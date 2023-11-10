Family Movie Night Fun: 14 Classic Comedies Your Kids Will Love

If you're looking for funny kid-friendly classic movies, we've got you covered. Someone in a popular online forum asked for comedy family film recommendations and people offered up some great suggestions. Here are 14 comedies your kids will love.

1. Ghostbusters (1984)

There were a lot of votes for the original Ghostbusters, with many people saying it still holds up all these years later. With the comedic powerhouse cast, an amazing script, and decent visual effects for its time, you can't beat this fun classic. It's always entertaining.

2. Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

In Ferris Bueller's Day Off, the main character lives his best life when he skips school with his girlfriend and friend. It's definitely relatable for older kids and really captures that senioritis vibe when a high schooler wants to have a little fun before their next big chapter.

3. Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Mrs. Doubtfire is a perfect kid-friendly movie night pick. Many film fans noted that they loved it as a kid and really anything starring Robin Williams from that era fits the bill.

4. Back to the Future (1985)

Another classic fan favorite, Back to the Future, topped the list. Marty McFly's time-traveling adventures are an epic good time and it's a movie that holds up with repeated viewings.

5. Mean Girls (2004)

Mean Girls is a cult classic that follows a naive teen entering an American high school after being homeschooled in Africa while her parents complete research. It stars Rachel McAdams, Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried. “You can't sit with us!”

6. Uncle Buck (1989)

Uncle Buck is a comedy that follows a bachelor who babysits his brother's rebellious teenage daughter and her younger brother and sister while the parents are away. It stars John Candy, Amy Madigan, and Macaulay Culkin. It's John Candy at his finest.

7. Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Shaun of the Dead is a zombie comedy that follows Shaun, an exploited salesman in London caught in a zombie apocalypse with his friend Ed. It stars Nick Frost and Simon Pegg. A movie fan quoted, “My dad is NOT Judge Judy and executioner.”

8. Heavyweights (1995)

Heavyweights is a comedy that follows a fitness guru named Tony Perkis (Ben Stiller) taking over a fat camp for kids. A fan of the film noted that they had watched it at least 100 times and it still makes them laugh.

9. The Blues Brothers (1980)

The Blues Brothers is a musical comedy starring John Belushi as Jake Blues and Dan Aykroyd as his brother Elwood. They are characters developed from the recurring musical sketch “The Blues Brothers” on Saturday Night Live. It's a fun ride and the music is top-notch.

10. The Emperor's New Groove (2000)

Disney's The Emperor's New Groove is an animated slapstick comedy that follows youthful, self-centered Emperor Kuzco, whose ex-advisor accidentally transforms him into a llama. It's a hilarious movie that kids will absolutely adore.

11. Spaceballs (1987)

Spaceballs is a space parody classic starring Bill Pullman, John Candy, and Rick Moranis. The supporting cast includes Daphne Zuniga, Lorene Yarnell, Richard Van Patten, George Wyner, and the voice of Joan Rivers. A fan quoted the line, “Prepare ship for Ludicrous Speed!”

12. Clue (1985)

Inspired by the board game, Clue features an ensemble cast of Eileen Brennan, Tim Curry, Christopher Lloyd, Madeline Kahn, Martin Mull, Michael McKean, Lesley Ann Warren, and Colleen Camp. One movie fan called it “an absolute masterpiece” and it's easily a movie that holds up on repeat viewings.

13. My Cousin Vinny (1992)

My Cousin Vinny is a courtroom comedy film starring Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei, Ralph Macchio, Mitchell Whitfield, Lane Smith, Bruce McGill, and Fred Gwynne (in his final film appearance). It follows two youths who are arrested and charged with a murder they did not commit.

14. Jumanji (1995)

Jumanji is a fantasy adventure starring Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt, Kirsten Dunst, Jonathan Hyde, and David Alan Grier. It centers around a supernatural board game that releases jungle-based disasters upon its players with each turn.

Source: Reddit.