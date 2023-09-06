The Beauty Buzz: 24 Famous Faces and Their Brands

A recent study revealed that celebrity beauty brands are extremely popular, with Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty being the top performer, with an overall score of 94.58 out of 100. The beauty scores from Fresha assess success and popularity and are determined using several variables. People love owning products from their favorite celebrities, and celebs love sharing the beauty products they adore with their loyal fans.

Check out these 25 celebrity beauty brands and their beauty scores, from skincare to makeup and more, that have become popular among consumers.

1. Selena Gomez, Rare Beauty

Coming in at number one is Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, a company she launched in 2020. The brand’s vision is to dismantle unrealistic expectations of beauty, which made it successful on social media and eventually in sales. The makeup is vegan and cruelty-free and made to help people feel their best without hiding behind the makeup.

2. Kylie Jenner, Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Cosmetics is a highly popular brand that has consistently sold out in stores and online. Some of the most popular products from this Kardashian-adjacent brand are lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes, and lip glosses, which can be attributed to people wanting to attain Kylie’s full lips. Her brand gets a beauty score of 88.42 out of 100, so people enjoy the products.

3. Rihanna, Fenty Beauty

Who wouldn’t want to be as beautiful as Rihanna? Fenty Beauty gets a score of 86.3 out of 100 and has been around since 2017. Her brand features everything from lip products to skin products to eye products and more. She’s very involved in marketing, often modeling the products herself, making people want the items even more.

4. Millie Bobby Brown, Florence by Mills

I had no idea that Miss Millie, soon to be a Mrs., has her own beauty brand! Her brand is all about feeling clean and natural, even with makeup on. Her products are meant to feel light and soft, and with a beauty score of 84.64, it seems the products are meeting her promises and satisfying customers.

5. Ariana Grande, r.e.m. beauty

Moving down the list, Ariana Grande’s beauty brand only gets a score of 75.62 but is still in the top five. The brand sells eye, lip, face, and treatment products, so fans go to her site for all their makeup and skincare needs. Everything is vegan and cruelty-free, and the range of products can be found in major stores like Ulta, or at least they could be before her recent scandals.

6. Jeffree Star, Jeffree Star Cosmetics

Jeffree Star is one of the more controversial celebrities with a successful beauty brand. Despite the scandals surrounding him, his eyeshadow palettes, liquid lipsticks, and skin foundations are still popular among fans. His brand gets a rating of 73.53, only slightly lower than r.e.m. beauty.

7. Maria Sharapova, Supergoop

Maria Sharapova is a famous and talented tennis player and is not nearly as famous as the other celebrities on this list. Nevertheless, her beauty brand, Supergoop, is successful and has a beauty score of 64.59. It’s first and foremost a sunscreen brand, but it also sells other products, like makeup, moisturizers, body oils, and more.

8. Lady Gaga, Haus Labs

Lady Gaga’s beauty brand, Haus Labs, is all about embracing your skin and feeling beautiful at every age. The products are diverse and playful but formulated with high-quality ingredients that work with many skin types. Her brand received a 64.21 beauty score but has only been around since 2022 and is still gaining traction.

9. Hailey Bieber, rhode

Hailey Bieber’s beauty brand was also launched in 2022 and has a very similar beauty score, coming in at 64.04 out of 100. The makeup is meant to be simple and elegant but still highly effective. All of the products are very soft and refined, with dewy highlighters, silky lip glosses, and jelly-like creams for restoration.

10. Gwyneth Paltrow, Goop

While Gwyneth Paltrow’s beauty company may be one of the more well-known ones, it falls as number 10 on this list. The beauty score for Goop is 61.98, and the brand was launched in 2008. It began as a wellness newsletter but soon evolved into a massive brand with a long list of natural products.

11. Harry Styles, Pleasing

Pleasing is Harry Styles’s beauty brand, offering funky nail polishes, cute apparel, silky lip products, and more. It has a beauty score of 59.36 and is not one of the most popular brands, but it is quickly becoming more relevant as fans find the products and fall in love with them.

