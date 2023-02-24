Knock Knees Can’t Stop These 8 Models From Owning the Catwalk

Does your favorite model or celebrity have knocked knees? Though people can be born with the condition called “genu valgum,” did you know some models will intentionally walk with knocked knees on purpose to show off a dress or outfit better? This article shares some of the world’s most famous models rocking the catwalk with knock knees, whether it’s a fundamental part of their natural born beauty or a way to create an artistic advantage and walk like a diva.

1. Karolína Kurková

Born: 1984 in Děčín, Czechoslovakia

Supermodel, Mom, Entrepreneur

Famously known for her work as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, Karolína Kurková is one of the world’s top-earning models. She’s been hailed by Vogue’s Anna Wintour and has been a face of luxury designer brands such as Louis Vuitton, Valentino, Chanel, Gucci, Prada, and more.

Her slightly knocked knees are seen when she walks, or rather in her catwalks, but one thing is for sure, she slays the runway. Modeling since the age of 15, Karolína Kurková has many accolades, including being named one of the world’s sexiest women in 2008 by E! Entertainment Television.

2. Anna Kendrick

Born: 1985 in Portland, Maine

Actress, Singer, Fashion Model

Anna Kendrick rose to fame as a child of Broadway. Her acting role in 2008 as Jessica Stanley, Bella Swan's friend in Twilight, made her a movie star. Not only is she a household name these days, but she is also a fashion model. Kendrick has starred in a series of Kate Spade New York ads and shows.

Sadly, she is one of the celebrities who has received harsh criticism over her features. So be sure to send her some love because she is one gorgeous and talented lady. Don’t miss her latest project Alice Darling on Netflix or HBO Max, and stay tuned for her directorial debut in the upcoming movie The Dating Game.

3. Katherine Heigl

Born: 1978 in Washington, D.C.

Actress, Fashion Model

Katherine Heigl started as a child model for Sears and Lord & Taylor and made her film debut at 14. At an early age, she was nominated for the Teen Choice Awards. From staring in romantic comedies to being a cover model for Vanity Fair, Cosmopolitan and more, Katherine Heigl’s latest work is on the Netflix series Firefly Lane.

Katherine Heigl's knock knees have been a source of criticism on social media, among other things, but that hasn’t stopped her from having a successful career. She’s worth $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

4. Jennifer Lopez

Born: 1969 in New York City, New York

Singer, Actress, Model, Fashion Designer

Jennifer Lopez is one of the highest-paid Latinas in Hollywood. From being a pop culture icon to a songwriter, actress, model, and businesswoman, is there anything J.Lo can’t do? Time listed her as one of the 100 Most Influential People in the world in 2018.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Lopez talks about taking on her famous husband, Ben Affleck’s, last name and is now legally Mrs. Jennifer Affleck.

Whether she officially has knocked knees or walks and poses a certain way to look on point, one thing is certain: she’s the queen of showing off her fabulous body and fit legs.

5. Katie Holmes

Born: 1978 in Toledo, Ohio

Actress, Director, Producer

Katie Holmes attended modeling school at a young age before debuting in the hit series and teen drama Dawson’s Creek. She’s had a successful acting career and has been writing and directing more recently with her latest project, Alone Together.

Don’t let the online haters pointing out her knocked knees take away from Holmes being cherished by fans as the “girl next door.” She’s been on the cover of prominent magazines such as InStyle, Allure, Vogue, and more.

6. Kate Moss

Born: 1974 in Croydon, London

Model, Fashion Designer

As one of the world’s top-earning models and most influential people, Kate Moss has strutted down the runway for some of the hottest fashion brands, including Burberry, Versace, and Givenchy. She’s been featured in Vogue, Playboy, and some of the top media outlets worldwide, especially in the UK. She’s worth $70 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, and her bowlegs haven’t stopped her success. She’s one of the most celebrated models in the world.

7. Bella Hadid

Born: 1996 in Washington, D.C.

Supermodel

Bella Hadid started modeling at the age of 16. She’s marched the catwalk during New York Fashion Week and been on the cover of Vogue all over the world. Her breakthrough was in 2016 when she made her Chanel Couture debut and became a face for Dior makeup.

Bella and her sister, Gigi, are runway icons and some of the highest-paid models. Last year, British GQ called her “the most stylish person on the planet.”

8. Kendall Jenner

Born: 1995 in Los Angeles, California

Supermodel, Realty TV Personality

Rising to fame alongside her famous sisters in the hit reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kendall Jenner has been modeling since she was 14. As a result, Jenner is one of the highest-paid models in the world. She has been featured in magazines worldwide and has walked the runway for Chanel, Givenchy, Fendi, Tommy Hilfiger, and more all over New York, Paris, and Milan. According to Celebrity Net Worth, along with her supermodel status and her cult following online, Kendall Jenner is said to be worth $45 Million.

Famous Models with Knock Knees Are Here to Stay

Though these beautiful celebrities have faced criticism about their knees from some online critics, it is common for skinny people and supermodels to have knocked knees or appear to do so.

Whether the celebrities above were born with knocked knees or they choose to walk a certain way to elevate a style, a fashion piece, or take a photo, one thing is for sure, and that is all these women are successful and have incredible careers in the entertainment world. The knocked knee model is here to stay.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.