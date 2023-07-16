The 25 Most Famous Soccer Players

Soccer, football, association football, the beautiful game. However you refer to it, it's the most played, most watched, and one of the oldest sports on the planet.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that its top-class players are among some of the most famous people in the world. They're celebrities on par with A-list movie stars, pop stars, and supermodels.

In this piece, we'll take you through the 25 players who, dead or alive, are the most famous and instantly recognizable in 2023, ending with the biggest star in the world today.

Fame isn't an easy thing to quantify. Still, we'll be factoring in things like talent, success, the era in which they played/play, their impact and influence on global soccer and its fans, their popularity in particular large and prominent parts of the world, their social media following (in the case of those around to have it), and how easily today's fans can name them just by looking at them for a moment.

Be warned, some big names miss out here, as is the nature of the beast.

1. Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min is a South Korean professional footballer who plays as a forward for Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League and captains the South Korean national team. He is regarded as one of the best wingers in the world and has previously played for Bayer Leverkusen and Hamburger SV in the German Bundesliga.

At the time of writing, Son is his country's third top scorer of all time and won the Asian Games with the team in 2018. Notably, he's won the Best Footballer in Asia award in eight of the nine years between 2014 and 2022, making him the most famous player on the continent and one of the most marketable footballers on the planet. He also won the 2020 FIFA Puskás Award. The superstar attracts hordes of South Koreans to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium every week.

2. Abedi Pele

Abedi Pele is a retired Ghanaian professional footballer who was an attacking midfielder. He started his professional career in 1980, in his native Ghana, with Real Tamale United and went on to star in Europe with the likes of Marseille and Lyon in France's Ligue 1, Torino in Italy's Serie A, and 1860 Munich in Germany's Bundesliga, as well as in Asia with Al Sadd of Qatar and Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates.

He played 73 times for Ghana, scoring 19 goals, and many see him as one of the best African players ever and a pioneer of African football. He's a bona fide icon in the continent. His many accolades include two Ligue 1 titles and a Champions League title with Marseille, an African Cup of Nations title with Ghana, and three African Player of the Year awards in 1991, 1992, and 1993.

3. Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry is a retired French professional footballer who played as a striker. He played for Monaco in France's Ligue 1, Juventus in Italy's Serie A, Arsenal in England's Premier League, Barcelona in Spain's La Liga, and New York Red Bulls in America's MLS. He also played for the French national team, earning 123 caps and scoring 51 goals, making him the second-top scorer in the team's history at the time of writing. Fans see him as one of the best strikers in history and the Premier League's best-ever player.

Henry has also gone into management, taking charge of former team Monaco, Montreal Impact in Canada, and as the assistant manager of the Belgian national team and punditry, further increasing his fame. His honors include two Premier League titles with Arsenal, two La Liga titles and a Champions League title with Barcelona, and World Cup and European Championship titles with France.

4. Lev Yasmin

Goalkeepers don't generally attain the same levels of fame and glory as their outfield counterparts, but it would be remiss not to include arguably the greatest of all time on this list. Lev Yashin was a Soviet professional footballer who spent his entire career with Dynamo Moscow. He was capped 74 times by the Soviet Union national team. He's a genuine footballing icon who sadly died from stomach cancer in 1990.

FIFA chose him as the goalkeeper for the World Team of the 20th Century in conjunction with the opening ceremonies of the 1998 World Cup in France. His many honors include winning five Soviet Top League titles with Dynamo Moscow, the European Championships with the Soviet Union in 1960, and European Goalkeeper of the Year nine times between 1956 and 1966.

5. Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale is a retired Welsh professional footballer who played as a winger. He started his professional career with Southampton in the English second tier before moving up a league to Premier League Tottenham Hotspur. Bale then moved to Spain's Real Madrid in La Liga for a world record fee of £85.1 million (€100.8 million). He finished his career in the United States with the MLS team Los Angeles FC.

Fans see Bale as the best Welsh player and one of the best British players ever. For a while, he was considered the third-best player on the planet behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He was capped 111 times by Wales and scored 41 goals for his country, making him their most-capped player and all-time top scorer as of 2023. He won three La Liga titles, five Champions League titles, two UEFA Super Cup titles, and three FIFA Club World Cup titles with Real Madrid. He was Welsh Footballer of the Year on six out of seven occasions between 2010 and 2016.