12. Kim Kardashian, SKKN by Kim

Unsurprisingly, Kim Kardashian also has her own beauty line, in addition to her many other companies. SKKN has a beauty score of 54.39 and focuses more on skincare than makeup, offering creams, moisturizers, balms, and more to keep skin feeling fresh and healthy. Compared to many of the other, better-performing luxury brands on this list, Kim’s is wildly expensive, with a 9-piece collection costing almost $700.

13. Kat Von D, Kat Von D Cosmetics

Kat Von D’s beauty line has a score of 51.57 and sells products just as dramatic as she is. Kat Von D Cosmetics is all about helping people feel bold and beautiful with boisterous and bright lip colors and flamboyant eyeliners, mascaras, and eyeshadows that pop. The brand has a more sensual and goth aesthetic than most other beauty lines.

14. Victoria Beckham, Victoria Beckham Beauty

As one of the most beautiful women in the world, I’m surprised Victoria Beckham’s beauty line isn’t more popular, as the score is only 47.9. The brand has a very luxurious and elegant vibe with simple but luxurious packaging and high-quality ingredients. The colors and styles of the makeup are also refined and subtle, capturing Victoria’s own aesthetic.

15. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Rose Inc

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley owns Rose Inc, another brand that focuses on offering clean beauty. The brand has a score of 47.61 and features an array of products, from makeup brushes to serums to lip balms to makeup remover to foundation and more.

16. Scarlett Johansson, The Outset

The Outset received a beauty score of 45.87 and is more about skincare than anything else. Scarlett created a company that aims to become the center of everyone’s skincare routine, offering 3-step solutions, skincare collections, face masks, and serum duos. Again, it totes itself as a clean brand that feels light and natural on the skin.

17. Jonathan Van Ness, JVN Hair

JVN Hair is a brand that highlights sustainability in hair products, creating items that are good for the environment and great for all hair. They sell shampoo, conditioner, stylers, scalp treatments, combs, brushes, and many other haircare products. The company has a score of 45.5 but is still a prominent haircare brand.

18. Jessica Alba, Honest Beauty

I’m surprised Jessica Alba’s brand only has a score of 43.19, as I’ve seen it around and heard positive things about it. It’s a natural brand that sells makeup and personal care products along with baby products, such as diapers, wipes, and baby skincare.

19. Drew Barrymore, Flower Beauty

America’s sweetheart, Drew Barrymore, owns Flower Beauty, a company dedicated to creating cruelty-free makeup. The brand only sells makeup, so no skincare products, but it has a wide array of items, from blush to eyeshadow to concealer to setting spray. It has a beauty score of 42.32 but has received glowing reviews from users.

20. Jennifer Aniston, LolaVie

Jennifer Aniston is a spokeswoman for Aveeno, but she also has her own haircare company called LolaVie. The company has a beauty score of 41.39 and is all about caring for your hair with restoration so you can heal your hair while keeping it bouncy and healthy.

21. Miranda Kerr, Kora Organics

Kora Organics has a beauty score of 36.15, so it’s not particularly popular among consumers. It’s a skincare brand with many serums, cleansers, oils, and moisturizers to help people restore their skin and stay looking young. The long list of products caters to all skin types, and the brand has an organic vibe.

22. Alicia Keys, Keys Soulcare

Alicia Keys’s beauty line sells a combination of skincare, body care, and makeup products. It received a beauty score of 34.79 but still has thousands of happy customers. The line has a very hippy-dippy vibe but is still elegant and luxurious at the same time.

23. Idris Elba, S’Able Labs

Idris Elba also has a skincare line! His beauty brand is all about catering to darker skin and helping people maintain fresh, soft skin at every age. He began this brand with his wife, and they received a beauty score of 30.88 from Fresha. While the product list is concise, each item is made with high-quality ingredients.

24. Pharrell, Humanrace

Another popular skincare line from a celebrity is Pharrell’s brand Humanrace. This company sells a variety of skincare products for all types of skin. The company uses a modern aesthetic paired with high-end ingredients, but the price tags on these items are high, even compared to the other celebrity brands.