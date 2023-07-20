24 Famous Celebrities Who Shamelessly Copy Other Celebrities’ Looks, Personas, and Art

Have you ever noticed that the world of fame and fortune can sometimes be a game of style copycat? With all their elegance and glamor, some celebrities shamelessly borrow their fellow stars' looks, personas, and even art. Don't get mad if your faves are on the list. We're only stating the obvious and echoing the thoughts of pop culture geeks in an online community.

1 – Liam Gallagher And John Lennon

Liam Gallagher, known for his iconic role in the band Oasis, has often been compared to the legendary John Lennon. With his son named Lennon, Liam seems to be obsessed with the late Beatles member. Many have pointed out that early Oasis music was reminiscent of the Beatles' classics. Liam's love for John was evident through lyric inspirations and open admiration for The Beatles.

2 – Travis Scott and ASAP Rocky

You'll notice some striking similarities if you've ever compared Travis Scott and ASAP Rocky. It's almost like Travis took his persona straight from ASAP's stylebook. From how he dresses and styles his hair to the accessories he rocks and even his photo poses, it's hard to ignore the influence. ASAP has acknowledged this resemblance in interviews, sparking fan discussions. A fan comments, “Literally came here to say this, and this might be controversial, but I like ASAP Rocky's music over Travis Scott's music.”

3 – Anna Nicole Smith and Marilyn Monroe

Many other celebrities have done a few Marilyn Monroe-inspired photoshoots or red-carpet looks. But in every aspect, Anna Nicole Smith had a deep and consistent association with Marilyn. From her career choices to her manner of speaking, Anna Nicole embodied Marilyn's comedic bimbo persona.

4 – Caitlyn Jenner and Cindy Crawford

Now, we all know Cindy Crawford is a legendary supermodel. But at the December 2018 British Fashion Awards, multiple people mistook Caitlyn Jenner for Cindy Crawford. That's right, Caitlyn had done such a remarkable job of emulating Cindy's looks that it reached a point of confusion.

5 – Harry Styles and David Bowie

Harry Styles‘ unique sense of style has drawn comparisons to the legendary David Bowie. Some fans even claim that Harry ripped off Bowie's style for his persona. One commenter opines, “Harry's whole created persona is him ripping off David Bowie.” Another adds, “In the shallowest possible way, yeah. I'm not even mad at it; at least it's a bit different from what most of his peers are doing.”

6 – Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey

Ariana Grande faced heavy marketing as the “new Mariah” during the early stages of her career. However, this strategy and comparison received mixed reactions and huge criticism. Let's not forget that Ariana's impressive vocal range and ability to whistle parallels Mariah's talent.

7 – Leonardo Dicaprio and Jack Nicholson

Leonardo DiCaprio has openly admired Jack Nicholson, citing him as his idol. These two actors share similarities in their acting styles and the level of stardom they have achieved. And they're beginning to look a bit alike. A fan says, “The only actor biopic I want is Leo playing Jack.” It sounds like a good idea.

8 – Greta Van Fleet and Led Zeppelin

Greta Van Fleet has faced criticism for their striking similarities to the iconic rock band Led Zeppelin. Some fans humorously call them “AI Zeppelin,” suggesting their music resembles a modern interpretation of Led Zeppelin's sound.

9 – Kendall Jenner and Emily

As Kendall Jenner transitioned into a more adult image, she seemed to adopt subtle aspects of Emily Ratajkowski's already popular features, such as her eyebrows and cheekbones. Some speculate that Kendall may have undergone lip injections or other cosmetic enhancements to achieve a similar look.

10 – Kaley Cuoco and Jennifer Aniston

Kaley Cuoco's portrayal of Penny on The Big Bang Theory has drawn comparisons to Jennifer Aniston's iconic character, Rachel, from Friends. From mannerisms to speech patterns, Cuoco's performance has often been likened to Aniston's, making the similarities enjoyable to observe.

