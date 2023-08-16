25 Movies Where Renowned Actors Vanish into Unrecognizable Roles

Have you ever seen a movie one of your favorite actors is supposed to be in, but you can't recognize them halfway into the movie? Their transformations can be so incredible they'll leave you in awe. From mind-bending makeup to astonishing performances, these actors prove their chameleon-like skills.

Wondering which movies have Hollywood stars you might've missed? Movieholics in an online community share their biggest experiences of actors being unrecognizable in their roles. Here they are.

1 – Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin in The Batman (2022)

In The Batman, Colin Farrell steps into the shoes of Oswald Cobblepot, a.k.a. the Penguin, with a jaw-dropping transformation. With a total physical overhaul, Farrell completely disappears into the character. He sure had some of us scratching our heads and asking, “Wait, is that really Colin Farrell?”

2 – Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill in The Darkest Hour (2017)

Gary Oldman's talent for transformative performances shines in The Darkest Hour. Watch as he vanishes into the role of Winston Churchill. Prepare to be amazed by his dedication and attention to detail.

3 – Christian Bale as Dick Cheney in Vice (2018)

Christian Bale is no stranger to physical transformations for his roles, and his portrayal of Dick Cheney in Vice is no exception. Bale undergoes a jaw-dropping metamorphosis to embody the former Vice President. From gaining weight to mastering Cheney's mannerisms and speech patterns, Bale's commitment to the role is extraordinary.

4 – Tilda Swinton as Minister Mason in Snowpiercer (2013)

Tilda Swinton rocks the screen as Minister Mason in Snowpiercer. With her wild makeup and voice alter, she transforms into a whole new person, almost like magic. Her eccentric portrayal of the character adds more intrigue to the story.

5 – Glenn Close as Gutless in Hook (1991)

In the epic adventure Hook, the amazing Glenn Close rocks a pirate disguised as Gutless. Her transformation is mind-blowing. From Cruella de Vil to a sneaky pirate, isn't she quite the chameleon?

6 – Tilda Swinton as Madame Blanc in Suspiria (2018)

Tilda Swinton nails it once more! As Madame Blanc in Suspiria, she completely transforms with makeup and prosthetics. You won't believe your eyes when you see her in this creepy horror flick.

7 – Cate Blanchett as Janine in Hot Fuzz (2007)

Cate Blanchett undergoes a stunning transformation in Hot Fuzz. Blanchett's comedic timing and explosive talent are truly impressive. You might need a second look to spot her in this hilarious, action-packed British comedy.

8 – Johnny Depp as Guy Lapointe in Tusk (2014)

Johnny Depp nails it as Guy Lapointe in Tusk. With a wacky detective persona, Depp's look and accent are unrecognizable, adding to the charm. His commitment to becoming the character shines through, reminding us why he's a top-notch actor.

9 – Karen Gillan as Nebula in Guardians of The Galaxy (2014)

Karen Gillan, famous for playing Amy Pond in Doctor Who, rocks a mind-blowing makeover in Guardians of the Galaxy as she transforms into Nebula — a fierce, bald, blue-skinned cyborg. Gillan's performance is jaw-dropping, pure cinematic magic!

10 – John Leguizamo as Violator/Clown in Spawn (1997)

John Leguizamo's turn as Violator/Clown in Spawn will blow your hats off. His performance and perfect comedic timing inject a unique charm into the movie.

11 – Donnie Wahlberg as Vincent Gray in The Sixth Sense (1999)

Donnie Wahlberg starred in The Sixth Sense as the messed-up Vincent Gray. With a total transformation in looks, Wahlberg proves he can do it all. He brings an extra dose of intrigue to this gripping flick.

12 – Tom Cruise as Les Grossman in Tropic Thunder (2008)

In Tropic Thunder, Tom Cruise breaks free from his usual type roles and surprises us as Les Grossman. Bald, with fake hands, and an intriguing personality, Cruise goes all-out, unrecognizable and hilarious.