6. Kylian Mbappé

The heir to the shared throne of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the King of Football is Kylian Mbappé. Mbappé is a French professional footballer who plays as a forward for Paris Saint-Germain in France's Ligue 1 and the French national team. He previously played for Monaco, also in Ligue 1.

At just 24, Mbappé has already won six Ligue 1 titles (one with Monaco and five with PSG) and the FIFA World Cup and UEFA Nations League with France. He won the Golden Boy Award for the world's best young footballer in 2017, and his other individual honors include a World Cup Golden Boot, a World Cup Silver Ball, four Ligue 1 Player of the Year awards, and three French Player of the Year awards in 2018, 2019, and 2022. He is currently the most valuable footballer on the planet.

7. Erling Haaland

Hot on the heels of Mbappé is Erling Haaland. Haaland is a Norwegian professional footballer who plays as a striker for Manchester City in the English Premier League and for the Norwegian national team. He previously played for Bryne and Molde in his native Norway, Red Bull Salzburg in Austria, and Borussia Dortmund in Germany's Bundesliga.

Fans see Haaland as the best current out-and-out striker in the world. He has scored 21 times in just 23 caps for Norway and was the Premier League's top scorer with an astonishing 36 goals in 35 games in his first season with Manchester City. His honors include a Premier League title, an FA Cup winners medal, and a Champions League title with Manchester City, the 2022-23 European Golden Shoe, the 2020 Golden Boy Award, and Norwegian Sportsperson of the Year 2020.

8. Luka Modrić

Luka Modrić is a Croatian professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Real Madrid and captains the Croatian national team. He was previously on the books at Dinamo Zagreb in his native country and Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League.

After leading Croatia to their first-ever World Cup final in 2018 (which they lost to France), he became the first player to break the duopoly of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and win The Best FIFA Men's Player and Ballon d'Or awards in over a decade. He also won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award that year. Modrić's other honors include three La Liga titles, five Champions League titles, four UEFA Super Cup titles, and five FIFA Club World Cup titles with Real Madrid and the 2019 Golden Foot. Fans see him as one of the finest midfielders of all time.

9. Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema is a French professional footballer who plays as a striker for Saudi Professional League club Al-Ittihad and, before his international retirement, the French national team. He previously captained Real Madrid in Spain's La Liga and played for Lyon in France's Ligue 1.

Following Luka Modrić's Ballon d'Or in 2018, Benzema became only the second player other than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to win the award since 2008, when he won it in 2022. He also won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year for 2021-22. His other honors include four Ligue 1 titles with Lyon, four La Liga titles, five Champions League titles, four UEFA Super Cup titles, five FIFA Club World Cups with Real Madrid, and the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League with France.

10. George Best

George Best was a Northern Irish professional footballer. He played as a winger and attacking midfielder. He played 37 times for the Northern Ireland national team and scored nine goals. He started his professional career at Manchester United in England and spent most of his playing days there. He went on to play for several other English clubs, Jewish Guild in South Africa, Cork Celtic in Ireland, Los Angeles Aztecs, Fort Lauderdale Strikers, and San Jose Earthquakes in the United States, Hibernian in Scotland, and Brisbane Lions in Australia.

Fans see Best as one of the best players ever, the best Northern Irish player by some distance, and arguably the finest to have never played at a World Cup. He won the 1968 European Footballer of the Year award (now the Ballon d'Or) and came fifth in the FIFA Player of the Century vote. His other honors include two First Division titles and a European Cup winners medal with Manchester United. Best was one of football's first celebrity playboys, known for his good looks, party lifestyle, and the beautiful women he dated. Following years of alcohol abuse, he sadly passed away aged 59 in 2005.

11. Franz Beckenbauer

Franz Beckenbauer is a retired German professional footballer nicknamed “Der Kaiser” because of his dominance on the field of play. He played in defense for Bayern Munich and Hamburger SV in his native country's Bundesliga, New York Cosmos in the American NASL, and the West Germany national team. The world of football credits him with inventing the role of the modern sweeper, and he's seen as one of the finest players of his type ever to step foot on a soccer pitch.

