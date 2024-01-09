Famous Faces No One Expected on Jeffrey Epstein’s List

In December 2023, Judge Loretta Preska made history by unsealing court documents to give the public access to the names of celebrities and British royal family members associated with former financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein, who took his own life on August 10th, 2019, 35 days after being arrested on trafficking and conspiracy charges, rubbed elbows with some of today's wealthiest people. Still, it's important to note that this document release is not a list of his clientele.

His longtime partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, was charged with three counts of conspiracy and one count of trafficking a minor. Eventually convicted on those charges and an additional charge of transporting a minor with the intent to commit criminal activity of an adult nature, she received a sentence of 20 years in prison for her crimes.

High-Profile List

The names associated with Jeffrey Epstein are not synonymous with his client list, which has yet to be made public as of this writing. Names of those associated with Mr. Epstein may or may not know of their connection to the now-deceased financier, although some have certainly been in the headlines over the last couple of years. This list is not comprehensive nor an indicator that anyone is guilty of wrongdoing.

1. Virginia Giuffre

Virginia Giuffre is the woman who accused Ghislaine Maxwell of trafficking her for Epstein and accused Prince Andrew as well. She also sued Maxwell for defamation in a 2015 lawsuit, which settled in her favor.

2. Cate Blanchett

The actress's name was listed among Epstein's associations after he name-dropped her during a massage. However, there is no evidence of their connection. The actress has not commented on the situation.

3. Naomi Campbell

English model and celebrity Campbell “won't be held hostage by her past.” Clips of Campbell on Jeffrey Epstein's yacht have resurfaced after her name appeared on the newly released documents concerning known associations of the late financier.

4. Bill Clinton

Former President Clinton is a well-known associate of investor Jeffrey Epstein after the release of court documents. During a deposition, a former victim, Johanna Sjoberg, revealed that Epstein once told her, “Clinton likes them young, referring to girls.” Hillary Clinton's name has also emerged in recent documents regarding the late investment mogul. Her name appeared as a potential witness in Giuffre's legal suit.

5. David Copperfield

David Copperfield is in the thick of things as his name appears linked to Epstein. It was suggested the famous magician traded tickets for access to young girls. The lawyer even said the two recruited girls for one another.

6. Cameron Diaz

It's no secret that Jeffrey Epstein knew some rather famous people or liked dropping the names of A-list celebrities. One is Cameron Diaz, who said she “had no association with Epstein whatsoever.” She made a statement through her representative, reiterating that she never met Epstein.

7. Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio has also shown up in the document release from the Giuffre case. It also appears that he is another consequence of Epstein's tendency to drop big A-list names during phone conversations. Mentioned in the same line of questioning of Johanna Sjoberg as Diaz, Blanchett, and Bruce Willis, he has not commented on the situation.

8. Alan Dershowitz

Alan Dershowitz vehemently denies allegations of wrongdoing concerning releasing his name in association with Jeffrey Epstein but admits to personal and professional ties to his late client. Dershowitz was Epstein's lawyer, brokering his “cushy” prison deal, but says, “As soon as Epstein was shown to be what he was, I ended my personal association with him completely.”

9. Al Gore

Rumors have been swirling around about Jeffrey Epstein's client list since Epstein's trafficking charges came up. With the release of possible associations he had, those rumors have kicked into high gear. One such report hit Al Gore, who appears in two separate filings related to a 2016 deposition from Johanna Sjoberg. However, as a client list has yet to be released, there's no link to Gore being an actual client of Epstein's.

10. Stephen Hawking

Hawking, who had Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), was accused of participating in inappropriate behavior while visiting Epstein's private island, Little St. James in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Epstein went so far as to offer a reward to prove that Hawking hadn't attended such activity. However, his motive for doing so was likely to discredit Giuffre's testimony more than protect the theoretical physicist.

11. Michael Jackson

When questioned as a witness in Giuffre's court case, Johanna Sjoberg claimed to have met the late King of Pop at Epstein's Palm Beach estate but denied being involved with him physically. Jackson, who died in 2009, is not accused of any wrongdoing related to Jeffrey Epstein's or Ghislaine Maxwell's crimes.

12. Cecile de Jongh

Once serving as the First Lady of the U.S. Virgin Islands, Cecile de Jongh became involved with Epstein and allegedly helped him secure visas for some of his victims, according to court filings. In a suit involving JP Morgan Chase, the banking institution alleged that de Jongh even arranged special classes for girls at the University of the Virgin Islands to help with their student visa applications. Reports are that de Jongh was on Epstein's payroll to the tune of $200,000 a year and blatantly disregarded his trafficking activities.

