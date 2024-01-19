Iconic Tastes: 24 Famous Recipes Have Been Released to the Public

Fast food restaurants may not have the healthiest items, but sometimes you just want familiar and comforting food. Or maybe your favorite comfort foods come from Disney World, Starbucks, IKEA, or other well-known spots. If you want to whip up your favorite items without venturing to one of these locations, you’re in luck.

Many companies release secret recipes to help customers make these foods without leaving their houses! The various recipe reveals in recent years mean you can make your go-to foods and drinks in your own kitchen.

1. Coca-Cola

Coke is a passion and obsession for some people, to the point that they drink it more than water. Many have speculated about the formula and Coca-Cola released an ingredient list to the public, allowing folks to decipher the recipe. This American Life published a recipe believed to be the official one Coca-Cola uses.

2. Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte

While some companies guard their precious recipes closely, Starbucks is more generous with theirs. The company released the official recipe for the pumpkin spice latte, allowing customers to enjoy the delicious fall drink at home. The recipe is surprisingly simple!

3. McDonald's Big Mac Special Sauce

In 2022, a former McDonald’s chef let the secret recipe slip, allowing us to enjoy the zesty, creamy sauce that makes the Big Mac so yummy. Some of the ingredients in McDonald's recipe might be hard to come by and you can skip some chemicals to simplify the recipe — but it might not be quite the same.

4. KFC Original Fried Chicken Spice Blend

The flavor and spice in KFC’s Original Blend make our mouths water. For years, KFC told us about the 11 herbs and spice blend but not what was in it. But now we know! KFC didn’t purposefully release the recipe, but the list of ingredients was leaked, revealing it's made with thyme, basil, oregano, celery salt, dried mustard, and a few other seasonings.

5. IKEA Swedish Meatballs and Sauce

Out of the goodness of their hearts, the big wigs at IKEA shared the famous Swedish meatballs recipe during the height of the pandemic. Now, we can all make this hearty and delicious dish at home, which features pork, beef, garlic, Dijon mustard, soy sauce, and some household ingredients.

6. Wendy's Chili

Despite predominantly being a burger chain, Wendy’s is famous for its cozy chili that has the right amount of spice and sweetness. Wendy’s was kind enough to release the general recipe and, paired with the ingredients listed on the restaurant's website, customers can now create this warm dish at home.

7. Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Fudge Brownie Ice Cream

Ben & Jerry’s published an article revealing some secrets behind this fudgy ice cream and aspects of the recipe. Customers can use this article and the listed ingredients to recreate this decadent dessert. However, making ice cream can be tough, so it may be easier to keep buying those little blue pints!

8. DoubleTree's Welcome Cookie

Chocolate chip cookies seem like a simple treat, but there's something special about the DoubleTree welcome cookies. You can recreate these gooey and toasty cookies at home with the official recipe Hilton released shortly after quarantine. If you didn’t make these tasty cookies during the lockdown, now is your chance!

9. Disney Toy Story Land's Grilled Cheese

People would pay big money to get the recipes for several of Disney Parks' iconic foods. Luckily, we can all keep our wallets shut because they gave it up for free! The grilled cheese sandwich from Toy Story Land is unmatched, with two different cheeses and a gooey cream cheese spread.

10. McDonald's Egg McMuffin

Thanks to this revealed recipe, you can start your morning with the delectable little sandwich from McDonald’s. The sandwich seems simple, and it is, but the recipe includes subtle tips and techniques for creating the perfect copycat sandwich. The recipe also tells you how to make the hashbrown!

11. Disney's Dole Whip

Disney World and Disneyland can get hot in the summer, making the refreshing and cool Dole Whip a popular park treat. Disney generously shared the recipe for this fruity treat during lockdown so folks could enjoy it at home. Amazingly, the recipe only requires three simple ingredients.

12. Pret A Manger's Dark Chocolate Vegan Cookies

Finding satisfying vegan recipes can be challenging, especially when it comes to desserts and sweets. Don’t worry; Pret has you covered. The company revealed the innovative recipe for its chocolate vegan cookies, a customer favorite. It’s a little complicated, but worth the effort.

