These Genius Apps Are The Ultimate Hack to Keep Your Family’s Finances on Track This Year

Keeping your family's finances stable this year can be challenging. Using a budgeting app is the ultimate hack to keep your family's finances on track this year.

There are a lot of budgeting apps on the market these days. But which is the best budget app for you? This article will discuss some of the most popular budgeting apps available right now. We will help you decide which app is right for you based on your needs and budget.

What Are Budgeting Apps?

A budgeting app is an application that helps you manage your money. It tracks all of your spending, income, and debts so you can see how much money you have available each month to spend or save.

The best budget apps also let users create budgets for specific grocery, gas, and entertainment expenses. Budgeting apps are typically free or offered at a meager cost compared to other financial management tools such as Excel spreadsheets, Quicken software packages, and so on.

If you are looking for an app to manage your financial accounts or invest with, you can find it. Some budgeting apps will even calculate your net worth and help you invest your money. So, there is an app for everyone regarding budgeting.

The US has some of the best budgeting apps globally compared with other budgeting apps in countries like the UK. The choice of budgeting apps and features available in the US are top-notch, meaning you absolutely should take advantage!

How Do Budgeting Apps Work?

Most budgeting apps work by connecting to your bank account so that they can track all of your spending. Many budgeting apps will allow you to connect all your financial accounts, including credit card accounts so that you can see your complete cash flow in one place.

Some apps also allow you to manually enter your expenses and income if you don't have a bank account or don't want them connected with your finances.

The best budgeting apps will analyze your income and expenses to determine how much money you have available each month for spending or saving.

They can also create budgets based on past transactions and trends in spending habits over time, which is helpful if you're trying to stick within a specific budget each month.

Should I Pay for an App or Use a Free One?

A good budgeting app doesn't have to cost you any money at all. It depends on how you plan to use the app before paying for one.

There are many free budgeting apps on the market right now that offer a wide range of features and benefits, so don't feel like you need to pay for one just because it has more bells and whistles than what comes standard with your phone or tablet.

If you decide to purchase a budgeting app, be sure that it's something worth the cost! The best budget apps can help manage finances in many different ways, from tracking spending habits and creating budgets based on past transactions to investing money with ease by using one of their features called “Robo-Advisors.”

Based on our findings, the following are some of the best budgeting apps on the market right now. Be sure to do your research before deciding which app is best for you! We have included free and paid apps, so you will have lots to choose from if you are looking for a free app.

Best Budgeting Apps of 2022 Revealed

See below our top picks—App store ratings as of 2/5/2022.

Mint: Best Free Budgeting app

Cost: Free

Apple App Store rating: 4.8 (720k reviews)

Google Play store rating: 3.5 (197k reviews)

Mint is one of the most popular budgeting apps on the market. It is the number one most downloaded budgeting app based on all-time downloads. With Mint, you can link all your accounts in one place.

It's free to use and helps you track your spending, income, debts, and investments all in one place.

Mint also offers a wide variety of features. You can create budgets for specific categories, set financial goals, and track net worth over time. Additionally, you can analyze spending habits based on past trends to help you save money more effectively by setting up alerts when specific actions like transferring funds from one account into another. They also offer investment accounts too, so you really can track spending, see upcoming bills and reach investment and savings goals all in one place!

How Does Mint Make Money?

Mint makes money through strategic partnerships with other companies, which can help you save money. For instance, they offer a bill negotiation feature that notifies you if bill sharks can save you money.

You Need a Budget – YNAB

Cost: Free trial available for 34 days, no credit card required then $14.99 a month or $98.99 a year.

Apple App Store Rating: 4.8 (37k ratings)

Google Play App Store Rating: 3.1 (8k reviews)

The best budget app for beginners, You Need a Budget (YNAB), is paid budgeting app and offers many features that other apps do not. It's ad-free because it's a paid service, giving it a better user experience than other budgeting apps.

It helps you track your spending-income ratio to know how much money you have available each month or week ahead of time. That allows users to set up budgets for categories like groceries, gas, and entertainment expenses.

Overall, YNAB is easy-to-use because it also offers tutorials on budgeting appropriately based on your needs and set financial goals.

YNAB says they are unique compared to other budgeting apps because they focus on the future. They say their budgeting tools focus on the end and stop you from making money mistakes before it happens vs. essential budgeting apps that focus on the past.

Cleo

Cost: Free budgeting app with premium add-ons available

Apple App Store Rating: 4.6 (3.2k reviews)

Google Play App Store Rating: 4.2 (30k reviews)

Cleo is a quirky budgeting app that can help you save money without even thinking about it. It was named the ‘Best Money Management app' of 2020 by This is Money.

It starts from being free to use, but you can opt for their premium service to get additional features such as tracking your credit rating and cashback at select retailers. The free version allows you to set goals and manage your finances in one place.

What makes Cleo fun to use is its personality. It will connect to a Facebook message, and you can ask Cleo questions about your finances, and it will answer you. For instance, you can also Cleo if you can afford a pizza tonight!

Personal Capital

Cost: Free app, charges through management fees which are above average.

Apple App Store Rating: 4.7 (35k reviews)

Google Play App Store Rating: 4.4 (16k reviews)

Personal Capital is a budgeting app that doubles as a wealth management tool. It offers unique features for users, such as portfolio tracking, 401k analysis, and more. If you are looking for an app to help with retirement planning, this could be the right app for you.

However, Personal Capital may not be suitable for someone new to investment accounts but more for those on their journey. Beginners may find this app out of reach as some accounts require a minimum of 100k opening. The less to use the app and budgeting tools are free but do some more research if you plan to invest as some users have found the management fees to be high.

Good Budget

Cost: Free version, no charge.

