5. Donnie Darko (2001)

Donnie Darko is a sci-fi psychological thriller following an emotionally troubled teenager (Jake Gyllenhaal). He has visions of a mysterious man in a rabbit costume, Frank (James Duval ), who instructs the world will end in 28 days and manipulates Donnie into committing various crimes. It stars Jena Malone, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Drew Barrymore, Patrick Swayze, Noah Wyle, and Seth Rogen.

6. Practical Magic (1998)

Practical Magic is a fantasy romantic drama following two sisters descended from a long line of witches (Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman). After their parents die from the family curse, they move in with their eccentric witchy aunts (Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest). Eventually, they must work together to undo the family curse or lose another member to something much worse.

7. The Big Chill (1983)

The Big Chill is a comedy-drama following a group of University of Michigan baby boomers reuniting after 15 years after learning their friend Alex dies by suicide. Some cozy fall things include cooking meals together, watching college football, and playing football in the yard. It stars Tom Berenger, Glenn Close, Jeff Goldblum, William Hurt, Kevin Kline, Mary Kay Place, Meg Tilly, and JoBeth Williams.

8. October Sky (1999)

October Sky is a biographical drama film telling the true story of Homer H. Hickam Jr. Homer was a coal miner's son inspired by the launch of Sputnik 1 in 1957. So he took up rocketry against his father's wishes and eventually became a NASA engineer. It stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Chris Cooper, Chris Owen, and Laura Dern.

9. The Goonies (1985)

The Goonies is an adventure comedy following a group of kids, the Goonies. They discover an old treasure map that leads to a legendary pirate's long-lost fortune. However, a criminal family is hot on the kid's trail for an exciting chase. The backdrop is a fall feeling in beautiful Astoria, Oregon.

10. School Ties (1992)

School Ties is a drama film following a Jewish high school student (Brendan Fraser), awarded an athletic scholarship to an elite preparatory school during his senior year. He faces bullying and backlash from antisemites. It stars Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Chris O'Donnell, Randall Batinkoff, Andrew Lowery, Cole Hauser, and Anthony Rapp.

11. Indian Summer (1993)

Indian Summer is a comedy-drama filmed at Camp Tamakwa, a summer camp in Algonquin Provincial Park in Ontario, Canada. It follows a group of childhood friends who are now thirty-somethings reuniting at the camp after the threat of closing down. It stars Bill Paxton, Kevin Pollak, Alan Arkin, Matt Craven, Diane Lane, Elizabeth Perkins, and film director Sam Raimi.

12. All the Right Moves (1983)

All the Right Moves is a sports drama about a star player on a high school football team (Tom Cruise) desperately working for a football scholarship to get out of town. But, after being blocklisted by his coach, he fights for a chance to redeem himself, fearing a dead-end future. It stars Craig T. Nelson, Lea Thompson, Chris Penn, and Gary Graham.

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit pick list of autumn movies that give fall vibes.