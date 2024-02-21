Where To Find the Most Famous Restaurants in All 50 States

Every state has a restaurant that everyone considers legendary. Whether a fine-dining establishment or a hole-in-a-wall diner in the back of a drugstore, locals and visitors will go out of their way to enjoy what is being served.

Wealth of Geeks curated the most famous restaurant by state list based on three deciding factors: longevity, popularity, and quality, with the occasional celebrity sighting or TV and movie appearance thrown in for good measure.

Does your favorite eatery make the cut?

1. Alabama: Irondale Cafe

Some may already know this, but the Irondale Cafe in Irondale, Alabama, inspired the Whistle Stop Cafe in Fannie Flag's novel Fried Green Tomatoes. Built in 1928, the Irondale is nestled among the railroad tracks that cut through the idyllic downtown and has a typical Southern-style menu with staples like county-fried steak, chicken and dumplings, black-eyed peas, mac and cheese, and, of course, those famous fried green tomatoes. Although the original building burned down in 1980, the owners rebuilt the cafe with a larger footprint in the same spot, which now includes a hardware store next door.

2. Alaska: Club Paris

Anchorage's premier steak house, Club Paris, has been in business since Alaska became a state in 1959. It survived the great earthquake of 1964 and has been serving some of the best steaks and most enormous prawns you've ever tasted. One local and fellow Wealth of Geeks writer, Donna Freedman, recently shared, “It's a hole-in-the-wall place, with decor best described as un-updated '60s, but my oh my, do they have great steaks.”

3. Arizona: El Charro

Who doesn't love a great chimichanga? We can thank El Charro in Tucson for creating this delectable Mexican cuisine. Opened in 1922, El Charro Café of Tucson, Arizona, is the country's oldest Mexican Restaurant in continuous operation by the same family. This award-winning establishment's recipes are tried and true, but they aren't afraid to evolve and continue creating the best Mexican food in Arizona.

4. Arkansas: McClard's BBQ

Established in Hot Springs, Arkansas, in 1928, five generations have been tending the smoker at McClard's BBQ. Serving up their famous ribs, chicken, and what is probably one of their most famous dishes, the tamale spread. Created initially to sober up one of their employees but quickly caught on with their patrons, this dish consists of a pile of tamales covered in Fritos, beans, chopped meat, onions, and cheese.

5. California: Pink's Hot Dogs

How does one pick only one spot in the whole state of California? It's impossible. Between the Old Clam House in San Francisco and Musso and Frank's in Los Angeles, countless restaurants stand up to the test of time. However, Pink's Hot Dogs has a story to tell. Founded by Betty and Paul Pink with just a pushcart and a dream in 1939, Pink's has become a Hollywood landmark, visited by many celebrities and featured in countless movies, TV shows, the Food and Travel networks, and travel books.

6. Colorado: The Buckhorn Exchange

Since its doors opened in 1893, the Buckhorn Exchange in Denver, Colorado, has served all walks of life, such as cattlemen miners, silver barons, railroad men who built the West, and Native American chiefs. Locals and visitors come from all over to enjoy their robust menu of every kind of game and fish imaginable: elk, deer, buffalo, lamb, salmon, and even rattlesnake. Founded by Henry H. “Shorty Scout” Zietz, one of the most colorful characters of the Wild West, this famed establishment should be on everyone's bucket list to visit.

7. Connecticut: Louis' Lunch

According to the Library of Congress, the hamburger was invented at Louis' Lunch in Connecticut, making it the most famous restaurant in the state. But the original burger wasn't the sandwich we all know and love today. Don't even ask for avocado or crispy bacon on your order. At Louis', your options are cheese, tomatoes, and raw onions on toast, and you'll like it.

8. Delaware: Jessop's Tavern

Inside a 300-year-old building, initially owned by cooper Abraham Jessop, is Jessop's Tavern, Delaware's only colonial theme restaurant. Although the building has been home to residences and businesses, the Day family opened the tavern in 1996, renaming it after its original owner. More than just a tourist attraction, the oysters, pot pies, and shepherd's pie are outstanding and worth the visit.

9. Florida: Joe's Stone Crab

Opened in 1913 by Joe and Jenny Weiss after escaping the pollution of New York City due to Joe's asthma, Joe's Stone Crab, originally dubbed Joe's Restaurant, began merely as a lunch stand at Smith's Bathing Casino. Customers would enjoy snapper, pompano, mackerel, and some meat dishes cooked by Joe. This Florida landmark is now a staple of Miami Beach, with a guest list that might be even more iconic than its stone crabs. Al Capone, Frank Sinatra, and Jennifer Lopez have all enjoyed the fresh crustaceans served at Joe's.