He won the Bundesliga five times, four with Bayern Munich and one with Hamburger SV. With Bayern, he also won three European Cups, the Cup Winners' Cup, and the Intercontinental Cup. Beckenbauer also won the FIFA World Cup and European Championships with West Germany. Individually, he won the Ballon d'Or twice, in 1972 and 1976, was German Footballer of the Year on four occasions, and has won countless other prestigious awards and recognition of his lifetime achievements.

12. Paolo Maldini

Paulo Maldini is an Italian former professional footballer who played as a defender. He spent his entire club career with AC Milan in Italy's Serie A, racking up 902 games, 647 of which were in the league, making him the player with the most appearances for Milan and second-most in Serie A. He played 126 times for Italy and is the country's third-most-capped player.

Many fans consider Maldini to be the best defender of all time. He could play at left-back and center-back to a world-class standard. With Milan, he won seven Serie A titles, five European Cups/Champions League titles, four UEFA/European Super Cups, two Intercontinental Cups, and the FIFA Club World Cup. He won countless individual awards, including the 1994 World Soccer Player of the Year.

13. Kaká

Kaká is a retired Brazilian professional footballer who was an attacking midfielder and playmaker. He played for São Paulo in his native Brazil, AC Milan in Italy's Serie A, Real Madrid in Spain's La Liga, and Orlando City in America's Major League Soccer. He played 92 times for his country, scoring 19 goals.

He was the last Ballon d'Or winner in 2007 before Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated the award for the next decade and a half, and he won FIFA World Player of the Year that same year. His club honors include winning Serie A, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup with Milan, La Liga with Real Madrid, and the FIFA World Cup with Brazil.

14. Neymar

Neymar is a Brazilian professional footballer who is a forward for Paris Saint Germain in France's Ligue 1 and the Brazil national team. He has previously played for Santos in his homeland and Barcelona in Spain's La Liga.

At the time of writing, Neymar is the joint-top goalscorer for his national team alongside Pelé, with 77 goals, and will undoubtedly soon eclipse the legend's total. His impressive honors list with Barcelona includes two La Liga titles, a UEFA Champions League title, and a FIFA Club World Cup, and he's won five Ligue 1 titles with PSG and an Olympic gold medal with Brazil in 2016.

Individually, Neymar won 2011's World Soccer Young Player of the Year, the 2011 FIFA Puskás Award, and the South American Footballer of the Year award in 2011 and 2012.

15. Eusébio

Eusébio was a Portuguese professional footballer who played as a striker. He spent most of his career in his homeland with Benfica, scoring an incredible 317 goals in 301 games. He also played for several smaller Portuguese clubs, in the United States for Boston Minutemen, Las Vegas Quicksilvers, and the New Jersey Americans, in Mexico for Monterrey, and in Canada for Toronto Metros-Croatia. He played 64 times for Portugal, scoring 41 goals.

He was football's most famous Portuguese player until a certain CR7 overtook him. Eusébio won the Ballon d'Or in 1965, the European Golden Shoe in 1968 (making him the first winner) and 1973, and the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot in 1966. With Benfica, he won the Portuguese Primeira Liga a whopping eleven times and the 1961-62 European Cup. In 2014, he sadly passed away from heart failure at 71.

16. Zlatan Ibrahimović

Zlatan Ibrahimović is a recently retired Swedish professional footballer who was a striker. He started his career in his native Sweden with Malmo. Subsequently, he played in the Netherlands with Ajax, in Italy's Serie A with Juventus, Inter Milan, and AC Milan, in Spain's La Liga with Barcelona, in France's Ligue 1 with Paris Saint Germain, in England's Premier League with Manchester United, and America's MLS with Los Angeles Galaxy. He played 122 times for Sweden, scoring 62 goals, making him his country's record goalscorer.

He's just as famous for his brash and boastful persona and outspoken comments, in addition to referring to himself in the third person, as he is for his football. However, his honors list is vast and includes two Eredivisie titles with Ajax, seven Serie A titles with Juventus, Inter Milan, and AC Milan, four Ligue 1 titles with PSG, a La Liga Title, the FIFA Club World Cup, and UEFA Super Cup with Barcelona, and a UEFA Europa League title with Manchester United. He also won the FIFA Puskás Award in 2013.

