Small Towns, Big Fun: The Top Spots for a Family Vacation in America

The trend of vacationing in small towns has seen a significant rise – instead of heading to typical tourist destinations, families are finding solace in these quaint locations.

Life moves at its own pace and promotes true connection with the locals while families have plenty of time to soak up the culture and immerse themselves in an authentically charming atmosphere.

But where are the small towns Americans would most like to visit in 2023?

FamilyDestinationsGuide.com, which offers kid-friendly vacation ideas, surveyed 3,000 families to find the top 150 across the country they'd love to spend time in this year.

Holualoa, Hawaii

At number one is the tiny village of Holualoa in Hawaii. No surprise there, really, as Hawaii is so utterly beautiful, and this laid back ‘burg, on the western coast of the Big Island, has charm by the bucket load.

It's located on the slopes of the Hualalai volcano and derives its name from the traditional – if somewhat terrifying – local practice of sledding down the mountain on long, wooden sleds.

If you enjoy a caffeine fix, you've come to the right place; Holualoa sits between the towns of Kailua-Kona and Keauhou in the heart of Kona coffee country. Six hundred coffee farms surround it, and every November, they hold the Kona Coffee Festival.

Ely, Nevada

In at number two was Ely, in Nevada, a 4.5-hour drive north from Las Vegas. This remote former mining mountain town, which sits at the base of the Great Basin National Park, was originally founded as a stagecoach station along the Pony Express and Central Overland route.

You can still visit the nearby Ward Charcoal Ovens State Historic Park, where six giant beehive-shaped ovens were used to process silver ore.

Elsewhere, you can take a guided tour of the Lehman Caves, a massive cavern over 500 million years old in the Great Basin National Park, or do scenic hikes such as the Island Forest Trail or Bristlecone Pine Trail.

Anna Maria Island, Florida

Not far behind at number three is beautiful Anna Maria Island on Florida's Gulf Coast. Seemingly preserved in time, it showcases how ‘Old Florida' used to be, with its pastel-colored clapboard houses and old-timey storefronts.

“The island offers a lot for families to come and visit year-round, even outside of the traditional beach season. As a Florida native, my family has used Thanksgiving beach trips to Anna Maria Island to unplug and unwind for decades. We were able to take advantage of the unique beach libraries each rental home offered, and most came stocked with beach equipment like chairs, buckets, and the occasional kayak,” comments Doug Amis, owner of Cardinal Retirement Planning, Inc.

“Even with the recent more upscale restaurants entering the scene, there are still great deals and opportunities to grill (or have the Rod and Reel grill for you).”

Old Koloa Town, Hawaii

The survey also uncovered some little-known gems, such as Old Koloa Town in Hawaii at number four. A former sugar plantation village, this spot has since been reborn as a scenic destination full of art galleries, cafés, boutiques, and plenty of outdoor activities.

John Dealbreuin from Financial Freedom Countdown says, “Old Koloa Town is a great vacation destination for families due to its stunning natural beauty, an abundance of activities, and rich cultural heritage.

“Located on the beautiful island of Kauai, Koloa Town offers breathtaking views of the white sand beaches and crystal blue waters. Families can enjoy snorkeling and swimming in the ocean or explore Kauai's many trails and natural wonders.

“Koloa Town is also home to numerous cultural sites that offer visitors insight into Hawaii's rich history and colorful culture. The Koloa Heritage Trail comprises fourteen locations with an extensive collection of cultural, historical, and geological artifacts from the area's past, including Moir gardens, volcanic cones, and an ancient temple – Kihahouna heiau.

“You have access to numerous galleries showing off the artistic works of local creators. Sample the local cuisine at the food trucks or the Kōloa Fish Market. Koloa Town's many activities and attractions make it the perfect place for families to spend quality time together.”

West Yellowstone, Montana

Rounding out the list at number five is West Yellowstone, Montana. This picturesque town sits just outside of Yellowstone National Park and is home to stunning landscapes and diverse wildlife.

“West Yellowstone is full of activities that will keep your family busy for days. We chose it because we wanted to enter Yellowstone Park close to the Geysers and knew it was a busy spot with plenty of restaurants, shops, and outdoor activities. My kids loved the Grand Prismatic Spring with all the bright colors,” comments Karen Kelly from Seasonal Cravings.

Chincoteague, Virginia

Gatlinburg, Tennessee, grabbed the sixth spot on the list, and Chincoteague, Virginia, came in seventh.

“If you're looking for a Virginia beach vacation but want to skip the summer beach crowds, head to the Eastern Shore's Chincoteague instead. Known for its two wild herds of Chincoteague ponies, it is the state's only resort island and offers a nature-filled, laid-back getaway without traffic jams and high-rises. Spend your days in undeveloped beauty biking, kayaking, hiking, or spotting their iconic horses,” comments travel writer Monica Fish.

Rounding out the final three spots in the top ten were Sitka, Alaska, Sedona, Arizona, and Ketchikan, Alaska.

Top 10 Small Towns in America

Unsurprisingly, two towns from both Hawaii and Alaska made it to the top 10 due to their breathtaking views: Holualoa, Old Koloa Town in Hawaii, and Sitka, Ketchikan in Alaska.

1) Holualoa, Hawaii

2) Ely, Nevada

3) Anna Maria Island, Florida

4) Old Koloa Town, Hawaii

5) West Yellowstone, Montana

6) Gatlinburg, Tennessee

7) Chincoteague, Virginia

8) Sitka, Alaska

9) Sedona, Arizona

10) Ketchikan, Alaska

America's Happiest Seaside Town

Not included in the survey but very deserving of a special mention, Southport in North Carolina Brunswick Islands is the perfect escape from nearby cities, with its vibrant history, picturesque film settings, and charming downtown area.

This 2.2 square mile town has earned its nickname of “America's Happiest Seaside Town” by Coastal Living Magazine, making it an ideal destination for families and couples seeking a tranquil atmosphere combined with southern hospitality.

When the entertainment industry needs a perfect beachside town to show off, Southport is their go-to. Visitors will love exploring the many movie scenes filmed in this quaint town, including popular movies such as Safe Haven and A Walk to Remember.

Follow in the footsteps of celebrities with a guidebook for an exciting journey through film sets. You may even be lucky enough to get cast as an extra on current productions.

“Visiting small towns has become increasingly popular as travelers seek authentic and personalized experiences that provide a break from the fast-paced, commercialized world. These hidden gems offer a unique opportunity to immerse oneself in the local culture, connect with friendly communities, and escape the stress of everyday life,” says Rose Ackermann of FamilyDestinationsGuide.com.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.