10. Georgia: H&H Soul

Everyone knows that Georgia has music running through its veins, and just like those soulful sounds of the blues, Macon's H&H Soul has been serving up some of the best southern, stick-to-ya-ribs cuisine since 1959. Co-founded by Mama Louise, who is well into her 80s now, was notorious for feeding broke and starving musicians like the Allman Brothers, is still helping in the kitchen.

11. Hawaii: Mama's Fish House

What began as a dream on a boat, Floyd and Doris Christenson opened Mama's Fish House on Maui's North Shore in 1973 after living on their sailboat with their small children and touring the islands of the South Pacific for many years. Rather than competing with all the other steak houses already established on the Hawaiian island, they chose to open a fish restaurant, only serving the freshest, daily caught fish, making Mama's an iconic location.

12. Idaho: The Snake Pit

The Snake Pit in Enaville, Idaho, has been a state landmark for over 135 years. Known by many other names throughout the years, this unique establishment, located at the fork of the Coeur d'Alene River, has been a boomtown bar, hotel, and house of ill-repute. Customers can enjoy a classic Snake Pit menu ranging from biscuits and gravy in the morning to a Rocky Mountain Oyster dinner plate.

13. Illinois: The Village Tavern

Opened in 1847, The Village Tavern is Illinois's oldest continuously operated restaurant. It is one of the most famous places for guests to enjoy freshly ground burgers, excellent sandwiches, and homemade soups and salads. This historic building features a large brick fireplace and solid oak hand-hewn beams inside a dining room that can seat 125 guests.

14. Indiana: The Rathskeller

Voted the best German restaurant in Indianapolis multiple years, The Rathskeller serves such authentic cuisine that actual Germans feel at home here. Since 1894, this famous Indiana institute has given customers a taste of Bavaria. Beer lovers will love its Biergarten, which boasts many brews and microbrews from Germany, Europe, the U.K., and North America while enjoying year-round live music.

15. Iowa: Northwestern Steakhouse

Two hours north of Des Moines in Mason, Iowa, sits Northwestern Steakhouse, which has been serving Greek-style steaks since 1920. What is a Greek-style steak, you ask? They are doused in a unique blend of spices and secret ingredients and broiled in olive oil, making the steak so tender you can cut it with a fork. The walls of this charming, off-the-beaten-path restaurant showcase movie posters with the likes of John Wayne and Charlie Chaplin in the cozy 50-seat space.

16. Kansas: Hay's House Restaurant and Tavern

The great-grandson of Daniel Boone, Seth Hays, founded this historic landmark in 1857. Initially a hotel and a tavern, Hays Restaurant provided shelter, good food, wares, and entertainment to cattlemen, miners, and weary travelers heading west on the Santa Fe Trail. Serving your typical Americana comfort food such as chicken fried steak, steak and taters, and deep-fried beef tips, Hays House is a national treasure of the Flint Hills.

17. Kentucky: Sanders Cafe

Colonel Harland Sanders opened the Sanders Cafe in North Corbin, KY, in 1940, resulting in the national fast-food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken. The Colonel operated the cafe until 1950, and during those years, he developed the signature secret recipe that is still used for the famous fried chicken. Customers can visit the adjacent museum and pick up KFC memorabilia after enjoying a platter of finger-lickin' good chicken and mashed potatoes with gravy.

18. Louisiana: Commander's Palace

Much like California, there is no shortage of iconic restaurants in Louisiana, most of them located in New Orleans. There are the historic Galatoire and Antoine's, but neither of them brings quite as much flare to their establishment as the infamous Commander's Palace, nestled in the tree-lined streets of the Garden District. This seven-time James Beard Foundation Award winner, Commander's standout Southern charm and cooking style resonates with locals and tourists alike.

19. Maine: The Goldenrod

Most people might associate the Lobster Shack at Two Lights as the most famous restaurant in Maine, but they would be wrong because it's clearly The Goldenrod.

Established in 1896 in York Beach as the first stop for the electric lines of the Portsmouth, Kittery, and York Railway, this famous restaurant opened as a candy store where the founders Edward and Mattie Talpey would hand pull the Goldenrod's saltwater taffy in the store's front window, leading to its notoriety and continued popularity. Expanding to more than candy, visitors have been enjoying their fine foods and delicious candy for over 100 years.