17. David Beckham

David Beckham is a retired English professional footballer who played as a midfielder. He played for Manchester United in his native England's Premier League, Real Madrid in Spain's La Liga, Los Angeles Galaxy in America's MLS, AC Milan in Italy's Serie A, and Paris Saint Germain in France's Ligue 1. He played for England 125 times, making him the country's third-most-capped player, and scored 17 goals.

He's just as well known for his good looks, hairstyles, clothing choices, and marriage to fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham as he is for his football. That said, Beckham's sporting honors include six Premier League titles, a Champions League title and an Intercontinental Cup title with Manchester United, a La Liga title with Real Madrid, two MLS Cups with LA Galaxy, a Ligue 1 title with PSG, the 2001 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award, and UEFA Club Footballer of the Year in 1998-99.

18. Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane is a French former professional footballer who was a midfielder. He started his career with Cannes in his native country's Ligue 1 before moving to Bordeaux in the same division, then on to Juventus in Italy's Serie A, and finishing his career with Real Madrid in Spain's La Liga. He played 108 times for France, scoring 31 goals.

Fans widely consider Zizou one of the greatest midfielders who ever lived. He was named FIFA World Player of the Year in 1998, 2000, and 2003 and won the Ballon d'Or and FIFA World Cup Golden Ball in 1998. His other honors include two Serie A titles, a UEFA Super Cup, and an Intercontinental Cup with Juventus, a La Liga title, a Champions League title, a UEFA Super Cup, and an Intercontinental Cup with Real Madrid, and FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championship titles with France.

Infamously, Zidane was given a red card in the 2006 World Cup final for headbutting Italy defender Marco Materazzi, who had reportedly insulted his mother.

19. Johan Cruyff

Johan Cruyff was a Dutch professional footballer who was a forward and attacking midfielder. He started his career in his native Netherlands with Ajax, going on to play for Barcelona and Levante in Spain's La Liga, in America for Los Angeles Aztecs and Washington Diplomats, and finished his career back in his homeland with Feyenoord. He played for the Netherlands national team 48 times, scoring 33 goals.

He's regarded as one of the best players in history and won the Ballon d'Or three times, in 1971, 1973, and 1974. He was a significant proponent of the football philosophy known as Total Football and the man who made the eponymous Cruyff turn an everyday part of the game. He won eight Eredivisie titles, three European Cups, a European Super Cup and an Intercontinental Cup with Ajax, another with Feyenoord, and one La Liga title with Barcelona. He sadly died from cancer aged 68 in 2016.

20. Ronaldo

Ronaldo is a retired Brazilian professional footballer who played as a striker. Known as R9 to differentiate him from Cristiano Ronaldo, he started his career in his native Brazil with Cruzeiro before playing in the Netherlands with PSV Eindhoven, in Spain's La Liga with Barcelona and Real Madrid, in Italy's Serie A with Inter Milan and AC Milan, and ending his playing days back home with Corinthians. He played 98 times for Brazil, scoring 62 times.

Often touted as the best out-and-out striker ever, Ronaldo's honors include the FIFA World Player of the Year award in 1996, 1997, and 2002, the 1996-97 European Golden Shoe, the 2002 BBC World Sport Star of the Year, a UEFA Cup Winners' Cup with Barcelona, a UEFA Cup with Inter Milan, two La Liga titles and an Intercontinental Cup with Real Madrid, and two FIFA World Cups and two Copa Américas with Brazil.

21. Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho is a retired Brazilian professional footballer who was an attacking midfielder and winger. He started his career in his homeland with Grêmio, then moved to France's Ligue 1 with Paris Saint Germain, Spain's La Liga to play for Barcelona, and Italy's Serie A for AC Milan. He also played for Querétaro in Mexico and Brazil's Flamengo, Atlético Mineiro, and Fluminense, where he saw out his playing days.

Fans regard Ronaldinho as one of the best, most skillful, and most entertaining players ever. He won the 2005 Ballon d'Or and FIFA World Player of the Year in 2005 and 2006, two La Liga titles and the UEFA Champions League with Barcelona, and the Copa América and FIFA World Cup with Brazil. He is instantly recognizable thanks to his somewhat unique appearance, which includes a prominent set of shiny white teeth.

22. Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona was an Argentine professional footballer who was an attacking midfielder and second striker. He's in the conversation regarding the best-ever footballer and was one of the two joint winners of the FIFA Player of the 20th Century award. He started his career in his homeland with Argentinos Juniors and Boca Juniors, then played for Barcelona and Sevilla in Spain's La Liga, Napoli in Italy's Serie A, and Newell's Old Boys back in Argentina. Maradona returned to Boca Juniors to see out his playing days.

His honors include two Serie A titles and the UEFA Cup with Napoli, the FIFA World Cup with Argentina, and the 1986 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball. In one game against England in 1986, he scored two goals, both iconic in different ways. The first was an unpunished handball infamously dubbed “the Hand of God,” and the second won FIFA.com's Goal of the Century vote after he dribbled past five players to score.

Maradona abused substances throughout his life and suffered medical issues as a result. He sadly died from cardiac arrest in 2020 at the age of 60.

23. Pelé

Pelé was a Brazilian professional footballer who was an attacking midfielder and forward. He spent most of his career in his native Brazil with Santos, where he played 1106 games and scored an incredible 1091 goals. Pelé finished his career in the United States with New York Cosmos. He played 92 times for Brazil, scoring 77 times, making him the current joint-top scorer with Neymar at the time of writing.

He was long considered the best player of all time and synonymous with football for many years, and only in the past decade or so have two other men surpassed him as the game's most famous players. His honors include five Série A titles with Santos, three FIFA World Cups with Brazil, and being the other joint winner of the FIFA Player of the 20th Century award. He remains the youngest player to win a World Cup and the youngest to score at the tournament, doing both at 17. Sadly, Pelé passed away at 82 from cancer in 2022.

24. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is an Argentine professional footballer who is an attacking midfielder and forward. He started his professional career at La Liga's Barcelona in Spain, where he played 778 games and scored 672 goals, making him the player with the most appearance for the club, the most goals, and the player with the most goals for a single team in football history. Messi moved to Paris Saint Germain in France's Ligue 1 in 2021 and will join Inter Miami in America's MLS in the second half of 2023.

He captains the Argentina national team and has 102 goals in 174 appearances, making him the most-capped player and the player with the most goals for the team.

His honors list is extensive and includes seven Ballon d'Ors between 2009 and 2021, the 2009 FIFA World Player of the Year award, ten La Liga titles, four UEFA Champions League titles, three UEFA Super Cup wins, and three FIFA Club World Cup wins with Barcelona, two Ligue 1 titles with PSG, and a World Cup, a Copa América, and an Olympic gold medal with Argentina. Millions of fans believe Messi is the best player to have ever stepped foot on a soccer pitch.

25. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is a Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward. Known as CR7 to differentiate him from Brazilian Ronaldo, he started his career at Sporting Lisbon in his homeland before playing for Manchester United in the English Premier League (twice), Real Madrid in Spain's La Liga, Juventus in Italy's Serie A, and Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, where he currently plies his trade. He captains the Portugal national team, for whom he has played 198 times and scored 122 goals, making him the country's most-capped and highest-scoring player.

His impressive honors list includes five Ballon d'Ors between 2008 and 2017, the 2008 FIFA World Player of the Year award, the 2009 FIFA Puskás Award, a UEFA Champions League title, the FIFA Club World Cup, and three Premier League titles with Manchester United, two La Liga titles, four Champions League titles, two UEFA Super Cups, and three FIFA Club World Cups with Real Madrid, two Serie A titles with Juventus, and the European Championship and UEFA Nations League titles with Portugal. The debate will forever rage among fans about who's best out of him and long-time rival Lionel Messi.

A Special Mention

A special mention must go to stars such as Mia Hamm, Michelle Akers, Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Alexia Putellas, Lucy Bronze, Sam Kerr, Vivianne Miedema, and the many talented players who have put the women's game on the global map.

In 2004, Hamm and Akers got included in the FIFA 100, which was Pelé's list of the 125 greatest living players, making them the only two females chosen. Since then, the female stars of the sport have elevated the game to a new level, and they are fast becoming as recognizable as their male counterparts. It's only a matter of time before the biggest names in the sport make their way onto lists like this.