13. Kevin Spacey

Acquitted of assault charges, actor Kevin Spacey is just one more name linked to human trafficking convict Jeffrey Epstein. According to reports, the actor flew with former President Bill Clinton on Epstein's private jet to Africa and possibly the Azores. So far, Spacey has not commented on his ties to the deceased investor.

14. Donald Trump

With a bid to be President in 2024, Trump is in the hot seat over his connection to Jeffrey Epstein. During the 2016 Presidential run, Epstein told his brother Mark that he knew enough dirt on both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton to effectively “cancel the election.” What that “dirt” was, however, was never revealed.

15. Bruce Willis

As an A-list celebrity, Bruce Willis is another name listed on the Epstein associates manifest and is another ‘name-drop' incident. There's no evidence that Epstein ever met Willis or interacted with the former actor. Willis gave up acting when he was diagnosed with Aphasia in 2022. Willis, who cannot verbally communicate well, if at all, hasn't commented on the incident.

16. Andrew Edwards, Duke of York (Prince Andrew)

Easily one of the most noted figures in this situation, Prince Andrew, the oldest son of the late Queen Elizabeth II of England and brother to now King Charles III, has been thoroughly disgraced and stripped of his duties because of his association and alleged activities with Jeffrey Epstein.

17. George Lucas

Like many other people mentioned in Giuffre's case, George Lucas' name came up in a line of questioning with other A-list celebrities. Witness and alleged victim Johanna Sjoberg denied ever meeting the Star Wars creator, and Lucas has no connection to any crimes related to Epstein or Maxwell.

18. Vera Wang

Fashion icon Vera Wang has said she “regrets ever associating with Epstein.” She continues, saying, “I never knew he was using my name in any capacity, and it horrifies and repulses me to hear now that he did so.” Epstein allegedly used Wang's name to lure underage girls to his private island and other estates by promising them help with their modeling careers.

19. Jean-Luc Brunel

Brunel, who was accused of assault and made a name for himself in the modeling world, took his own life in February 2022. His name is just one to come out of the list of associations of Jeffrey Epstein. Sometime around 2002, Brunel, according to court documents, falsely imprisoned a woman in a Canadian home and assaulted her before she managed to escape.

20. Woody Allen

While accused of no wrongdoing related to Epstein or Maxwell, Director Woody Allen isn't without his sordid past. According to reports, Allen dated 16-year-old Christina Englehardt, then Babi Christina Englehardt. Englehardt wondered if she was the inspiration behind Allen's 1979 film Manhattan, in which a 40-something man dates a high school student.

Englehardt admitted to being physically involved with Allen on more than 100 occasions, implicating Mia Farrow as well. She went on to become Jeffrey Epstein's assistant and moved in circles with celebrities like Adnan Khashoggi and Stephen King.

Epstein's Former Pilot Drops Big Names in Deposition

While we likely won't see every name linked to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, his former pilot Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr., known as Larry Visoski, dropped plenty of prominent names during his testimony in Ghislaine Maxwell's trial. These are the people he flew on Epstein's plane.

21. Bill Gates

In 2011, Microsoft founder Bill Gates built a relationship with Epstein in hopes of furthering global health, according to interviews given on the subject. By 2019, Gates had cut off any interaction with the accused offender, as he hadn't come through on his interest in supporting the global health crisis.

Gates, whom Epstein threatened over an alleged relationship with Mila Antonova, said this about Epstein. “I had dinners with him; I regret doing that. He had relationships with people he said would give to global health, which is an interest I have, and not nearly enough philanthropy goes in that direction. Those meetings were a mistake; they didn't result in what he purported, and I cut them off. That goes back a long time ago now, so there's nothing new on that.”

22. George Mitchell

Accused of being inappropriately intimate with Giuffre, former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitchell wholly refutes the claim. In a statement to The Maine Wire, he said, “The allegation contained in the released documents is false. I have never met, spoken with, or had any contact with Ms. Giuffre.”

23. Chris Tucker

Actor and comedian Chris Tucker's association with the Clinton Foundation slid his name into Epstein's contacts after Tucker used one of Epstein's planes for a foundation event. There is no evidence that the two had any other interaction outside a trip to Africa.

24. John Glenn

Former Astronaut and Senator John Glenn was once a passenger on Epstein's plane, joining Epstein and Alan Dershowitz on a flight to celebrate Lex Wesner's 59th birthday. As it turns out, Wexner is also among Epstein's associates in the recently released documents from the Giuffre case.

25. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

As the 2024 Presidential season heats up, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he's happy about releasing the documents about Epstein's associations. “I've been an advocate of transparency,” he said on NewsNation's Dan Abrams Live. The Presidential hopeful admits that he rode on Epstein's plane twice, with his children and wife, between 1993 and 1995, long before it became known that Epstein solicited adult relations with someone under 18. For his part, Kennedy Jr. doesn't seem daunted by his connection to Epstein.