20. Maryland: Ocean Pride Seafood

Everyone knows that Maryland is known for its delicious seafood, most notably its blue crabs, and Ocean Pride Seafood takes great pride in its selection of daily, fresh steamed crab that is the cornerstone of the menu. But don't sleep on the local oysters, rockfish, or crab cakes, either. Opened in 1971, Ocean Pride's walls are filled with the typical nautical theme memorabilia, from fishing nets to buoys and pictures of old-timey fishermen covering the walls. And the Ravens and Orioles fans can always catch the latest game on one of their big-screen TVs.

21. Massachusetts: Kelly's

Who invented the roast beef sandwich? According to those who hail from Massachusetts, the iconic Kelly's created the first one. It started in 1951 as a hot dog shack, steps from the Atlantic Ocean on Revere Beach; owners Frank McCarthy and Raymond Carey, who also worked for a special events venue next door, didn't want several slabs of roast beef to go to waste, so they brought them to their spot and thinly sliced the meat and served it on grilled hamburger rolls the next day, where they have been serving them ever since.

Wealth of Geeks writer Veronica Booth recently shared, “I refuse to eat roast beef anywhere else.”

22. Michigan: Hack-Ma-Tack Inn and Restaurant

Voted Michigan's most iconic restaurant by MLive in 2019, the Hack-Ma-Tack Inn and Restaurant was established in 1894 in Cheboygan, MI, as a private hunting and fishing lodge. Now a rustic but fine-dining restaurant with menu selections of escargot, prime rib, South African lobster, and an extensive wine list, this famous restaurant is one of a kind and worth the visit.

23. Minnesota: Matt's Bar

Don't let the name fool you. Matt's Bar is more of a restaurant than a bar and hosts countless families every day because they serve the absolute best cheese-oozing burger called the Jucy Lucy. The missing “I” wasn't intentional, but it stuck. Established in 1954, Matt's is a one-of-a-kind, making it Minnesota's most famous restaurant.

24. Mississippi: Weidmann's

In business since 1870, Weidmann's in Meridian, MS, is the state's longest-operating restaurant. Its mouthwatering Southern cuisine and historic atmosphere keep the locals and tourists returning for more. Founded by Felix Wiedmann, a Swiss immigrant and chef, the establishment was initially located in the Union Hotel and only had a counter and four stools for customers. Actor Sela Ward, a Meridian native, is also an investor in this fan-favorite eatery.

25. Missouri: Arthur Bryant's

You can't visit Kansas City and not head over to Arthur Bryant's to enjoy the state's famous BBQ, including its slow-cooked meats, burnt ends, and pulled pork smothered in the original sauce that hasn't changed since Charlie and Arthur Bryant opened this iconic spot in 1940. President Obama was spotted enjoying the BBQ at this joint, as well as countless Royals and Chiefs players throughout the years.

26. Montana: Pekin Noodle Parlor

Built in 1909, Pekin Noodle Parlor in Butte, Montana, is the oldest operating Chinese restaurant, representing one of the few surviving establishments from the original Chinatown neighborhood in the state. The current owner, Jerry Tam, keeps his family's legacy alive by serving much of the original menu, including the chop suey. Chinese immigrants were critical to building the American West, and several Chinese restaurants opened up along the way, but Pekin was revolutionary to this phenomenon.

27. Nebraska: The Drover Restaurant and Lounge

Nebraska is known as cattle country, and no other restaurant serves up prime cuts of meat quite like the Drover Restaurant and Lounge in Omaha. Founded 45 years ago in 1978, customers savor Certified Angus cuts with a whiskey marinade- a combination of whiskey, soy, garlic, and pepper. The Drover is legendary with plenty of Western art adorning the walls and two cozy fireplaces to keep you warm during those harsh Nebraska winters.

28. Nevada: The Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge

Visitors to this legendary Las Vegas restaurant might recognize it from the Robert DeNiro and Sharon Stone film Casino, with all its kitsch and the right amount of bad choices thrown in. Since 1972, the Peppermill has been the joint where customers can order a bloody mary with their steak and eggs at three o'clock in the morning while appreciating the 70s aesthetic it possesses.

29. New Hampshire: Hancock Inn

When the Hancock Inn opened up, George Washington had been the U.S. President for only a year, so to say this restaurant has a long and rich history might be an understatement. Since 1789, customers have enjoyed a range of menu selections of roasted haddock, pot roast, and hamburgers, but make sure to attend the Innkeeper's Sunday Supper. This fixed menu provides a more traditional taste of New England. Currently undergoing a renovation, this iconic establishment will reopen later this year.