Apple App Store Rating: 4.7 (12.7k reviews)

Google Play App Store Rating: 4.4 (19k reviews)

Good Budget is a relatively new app in the budgeting market, but it has steadily gained users due to its simple design and ease of use. It's free to use with no ads, which is always a bonus and lets you create budgets for specific categories and track your net worth over time.

They use an envelope system to label your budget categories, i.e., gas or groceries. By setting up your app envelopes, you can see exactly how much you have to spend at the start of the month.

Zeta Money Manager: One of the Best Budgeting Apps for Couples

Cost: Free budgeting app.

Apple App Store Rating: 3.9 (127 reviews)

Google Play App Store Rating: 3.2 (157 reviews)

Zeta is a budgeting app designed for couples. If you already have a joint bank account, this budgeting app could be perfect your you.

Zeta Money Manager supports over 10,000 US institutions, so you should have little trouble getting all of your bank accounts in one place. It is designed for couples who want to manage their finances together and features unique messages to your partner about specific spending. From a security perspective, don't worry. You are 100% in control of what you choose to share with your partner, so you don't need to share every account if you don't want to.

Pocket Guard

Cost: Free budgeting app

Apple App Store Rating: 4.7 (6.5k reviews)

Google Play App Store Rating: 3.6 (1.7k reviews)

Pocket Guardian is a budgeting app that helps you keep track of your spending. It's free to download and use. It allows you to plan your budget by syncing all of your accounts. Pocket Guard can help you plan a debt pay-off plan if you have debt by giving you examples like the ‘Debt Avalanche' method to clarify how long it will take you to pay off.

Like other apps mentioned with Pocket Guard, you can track spending and set categories to keep an easy overview of your finances.

EveryDollar

Cost: Free to start for premium features $129.99 a year

Apple App Store Rating: 4.8 (57k reviews)

Google Play App Store Rating: n/a

There's a lot of complexity when it comes to zero-based budgeting. If you want something slightly more straightforward (and perhaps easier to handle), then EverDollar could be a great option. It's an app developed by Dave Ramsey, so you may like it if you are a fan of the Ramsey methods.

EveryDollar is a free budgeting software. To use the app's extra features, you must join Ramsey +. In addition to EveryDollar's enhanced version, a Ramsey+ membership includes additional app features, such as audiobooks and courses.

You don't need to sync accounts in the free edition, which is an excellent option for those that don't want anyone else having read-only access to their finances. Throughout the month, you manually enter money in and out. You also categorize your budget and create reminders for bill payments in this version.

If you join Ramsey+, you may link your bank accounts, making it easier to keep track of financial transactions. You can also monitor obligations and get reports on how you spent your money.

Wally

Cost: free to start, $8.99 for Wally Gold

Apple App Store Rating: 3.9 (1.5k reviews)

Google Play App Store Rating: n/a

Wally is a budgeting app designed to be personal.

You can set it up, so the app only shows you transactions from particular accounts or related to specific categories (food, entertainment, etc.). That can be helpful if you want to keep track of your spending but don't need everything being lumped together in one place.

Additional services include:

Keeping tabs on how much money is available without logging in separately to each account.

Alerts when bills are due, when there are new transactions, and every time something changes that, may affect how much money is available.

Notifications about large purchases that may be out of your budget range.

Wally is perfect for travel as it can track spending in different currencies and countries. It syncs with over 15k banks globally!

Types of Budgeting Apps

Many different budgeting apps are available today, each offering something slightly different to help you manage your finances. Check out the descriptions below:

Expense-Tracking Budgeting Apps

These apps allow you to track your spending by category and see where you might be overspending each month.

Couple Budgeting Apps

As the name suggests, these apps are designed for couples who want to share a budget and transactions in real-time.

Zero-Sum Budgeting Apps

These apps work by listing your income and monthly expenses, then subtracting the costs from the payment to see if you have any leftover money or need to adjust your budget.

Net Worth Tracking Apps

These apps allow you to track your net worth over time so that you can see how well you're doing in terms of saving and growing your money.

Investment/Retirement Planning Budgeting Apps

These apps help you track your investments and 401k contributions so that you can see how much money you have saved for retirement and whether or not it's on track.

Credit Score Tracking Budgeting Apps

These apps allow you to track your credit rating over time so that you can see where you stand in terms of borrowing money and what you might need to do to improve your score.

What Is the Best Free Budget app?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question, as the best free budget app will vary depending on your personal needs and preferences.

However, some more popular free budgeting apps include Mint, Goodbudget, and Pocket Guardian. So it depends on what you are looking for in a budgeting app. If you are looking for an app that helps you track your spending habits over time so that you can make better financial decisions, then Mint or Goodbudget would be good options.

If you are looking for an app with more features such as investment tracking or retirement planning, then Personal Capital would be a better option. And finally, if you are looking for an easy, fun way to keep track of your expenses without any bells and whistles, then Cleo might be what you are looking for!

What Is the Best Simple Budget app?

The best simple budget app depends on you. However, according to app store reviews for some of the more popular budget apps, YNAB, Mint, and Pocket Guardian seem to be a good option if you are looking for easy-to-use and don't require any setup.

Best Budgeting Apps Bottom Line:

Budgeting apps are a great way to help manage your finances and keep track of where your money is going. Many different budgeting apps are available, so it's important to find one that fits your needs.

The best budget app for you will depend on what you are looking for in an app. If you are looking for an app that helps you track your spending habits over time so that you can make better financial decisions, then Mint or Goodbudget would be good options.

If you are looking for an app with more features such as investment tracking or retirement planning, then Personal Capital would be a better option. And finally, if you are looking for an easy way to keep track of your expenses without any bells and whistles, then Pocket Guardian might be what you are looking for!