13. The Cheesecake Factory's Chinese Chicken Salad

The Cheesecake Factory is very forthcoming with its recipes. One of the most popular revealed recipes is Chinese Chicken Salad, a flavorful and textured salad with various ingredients. The Cheesecake Factory makes it as easy as possible for their customers to taste the restaurant’s wonderful flavors at home.

14. Disney's Beauty and the Beast Grey Stuff

We know that “grey stuff” doesn’t sound particularly appetizing, but we promise it’s sensational. It’s basically an airy pudding inspired by the unusual grey substance plopped on Belle’s plate in Beauty and the Beast. You can top cookies, cakes, and other items with the creamy, chocolatey mix.

15. Blue Bottle's Liège Wafels

While Blue Bottle is a craft coffee company, it also makes a mean waffle. Customers obsess over the Liége Waffles, so the company posted the recipe. Now, folks can enjoy these fluffy, flavorful waffles in the comfort of their own home. The right mix of different flour types is the key to nailing the texture.

16. Shakey's Mojo Potatoes

The Mojo Potatoes from Shakey’s may look basic, but they’re much more than their appearance. Shakey’s is a pizza chain, but it serves fried potatoes — something between a chip and a homefry — with incredible flavor. During lockdown, the company revealed the recipe's secret ingredient is a fried chicken breading mix.

17. Arnott's Scotch Finger Biscuits

Arnott’s is famous for its many sweet treats. However, the company guarded the secret recipe for a century and a half. Recently, the brand released a wealth of recipes, opening the vault for its customers. One of the most popular recipes is also one of the simplest: the buttery Scotch biscuits made from only four ingredients.

18. Wagamama's Katsu Curry

The katsu curry from Wagamama is teeming with rich flavors and nuanced tastes that keep customers coming back for more. Wagamama released the secret recipe so curry-obsessed customers could make the dish themselves. It has a long list of ingredients but is relatively easy to make.

19. Taco Bell's Taco Beef

You can buy some Taco Bell foods at the grocery store, like the spicy taco seasoning. Fans of the fast food chain were interested in learning the company’s complex taco beef recipe, which surprised many. People were surprised by some of the taco beef ingredients, such as cocoa powder and yeast.

20. Popeyes' Marinade Techniques

Popeyes' chicken is irresistible, and now you can make it at home. The fast food chain shared the chicken recipe with Forbes, revealing that it’s all about the marinade. The company allows its chicken to sit in the spicy marinade for at least 12 hours, sealing in the Southern flavors.

21. Panera's Chipotle Chicken And Ranch Flatbread

Panera is another company that is always willing to share its tasty recipes, and we love it for that. The Chipotle Chicken And Ranch Flatbread is one of Panera’s most popular items, and the company shared the whole recipe on its site. The only catch is the recipe requires the official Panera ranch dressing, which is available in stores.

22. Disney's Canadian Cheddar Cheese Soup

The decadent cheddar cheese soup from the Canadian steakhouse at EPCOT is supremely cheesy and gooey. It’s a soothing dish, ideal for a chilly evening. Disney shared the soup recipe on their website, which features over a dozen specific ingredients. The recipe is a breeze once you get all the right components.

23. Dollywood's Cinnamon Bread

Dolly Parton doesn’t want you to go hungry when you’re not at her park! That’s why she shared the scrumptious recipe for her famous cinnamon bread. This comfort food uses a very specific recipe, so it’s nearly impossible to create without the official recipe. Thank goodness we have it!

24. Panera's Fuji Apple Quinoa Grain Bowl

Many consider Panera one of the best spots to get a salad or healthy bowl. The menu features various creations with unique toppings and bold dressings. One of the most popular is the Fuji Apple Quinoa Grain Bowl, and you can find the easy recipe on the Panera website. You can swap out quinoa with leafy romaine to make the Fuji Apple salad.