11 – Amelia Gray and Gabbriette Bechtel

Many think Amelia Gray virtually cloned herself into Gabriette, and the resemblance has astounded many people. The likeness is so uncanny that some fans have called for a side-by-side photo comparison to showcase how remarkable it is.

12 – Leann Rimes and Brandi Glanville

LeAnn Rimes' attempts to emulate Brandi Glanville have become quite intense. Dedicated followers of the story can attest. The situation has become so intriguing that one person mentions going down a rabbit hole while exploring the details.

13 – Adam Devine and Jack Black

Adam Devine's resemblance to Jack Black is quite uncanny, yet many people may have never made the connection. It's easy to see why. Their similar comedic styles and energy would make for a hilarious on-screen duo. One fan shares our thoughts: “I'm legit wondering why they haven't been cast as dad and son.”

14 – Machine Gun Kelly and Eminem

Machine Gun Kelly's attempt to challenge Eminem and copy his style caused quite a stir. The rivalry between the two rappers — with MGK thinking he could outdo Eminem — became a hot topic of discussion. Ultimately, it didn't end well for Kelly, as Eminem's stature and loyal fanbase proved too formidable to overcome.

15 – The Weeknd and Michael Jackson

The Weeknd's rise to superstardom has led some fans of Michael Jackson to notice similarities between the two artists. While The Weeknd has undeniably carved out his unique style and sound, we can see the influence of the King of Pop in his performances and music.

16 – Poppy and Mars Argo

Poppy and Titanic Sinclair ended up in a copying controversy that got so intense that a lawsuit was involved. Mars Argo accused the pop singer of imitating her style. One disgruntled fan sighs: “This whole situation will not make me mad. Poppy is such a failed copy.” Well, you be the judge.

17 – Cardi B and Nicki Minaj

This one might ruffle some feathers, but let's face it. The similarities between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj are hard to ignore. While many other cases involve inspiration, fans think Cardi has copied Nicki. The influence is quite clear from music and flow to appearance.

18 – Kim Kardashian and Cher

We know Kim could never fully be Cher. But that hasn't stopped her from channeling her inner Cher whenever she feels like it. It's no secret that Kim looks up to the Grammy-winning singer as her style and beauty icon. She's never shied away from expressing her love for Cher.

19 – Bob Odenkirk and Kevin Costner

Bob Odenkirk and Kevin Costner already share a resemblance, so it's not surprising that Odenkirk has chosen a similar acting style and flair. They even have similar personalities in many of their movies. They're like long-lost acting twins.

20 – Bella Hadid and Carla Bruni

Hadid and Bruni are undeniably stunning, but it's hard not to notice that Bella has gone to great lengths to resemble Bruni. A commenter also says, “Bella has an uncanny valley look; you can just tell her face is not real.” And they're not alone in their observation.

21 – Rita Ora and Rihanna

Rihanna has always been a unique force in the industry. And she has also served as an inspiration for Rita Ora. Rita has borrowed some dressing and stylistic ideas from the “Umbrella” star. There were rumors of a feud between the two until Rita Ora cleared the air.

22 – Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian

It's no secret that Kylie Jenner followed in her sister Kim's footsteps of cosmetic enhancements. Yet, somehow, she didn't quite nail it like Kim did. It's fascinating how two sisters can embark on the same path yet get different outcomes.

23 – Lady Gaga and Madonna

As they say, Madonna walked so Gaga could run. Madonna undoubtedly revolutionized the music industry with bold displays, and Lady Gaga followed a similar path. These stars changed the game, but Madonna did it first, blazing the trail for Gaga and others.

24 – Ciara and Janet Jackson

If you dig into Ciara's earlier years, you'll notice that at some point, she became obsessed with Janet Jackson. Not only did she start styling, dancing, and looking more like her, but she even adopted some of Janet's mannerisms and voice. Now, some fans find it quite bizarre. One boldly comments, “It's really bizarre, and I think the only reason it hasn't been called out more is her general lack of relevance.” That has to sting a little.

Source: Reddit.