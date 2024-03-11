11 Instances Where Famous People Were Too Close to the World’s Worst

Serial killers often try to blend into society with ordinary jobs and interests, just like any other casual civilian. For example, John Gacy loved politics, while Michael Gargiulo wanted to be an actor. Like any other person, this can put them in a “right time, right place” scenario and put them face-to-face with notable names.

Alternatively, with how public-facing celebrities and political figures tend to be, it's no surprise some have crossed paths with the absolute worst of the worst. Whether it was a family member who met a grisly fate or a chance encounter with a dark presence hiding behind a normal facade, stars and starlets have a history of facing death without even knowing it.

Kelsey Grammer and Freddie Glenn

Many don’t know it, but Cheers and Fraser lead Kelsey Grammer once had a sister. Unfortunately, her life ended abruptly one night during the murder spree of Freddie Glenn. After managing to steal a whopping $.50 off a cook that Glenn and U.S. Army solider Michael Corbett killed, Glenn tried again. This time, the duo and two others set their sights on a Red Lobster, where Grammer’s sister, Karen, happened to work.

When Glenn and his crew failed to steal any money from the restaurant, they returned to kidnap the hapless employee, fearing she’d be able to identify them. After a brutal night at an apartment, Karen Grammer was brought to a trailer park, where Glenn delivered the final blows that she later succumbed to.

Ashton Kutcher and Michael Gargiulo

Ashton Kutcher asked out Ashley Ellerin in 2001, before her death at the hands of Michael Gargiulo. Kutcher told Ellerin he'd pick her up at 10 p.m. that night. However, he had messaged her hours before, and she hadn't responded. He arrived late and knocked on her door, awaiting a response that never came. Gargiulo killed her that night. Thanks to Kutcher's experience, he testified and provided the court with a timeline.

Debbie Harry and Ted Bundy

Debbie Harry of Blondie claims she escaped a taxi ride with the murderer in New York City. Harry waited for a cab, and when Bundy pulled up, she ignored him, trusting the negative feeling plaguing her gut. He pleaded with her to get in the car, so she did, stating her destination a few blocks away. As she sat down, she noticed the removed backseat, the absence of handles inside the car, and an evil smell. She rolled the window down slowly and leaped out of the car, running away from the convicted killer.

Woody Harrelson and Charles Harrelson

Cheer's alumni Woody Harrelson's father worked as a hit man convicted of assassinating John H. Wood Jr., a federal judge. John H. Wood Jr. instituted strict punishment against drug crimes, so Jamiel Chagra, a drug lord from Texas, set Harrelson out on the job. Harrelson also mentioned his involvement in J.F.K.'s assassination. Though Woody didn't know much of his father as a child, he visited him in jail until he died in prison.

Travis Hollman and Randy Woodfield

The I-5 Killer, Randy Woodfield, committed a host of violent crimes along Interstate 5. Before his crime spree and subsequent incarceration, Woodfield enjoyed playing football; The Green Bay Packers drafted and dropped him before he opted for a life of crime, and as a young adult, Woodfield babysat film producer Travis Hollman.

Sean Penn and Richard Ramirez

The Nightstalker, Richard Ramirez, and Sean Penn spent a brief time in the same prison. Ramirez noticed Penn in the penitentiary and fanboyed over the actor, sending him a note hand-delivered to the actor by the guard. Penn responded, “You know, Richard, it’s impossible to be incarcerated and not feel a certain kinship with your fellow inmates. Well, Richard, I’ve done the impossible; I feel absolutely no kinship with you. And I hope gas descends upon you before sanity does, you know? It would be a kinder way out.”

John Stamos and Richard Ramirez

Tiger Beat editor Doreen Lioy — Richard Ramirez's wife and the reason behind John Stamos' early career in modeling — favored characteristics in both Ramirez and Stamos. To her, Ramirez showed kind, funny, and charming characteristics and mannerisms Stamos worried she saw in him, too. Lioy attended several family and holiday events with the Stamos. Before you start feeling bad for Lioy for being married to a serial killer, she actually connected with Ramirez after his spree and married him in San Quentin State Prison.

Rupert Everett and Dennis Nilsen

Actor Rupert Everett and infamous felon Dennis Nilsen frequented the same pub where Nilsen picked out a couple of victims. The police caught Nilsen after residents in his apartment building noticed the drains clogging and draining slowly. Nilsen disposed of his victims in the toilet, which blocked the pipes. At the time, Everett couldn't know just how lucky he was, but during an interview with Piers Morgan years later, he noted his good fortune, stating, “Yeah, so I could be dead.”

Rosalynn Carter and John Gacy

Former President Jimmy Carter's wife, Rosalynn Carter, shook John Gacy's hand at the Polish Constitution Day Parade, where he served as the director. He shook her hand and watched her sign their photo, “To John Gacy, Best Wishes, Rosalynn Carter.” Gacy had tortured and killed dozens of boys in one of the worst murder sprees the United States ever saw. Unbeknownst to Rosalynn, Gacy racked up a body count of more than 30 victims.

Dennis Wilson and Charles Manson

During the peak of Manson's cult, Dennis Wilson (drummer for the Beach Boys) picked up two female hitchhikers, later found to be members of the Manson “family.” At a party, the girls introduced Wilson to Manson and bragged about Manson's musical talents. The group connected over similar interests and grew close. The Beach Boys even recorded a song written by Manson. Eventually, Wilson cut ties with the cult leader.

Peter Lorre and Kenneth Bianchi and Angelo Buono

The Hillside Stranglers, or Kenneth Bianchi and Angelo Buono, approached Catharine Lorre Baker with plans to assault her. After she showed the men a small photo featuring her recognizable father, Peter Lorre, they abandoned their plans to avoid any potential media attention. The strangest part? Lorre played a serial killer in one of his famous films.