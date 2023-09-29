Family’s Tragic End Highlights Dangers of Unprepared Off-Grid Living

Earlier this month, a solo hiker near the Gold Creek Campground made the grim discovery of the bodies of Rebecca Vance, 42; her 14-year-old son; and her sister, Christine Vance, 41, all residents of Colorado Springs.

The mummified remains of a family who attempted to live off-grid were discovered in July in Colorado's Gunnison National Forest. According to NBC News, the family reportedly relied only on YouTube videos.

It's a sad lesson in the dangers of unprepared wilderness living.

Off-Grid Living During Pandemic

According to her stepsister, Trevala Jara, Rebecca Vance, worried about the state of the world during the COVID-19 pandemic, decided to take her son and live in nature. The family relied solely on online research and YouTube videos to prepare for their new lifestyle, despite family members trying to stop them and pointing out their lack of survival experience.

Underprepared, Inexperienced, Undersupplied

Christine Vance initially resisted the idea, but eventually joined her sister and nephew, believing her presence would increase their chances of survival. Jara offered to let the group test their preparedness in the mountain property she and her husband owned, but the sisters insisted they would be fine.

A text message near the end of 2020 was the last time anyone communicated with the group before the aforementioned hiker stumbled across one body outside a zipped-up tent, with two more inside.

Investigators say the family had apparently begun constructing a “lean-to” type shelter but had not completed it before the onset of winter. It seems clear that the tent was their only form of shelter during one of Colorado's harshest winters.

While the Internet often glamorizes the idea of off-grid survivalism, the reality is starkly different. Experts in off-grid living suggest securing stable lodging, a generator, and a propane tank. Ample supplies are also essential for survival. This family had none of these items.

“They had a lot of literature with them about outdoor survival and foraging, but it looked like they supplied at a grocery store,” said Gunnison County Coroner Michael Barnes, who determined that the unfortunate family had died from exposure to the elements.

Shelter, Supplies, Survival Skills Critical to Off-Grid Survival

This tragic incident underscores the dangers of attempting to live off-grid without proper preparation and survival skills. Whatever the climate, securing adequate shelter before setting out is critical to survival.

Watching an online video is different from building a secure, warm shelter yourself. Social media and video tutorials make this way of life seem easy and manageable. But it's critical to remember the person building a beautiful, snug cabin has a significant amount of experience. Or the shelter he's building may be in a temperate climate with mild winters.

One sympathetic person commented, “It's tough enough to get through winter at high altitude in a snug cabin with a big woodpile, electricity, provisions, and a truck. Those poor people had no clue what they were up against.”

Another added, “This is so sad. People who didn't grow up in nature have no idea how hard it is to survive. Pioneers only lived off the land back in the day because game, fish, and food were way more plentiful and easy to obtain from nature, and it was still hard.”

Wild food isn't as prevalent as it used to be, but even if it were, unless someone already knows how to hunt, they can't just pick up a gun and go bag a deer. Interestingly, no firearms or other weapons were found at the campsite, so the family evidently had no plans to join the 35.8 million anglers or 11.5 million hunters in the United States to hunt their own food.

Even if they did plan on hunting, that would have required knowledge, practice, and the right equipment. According to the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, hunters spend over $7 billion on equipment yearly for firearms, ammunition, archery equipment, optics, decoys, calls, and other essential gear, and a further $630 million on clothing. In 2016, the average hunter spent $2,363 on retail purchases like clothing and equipment.

Preparation and Skill-Building at Home

Ideally, people shouldn't be swayed by social media. They should do independent research and prepare themselves for this new and challenging way of life before they embark on it. Learning how to dress appropriately and avoid ticks while hiking in tick-rich areas to prevent disease, for example, is a skill they need before taking off into the wilderness.

This horrific discovery highlights just how essential it is to be prepared before attempting to live off-grid. Understanding the climate and environment you're going to is critical, as is ensuring you have shelter, fuel, food, and water. Learning to forage is a brilliant idea, but people need to learn how in a warm, safe location first. They should be well-provisioned before starting their adventure and should acquire supplemental skills in case foraged or hunted food is scarce.

There are other ways to increase preparedness and self-reliance without completely removing yourself from civilization. Learn how to forage for blackberries and make plenty of blackberry jam in the fall to last through the winter and spring. Join the 13% of American households keeping chickens for eggs or meat.

Grow typically expensive organic vegetables like tomatoes or peppers. Learn how to make organic fertilizer for these homegrown produce. Install solar panels, improve the existing property, and start to be more self-reliant at home, where there is a safety net.

A safety net that might have saved three lives from being cut tragically short.