30. New Jersey: Tops Diner

New Jersey is known for the vast number of diners concentrated across the Garden State, but none are quite like Tops Diner in East Newark. Founded somewhere between 1930 and 1940, no one knows for sure, this iconic landmark showcases a full bar and two full-time bakers creating their famous cheesecake. If you're expecting a greasy spoon diner, you won't find it here. Instead, customers will enjoy delicious fare like beef ribs, meatloaf, and burgers.

31. New Mexico: Owl Bar and Cafe

Home of the world-famous “Owl Burger,” this New Mexico establishment in San Antonio has created delicious food since 1948. Founded by Frank and Dee Chavez in the back of Dee's parents' grocery store, Owl Bar and Cafe has served countless green chili cheeseburgers to some interesting characters, including the scientists responsible for developing the atomic bomb. Now owned and operated by 4th generation Chavezes, this landmark is still going strong with no intention of closing its doors any time soon.

32. New York: Keens Steakhouse

You might have thought I would've said New York's most famous restaurant is Katz's Deli, but you would be wrong. The most iconic establishment is, hands-down, Keens Steakhouse. The history of this restaurant is long and filled with intrigue and pipe smoke from pipes that adorn the ceiling to this day. But what they are famous for is their mutton chop. The only surviving establishment of the Harold Square Theater District in Manhattan, Keen's has served countless politicians, actors, bankers, athletes, journalists, and so many more since its doors opened in 1885.

33. North Carolina: Skylight Inn

Skylight Inn opened its doors and fired up the smoker in Ayden, NC, in 1947 and has been slinging the state's famous vinegar-doused BBQ ever since. Boldly proclaiming itself as “The Capital of BBQ,” Skylight is the premier ‘cue spot to visit in the state.

34. North Dakota: Red Pepper

With a total population of less than 1 million in the state, North Dakota has little to offer regarding famous restaurants except for the legendary Red Pepper in Grand Forks. Since 1961, this spot has been satisfying the cravings of locals with its “Grinder” – a combination of white sauce, lettuce, hot sauce, Swiss cheese, and taco meat. Throw on either ham, salami, or turkey to make this sandwich tastier.

35. Ohio: Skyline Chili

A Greek immigrant, Nicholas Lambrinides, came to the U.S. as a child. Growing up, he lovingly watched his mother create meals for her family and dreamed of bringing them to the masses. That day arrived in 1949 when he opened Skyline Chili, which overlooks the downtown cityscape. Serving the classics like chili cheese coneys and their signature dish, a plate of steaming spaghetti covered with their original secret-recipe chili and topped with a mound of shredded cheddar cheese. Cinci natives and tourists feel at home at this state's celebrated restaurant.

36. Oklahoma: Cattlemen's Steakhouse

Cattlemen's Steakhouse in OKC, OK, opened its doors in 1910 and has been in operation ever since, although ownership has changed hands multiple times. Most notable of those changes was when then-owner Hank Frey wagered the establishment in a game and lost it to rancher Gene Wade. The famous restaurant continued to serve the best steaks and stiff drinks in Oklahoma, catering to people like Gene Autry, President George HW Bush, and Reba McEntire.

37. Oregon: Huber's

Portland's oldest-operating restaurant, Huber's, opened its doors in 1879. With its perfectly preserved structure with vaulted ceilings, Huber's has been through a lot over the years. It kept its doors open during a great flood, continuing to serve its famous turkey dinners and Spanish coffee to stranded residents who rowed their boats up to the window so they could get something to eat. Although customers can enjoy other items besides the turkey, why would they?

38. Pennsylvania: McGillin's Olde Ale House

In a state where early colonialism and patriotism run deep, Pennsylvania has no shortage of historic landmarks. One of the most notable is McGillin's Olde Ale House on Drury Street in Philly. Shortly after the Liberty Bell cracked, this famous icon opened in 1860 and has served classic staples like shepherd's pie, meatloaf, and the “McGillin Special” for over 150 years.

39. Rhode Island: Haven Brother's Diner

Quite possibly, where the whole food truck craze originated, Haven Brothers in Providence, RI, has dutifully parked its truck outside City Hall daily and treats its customers to some of the best comfort food in New England. Originally started in 1893 as a horse-drawn wagon by widowed immigrant Anne Philomena Haven, this fast food diner is best known for its “Murder Burger,” as seen on Man vs. Food.

40. South Carolina: Villa Tronco

Columbia's legendary Mama (Sadie) Tronco and her husband opened SC's oldest-running restaurant in 1940 in the state's capital city and are credited with introducing pizza to the state. As it turns out, WWII soldiers of Italian descent stationed nearby missed their mom's cooking, so Mama Sadie began serving her spaghetti and meatballs, and the rest is history.