13 – Daniel Craig as Stormtrooper in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

Daniel Craig made a surprise appearance as a Stormtrooper in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. It's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, but this famous James Bond actor slipped into the iconic white armor without us even realizing it. Talk about a secret agent!

14 – Charlize Theron as Aileen Wuornos in Monster (2003)

Charlize Theron rocked that transformation in Monster! She played Aileen Wuornos, the notorious serial killer, like a pro. No wonder she scored all those awards.

15 – Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise The Dancing Clown in IT (2017)

Clowns are supposed to be funny and entertaining, right? Bill Skarsgard turned that notion upside down with his portrayal of Pennywise the Dancing Clown in IT. With his haunting makeup, menacing smile, and chilling performance, Skarsgard gave us nightmares and made us question our childhood love for clowns.

16 – Heath Ledger as Joker in The Dark Knight (2008)

Heath Ledger's Joker in The Dark Knight is pure legend. The role made Ledger become the iconic Batman baddie. His acting was so captivating you couldn't even spot the real actor behind that twisted smile.

17 – Tim Curry in The Rocky Horror Picture Show as Frank-N-Futer (1975)

While Rocky Horror has cemented itself as a true cult classic and many fans love Curry's character, if you didn't know he was the star of the movie, you'd be caught off guard!

18 – Missi Pyle as Fran Stalinovskovichdavidovitchsky in Dodgeball (2004)

Missi Pyle's role in Dodgeball is pure comedy gold. As Fran Stalinovskovichdavidovitchsky, she's an absolute riot with a name that's a mouthful. Combined with the exaggerated Russian accent, flamboyant outfits, and quirky behavior, Pyle wholly owns the screen.

19 – Edward Norton as King Baldwin IV in Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

In the epic film Kingdom of Heaven, Edward Norton rocks the stage with a fantastic makeover and a mask as he becomes King Baldwin IV, a ruler affected by leprosy. Norton's talent shines as he brings life to the character.

20 – Stanley Tucci as George Harvey in The Lovely Bones (2009)

In The Lovely Bones, Stanley Tucci nails it as a creepy serial killer, George Harvey. He's all like, “Boo!” and we're like, “Whoa!” It's incredible how he can switch from a nice guy to a total psycho.

21 – Matt Damon as Redneck in Deadpool 2 (2018)

In a laugh-out-loud twist, Matt Damon pops up incognito in Deadpool 2 as a hillbilly dude. Damon vanishes into the part by rocking a beer gut, wild beard, and Southern twang. His impeccable comedy chops and dedication to the role create an unforgettable movie gem.

22 – Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice in Beetlejuice (1988)

Michael Keaton's iconic portrayal of the mischievous and chaotic ghost Beetlejuice is a prime example of an actor being unrecognizable in a role. Keaton's ability to disappear into the wild and unpredictable nature of Beetlejuice showcases his talent and versatility as an actor.

23 – Robin Williams as Mrs Doubtfire in Mrs Doubtfire (1993)

Robin Williams' role as a lovable, cross-dressing nanny in Mrs. Doubtfire is a perfect example of a star being invisible in their role. When his wife divorced him, he hatched a wild plan to care for his kids by becoming Mrs. Doubtfire. With his comedic genius, Williams charmed us, switching flawlessly between funny and heartfelt moments.

24 – Cameron Diaz as Lotte Schwartz in Being John Malkovich (1999)

In Being John Malkovich, Cameron Diaz rocks a different look as Lotte Schwartz, an insecure pet lover. She ditches her glamorous image for a shabby style, messy hair, and minimal makeup. This transformation proves her fearlessness in tackling unconventional roles, showing off her incredible acting range.

25 – Gary Oldman as Mason Verger in Hannibal (2001)

Gary Oldman's performance as Mason Verger in Hannibal is electrifying. Verger was a patient of Dr. Hannibal Lecter, the cannibalistic serial killer. His story? Lecter lured Verger into a trap and caused him terrible injuries that disfigured his physical appearance. Oldman's acting is intense and spooky and showcases his immense talent.

Source: Reddit.