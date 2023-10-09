Don’t Let Passport Processing Delays Preclude Fall Travel

According to the United States State Department, a staggering 430,000 passport applications flood the agency every week. Unfortunately, it's more than they can handle. The understaffed government agency says a surge in demand for international travel demand requires increased processing times – up to three months, even before documents are mailed.

Last year a record of 22 million passports were issued – and a new record is expected for 2023. Despite the delays in processing passports, a swell in fall travel is expected in the United States.

A survey conducted by vacation home marketplace HomeToGo reveals a growing trend. Millennials, in particular, are eager to embark on autumn adventures, with 86% planning at least one overnight trip this season. Thanksgiving, a time for family gatherings and gratitude, is set to be the busiest U.S. travel holiday this fall and winter, with over one-third of survey respondents gearing up for overnight travel.

The Passport Predicament

As global travel escalates back to pre-pandemic levels, it crashes into a nightmarish backlog of U.S. passport applications. Routine processing of U.S. passport applications now takes 10-13 weeks, with many applications taking even longer. The situation is dire, with too few staff to cope with the overwhelming demand.

A frequent traveler, Monica Fish describes how her family got lucky when faced with recent passport delays. “My cousin passed the 8-12 week standard turnaround time and still needed his family's passports for their upcoming Cancun vacation. After my encouragement, he reached out, and his representative got them from The Department of State in time for their trip.”

Her best advice for anyone dealing with extended delays? “If you're having passport delays, don't hesitate to contact your Congressional representative. One of their biggest roles is to help residents navigate challenges with government agencies.”

Paradise Without A Passport

On the other hand, there are incredible domestic options for those eager to explore, without worrying about the hassle of slow passport processing. Several luxurious destinations within the U.S. offer captivating experiences, from pristine beachfront views to adventurous excursions, no passport necessary.

Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is a dream come true for travelers yearning for a taste of paradise without the need for international travel. The Isla del Encanto (Island of Enchantment) offers more than just sand and sea. Explore majestic sites, such as the El Yunque Rainforest National Park or the historic city of San Juan. Embark on adventurous excursions like nature trails, kayaking, or scuba diving, all set against Puerto Rico's vibrant fall foliage.

Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Looking for an oceanfront resort in Puerto Rico with a serene coastline, private residences, a five-star spa sanctuary? Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve, has all that and a harmonious sense of place that blends masterfully into the natural surroundings.

The Ritz-Carlton Reserve's commitment to sustainability and luxury ensures an eco-friendly and abundant experience. The lush, tropical surroundings and impeccable service make Dorado Beach a top choice for travelers seeking an unforgettable fall getaway.

U.S. Virgin Islands

The U.S. Virgin Islands provide ample opportunities for exploring the culture and history of the Caribbean. The historic town of Charlotte Amalie, located on the island of St. Thomas, is known for its charming architecture and duty-free shopping. A short boat ride can also take you to nearby islands for more adventure.

The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas

The perfect choice for a fall escape is The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, just a short flight from the mainland U.S. This 30-acre oceanfront property offers the luxuries of a Caribbean getaway without a passport.

Perched on the pristine shores of St. Thomas, this resort boasts stunning oceanfront views, lush gardens, and a private beach. It offers snorkeling, paddleboarding, or simply lounging by the infinity pool.

The resort presents a unique “Sea to Sails” dining experience, allowing guests to engage with a local fisherman at the bay. They have the privilege of personally selecting the freshest fish and lobster that will later grace their dinner table.

Exotic Destinations In The United States

Whether it’s the tranquility of the mountains, the allure of coastal cities, or the charm of vibrant urban centers, domestic travel destinations within the U.S. offer various options.

Outdoor lovers can experience the rich fall foliage in places like Aspen, Colorado, or enjoy the coastal beauty of Monterey, California. For those seeking the excitement of city life, destinations like New York City or Chicago provide endless opportunities for cultural exploration.

With the processing times for passports increasing, it is essential to remember that the world is full of remarkable places waiting to be discovered, and many of them are just a short journey away from your doorstep. Pack your bags, embrace the vibrant colors of autumn, and set out on an unforgettable fall adventure right here in the United States.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.