41. South Dakota: Wall Drug Store

There's no place more famous than Wall Drug Store in Wall, South Dakota, and it's all because of the genius but simple marketing plan conceived by owners Dorothy and Ted Hustead, dating back to 1941. Although the doors opened five years earlier, their strategy to garner business is still working to this day. Promising free ice water, five-cent coffee, and a Tyrannosaurus Rex sighting, visitors of the Badlands will want to experience this iconic cafe and shop.

42. Tennessee: Rendezvous BBQ

Believe it or not, the birthplace of the infamous “Memphis-style BBQ” hails from an elevator shaft in the basement of an old building across from the Peabody Hotel in Memphis, TN, or so the legend goes. The founder of Rendezvous BBQ, Charlie Vergos, opened the iconic spot in 1948. He turned an old elevator shaft into a meat smoker and invented the classic vinegar wash still used today on Tennessee barbecue ribs.

43. Texas: Joe T. Garcia's Mexican Restaurant

As a native Texan, I can attest to there being no shortage of longstanding famous restaurants in this state. Most will claim it's the Salt Lick in Driftwood or Cattleman's Steakhouse in Fort Worth, and although they are celebrated for a reason, those places don't hold a candle to Joe T. Garcia's in Fort Worth. Established over 100 years ago by Mamasuez and named after her husband, this family-owned business has been creating some of the best Mexican food in Texas. Surrounded by lush grounds, guests can enjoy fresh margaritas and recipes originating from Mamasuez's birthplace of Michoacán, Mexico.

44. Utah: Ruth's Diner

In business for 94 years, this Utah-based diner is located in an old trolley car, of all things. The founder, Ruth Evans, relocated the trolley to Emigration Canyon, where the views were breathtaking, and continued serving the typical diner fare of burgers, omelets, and, of course, the fluffiest biscuits ever. Known as a great storyteller and a free-spirit, pictures of Ruth still adorn the diner's walls, evoking a unique history that doesn't quite fit the picture many imagine regarding the state of Utah.

45. Vermont: The Common Man

Vermont is not typically regarded as a state known for its cuisine or award-winning restaurants, but it is known for its commitment to sustainability, and The Common Man, located in Warren, delivers on both accounts. Sourcing its food from local producers and serving its delicious culinary delights in a mid-19th-century barn, this farm-to-table establishment has been feeding locals and out-of-town skiers for a while, making the trip to Vermont worth it.

46. Virginia: Doumar's BBQ

Abe Doumar, a traveling salesman and Syrian immigrant, founded Doumar's BBQ in Norfolk, Virginia, in 1905. Credited with inventing the first waffle cone, Abe opened the first of several stores along the East Coast, ranging from Coney Island to Jacksonville, Florida. Doumar's still sells its famed ice cream and several other kinds of desserts all these years later, as well as some tasty BBQ, burgers, and other delicious fare.

47. Washington: Canlis

With origins going back to the Greek Islands, Canlis' story is long and winding, but it ultimately ends on the side of a hill at the end of a highway, with breathtaking views overlooking Seattle's Lake Union/Ship Canal. This rare fine-dining establishment in Emerald City has operated since 1950, creating and serving multi-course dining experiences, and declared by Food & Wine Magazine as “one of the 40 most important restaurants in the past 40 years.” A Recipient of several awards, this iconic restaurant is worth donning a jacket and making a reservation.

48. West Virginia: The Greenbrier Resort

The Greenbrier Resort's Main Dining Room epitomizes grand dining, making it West Virginia's most iconic restaurant. With its stately columns and white linen tablecloths, guests have enjoyed signature Southern-style dishes to healthy American selections for over a century. On select evenings, guests can enjoy a world-class dining experience with exceptional hospitality and an award-winning wine list.

49. Wisconsin: Mader's Restaurant

Mader's Restaurant has prepared authentic, traditional German fare like wiener schnitzel, beef, and mushroom strudel for over 100 years. Their guest list includes famous individuals such as John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, and Frank Sinatra. Early guests to this Milwaukee establishment could purchase a meal for 4 cents and a stein of beer for just 3 cents. Although prices are a bit higher these days, the quality has remained the same, winning several awards and declared by James Beard award-winner Andrew Zimmern “not a place to be missed.”

50. Wyoming: The Virginian

President Teddy Roosevelt and Butch Cassidy can be counted among the noteworthy guests that The Virginian has ever served since opening its doors in 1880. This historic restaurant is in Buffalo, Wyoming's beautifully preserved Occidental Hotel. Its stately, old West-style decor provides charm and warmth, but it's known for serving some of the best prime USDA cuts of meats. It is in the middle of cattle country, after all.