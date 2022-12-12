10 Magical Christmas Movies for The Whole Family to Enjoy

Are you searching for a movie to spark Christmas magic in the family this holiday season? Then, we've got you covered. After someone asked for such film suggestions, these Christmas flicks were what they voted the best.

1. Prancer (1989)

Eight-year-old Jessica Riggs (Rebecca Harrell) refuses to stop believing in Santa Claus when she stumbles upon a hurt reindeer in the woods. Jessica thinks the reindeer is Prancer from Santa's bunch, and a sympathetic veterinarian helps her secretly care for him.

However, Jessica's father (Sam Elliott), a store Santa Claus, and the entire town discover the secret, which causes problems for her and her family.

2. A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

A Charlie Brown Christmas was the first TV special based on Charles M. Schulz's comic strip Peanuts. It follows a depressed Charlie Brown despite the festive holiday season among them. Lucy insists he direct a Christmas play to pull him out of his funk. However, the Peanuts gang mocks him when he chooses a tiny Christmas tree as a centerpiece of the performance.

3. The Santa Clause (1994)

The Santa Clause is a family Christmas comedy following Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) and his son Charlie (Eric Lloyd). After hearing a noise, Charlie wakes Scott up to investigate. Scott discovers a Santa on the roof, and he startles him, causing him to fall.

Santa disappears, and Charlie encourages Scott to put on Santa's suit. It leads to Scott transitioning into St. Nick and dealing with the repercussions at work and with Charlie's mother.

4. Elf (2003)

Elf is a family Christmas comedy following the story of Buddy the Elf (Will Ferrell). Buddy is a human raised by Santa's elves at the North Pole. One day, Papa Elf tells him the truth, and he makes his way to New York to find his father (James Caan), who is on the naughty list!

He is unaware of Buddy's existence and more than surprised when he shows up in full Elf garb claiming to be his son. It's full of laughs and stars Zooey Deschanel as Jovie, Buddy's love interest.

5. Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol (1962)

Mister Magoo's Christmas Carol is an animated musical adaptation of Charles Dicken's A Christmas Carol. It stars Mr. Magoo (Jim Backus) as Ebenezer Scrooge. Of course, Ebenezer is visited by the three Christmas Ghosts: Present, Past, and Yet to Come. Also, it features incredible songs that will become Christmas favorites to add to the list.

6. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is a Christmas comedy sequel to Home Alone. It features the same cast; this time, Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) is separated from his family at the airport. The McCallister family flies to Florida, while Kevin accidentally boards a plane to New York City. Kevin has his dad's credit cards and pulls a fast one to stay at The Plaza Hotel.

Tim Curry is the head Concierge and is a hilarious addition to the story. The first film delivers laughs, and the second has equal laughter but something extra sentimental with Mr. Duncan and the pigeon lady stories within the bigger picture. Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern return as the low-life two-bit crooks.

7. How the Grinch Stole Christmas

How the Grinch Stole Christmas is a Christmas classic with three cinematic iterations of the Dr. Seuss book. Although I don't think anyone would argue The Grinch (2018) is better than the (1966) original or (2000) Jim Carrey live-action.

So it's between those two for a magical family experience depending on your family. Both are heartwarming tales. The animated original stars the voice of Boris Karloff, but the Jim Carrey one has Jim Carrey!

8. The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

According to multiple internet lists, The Muppet Christmas Carol is one of the best Christmas movies. It's a Christmas musical comedy-drama closely following the original Charles Dicken's 1843 novella A Christmas Carol. It stars an engaging Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge among the muppet cast. Another great family film is A Muppet Family Christmas (1987).

9. The Polar Express (2004)

The Polar Express is a computer-animated fantasy adventure following the story of a young boy. He sees a mysterious train bound for the North Pole stop outside his window and is invited aboard by its conductor on Christmas Eve.

The boy agrees and joins several other children on a journey to visit Santa Claus, preparing for Christmas. The film stars Tom Hanks voicing many characters, alongside Josh Hutcherson and Steven Tyler. It's a magical story for the whole family.

10. One Magic Christmas (1985)

One Magic Christmas is a Disney Christmas fantasy film following Ginny (Mary Steenburgen), a woman struggling to find the Christmas spirit due to her husband (Gary Basaraba) becoming unemployed before the holiday.

Their daughter Abbie (Elizabeth Harnois) meets an angel named Gideon (Harry Dean Stanton) on her way to deliver a letter to Santa. Gideon offers his magical assistance to help with Ginny's lack of spirit.

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list of magical Christmas films for the whole family.

