24 Famous People Everyone Thinks Are Hot But Are Really NOT!

Do you ever hear folks gush over one famous person, and all you can do is roll your eyes because you can't seem to understand the hype, especially when that supposedly hot celebrity looks like the average Joe?! Oh, we're in this together. Folks on an online community share their opinions on famous people who everyone thinks are hot but are really just blah! Here are 25 we find most interesting.

1 – Prince William

What better way to start this list than with the now baldheaded royalty? Prince William used to be quite beautiful with the glorious, ruffled hair and the cute beard (at some point), but he hasn't looked that way in years! Why do most women go crazy at the sight of him? It must be the cash, “cause it ain't his face.

2 – Drake

I once watched a video of Drake reading mean comments, one where someone told him he looked like Lord Voldemort, only with hair. I mean… it's in the nose, guys. He may make cool music — the keyword being may — but it's somewhat baffling that his female fans are heads over heels and sliding over him because of his looks, not music. Although, the braids are pretty good.

3 – Adam Levine

Girls seem to love him and went bananas during his Super Bowl appearance, but others just don't get it. They're not impressed with his looks or his music.

4 – Leonardo DiCaprio

Our Hollywood heartthrob makes the fourth entry on the list at a great disservice to myself and the DiCaprio fanbase. Many folks think that he fell off the wagon in terms of look. The young Leonardo was a catch — who could watch Titanic, gaze at his pretty face, and not feel themselves drowning from a deluge of desire? Not anymore, sadly, not anymore.

5 – Pete Davidson

He looks like a vampire left out in the sun for too long but, for some reason, didn't shrivel up or burst into a thousand pieces. Davidson proves that the funny guys always win because he didn't bag the hottest women in the game by looking like that. People agree it's his personality that does the heavy lifting.

6 – Vin Diesel

Here's one that makes you go, “That guy?” The smoldering look is supposed to be hot, but something about how he does it makes some people lose it fast and furious. Aside from the huge muscles and occasional smiles, he's not too far from having features only a mother could love, and that's okay. Family matters most.

7 – Channing Tatum

Folks have many reasons they think Tatum is not as hot as others say he is, ranging from “His eyes are too close together” to “He looks like one of the thumb thumbs from Spy Kids.” Hey, don't hate the messenger.

In our defense, we still think the guy could pull in the numbers. If Bullet Train proved anything aside from the fact that Brad Pitt still looked good after a beating, it's that Tatum only got hotter with time. He's like the climate change for the movie industry.

8 – Adam Driver

Here's one hill I would readily die on: Adam Driver and “hot” have no business being in the same sentence. Many people share this sentiment.

One says that every time they go to the gas station, they see at least two random, sketchy dudes, on some substance or the other, who look exactly like him. He's like a low-budget Keanu Reeves, sorry, not sorry.

9 – Pamela Anderson

Anderson reminds me of the Korean series She Was Pretty (fantastic stuff, by the way). Many people think she was beautiful before she changed everything about herself. According to one, “she fell victim to the 90s aesthetics.”

10 – Gwyneth Paltrow

“She's the definition of a Basic,” a contributor writes. This is one I've never understood. Everyone thinks Gwyneth Paltrow is so bland, yet some consider her the embodiment of attractiveness. Of all Iron Man's mistakes, she was his biggest.

11 – The Weeknd

He had something good going with the dreads and bad boy look. But many think he's losing his sexual appeal and is just edging closer and closer to being corny, especially since the modifications. Even if he isn't, his music is certainly hot, so it's whatever.

12 – Hillary Swank

To quote The Office: “See that, the obvious symmetry of the face? That's a natural appeal of the scientific standard of coin aphelia, features that are a composite average of many features. Yes, she is attractive but is not hot.”

13 – Bella Hadid

Here's a shocking one. One man's tea is another man's poison, eh? She may be one of the top models in the industry, but some think she's not all that.

In interviews, Bella herself has often said she “regrets wiping her Middle Eastern heritage by getting a nose job.” Someone who had to look her up writes, “She looks like a collection of triangles and rectangles rearranged to imitate a human.”

14 – Tom Cruise

He may be one of Hollywood's greatest actors, but his immense talent aside, should he have all the women fawning over him? Many think not. Not with a nose that makes up 70% of his face.

15 – Justin Bieber

He may have stolen our hearts back then with the classic song “Baby,” which, if we're being honest, remains the best song in his discography to date, but time has stolen the early charm. And what's with all the tattoos? Let's not get started on the mustache.

16 – Timothée Chalamet

A comment too good to pass up: “Someone said ‘he looks like a pointy Italian shoe wished it was a real boy,' and I can't un-see that.” Now, we can't unsee that.

17 – Mark Wahlberg

Like Destiny's Child, we'll be saying no, no, no to this. The only thing Wahlberg packs in terms of beauty is his packs. It's all in the muscles. His face? He looks like every average guy you'd come across on a walk to the park.

18 – Nicolas Cage

If you're asking yourself: “There are people who think he's hot?” Yes, there are. I can't think of him without thinking of Dracula, but many folks find Dracula hot, so we'll excuse this. It doesn't change that, unlike Dracula, who we know is a vampire, people think something unnameable is unsettling about him.

19 – Madonna

Did you see this one coming? Madonna may have been the undeniable queen in earlier decades. But a thousand plastic surgeries later, things have changed. She's gone past the border; even her fans admit she now reeks of desperation.

20 – Julia Roberts

Most people's beef with Roberts has to do with her mouth, which has often been described as “too wide,” “enormous,” and even “elastic.” Shame on beauty standards; it's what most people like most about her.

21 – Kristen Stewart

Folks are torn. One half thinks she was more attractive in her Twilight years but looks horrible now; the other half thinks the reverse. What side of the fence are you on?

22 – Harry Styles

All the girls want to get into Harry's house, and the girls that don't want to don't understand why the others want to.

They think it may have more to do with his charisma than his looks. Everyone loves someone with a sufficient dose of confidence. He's got an “angelic” aura and a genuine air of kindness, so it's not hard why many place him in the “hot” category.

23 – Megan Fox

“She looks like she's smelling something bad and is trying to figure out what it is,” one person says. Another mentions that she's ventured into weird territory since getting together with Machine Gun Kelly.

24 – Cardi B

Cardi B is one of the undisputed queens of new school rap, even though some argue listening to her is worse than nails on a chalkboard. But does she look worthy of the queen status? There's only so much surgery can remedy, and people think she's only a few surgeries away from utter hideosity.

Source: Reddit.