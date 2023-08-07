20 Guilty Pleasure Films That Charm Despite Their Notorious Flaws

Nonsensical movies are bad, but once they reach a certain threshold of terrible, they become, ironically, great movies—ones you can watch with your friends for a laugh and admiration of obnoxious characters or unfeasible plots. If awful movies are your guilty pleasure, we recommend adding these 20 dreadful movies to your list.

1 – The Room (2003)

Tommy Wiseau's 2003 drama is about a love triangle between a banker named Johnny, his fiancé Lisa, and his best friend, Mark. Despite its many flaws, The Room has gained a cult following for its unintentionally hilarious moments and quotable lines. Fans of the film often gather at midnight screenings to yell out lines and throw plastic spoons at the screen.

2 – The Core (2003)

The Core is a 2003 sci-fi disaster film that centers around a team of scientists and astronauts who must drill to the center of the Earth to restart its core, which has stopped rotating, causing a series of catastrophic events on the planet's surface. While the film has been criticized for its scientific inaccuracies and lackluster performances, it has become a favorite among fans of the disaster movie genre. Some even view it as a so-bad-it's-good classic.

3 – Kung Pow! Enter the Fist (2002)

This martial arts parody comedy has gained a following for its absurd humor and unique approach to filmmaking. The movie involves a chosen one named “The Chosen One,” who seeks to avenge his family and take down the evil warlord, Master Pain. The film uses a technique called “redubbing” to add new dialogue and humor to an old martial arts film, resulting in a mash-up of old and new footage that is both ridiculous and entertaining.

4 – Zombeavers (2014)

This 2014 horror comedy takes the “so bad it's good” concept to new heights. The movie follows a group of college students who go to a remote cabin for a weekend of partying, only to find themselves under attack by zombie beavers. The film is deliberately cheesy and over-the-top, with intentionally bad special effects and dialogue that will make you cringe and laugh at the same time. It's a must-watch for fans of the horror-comedy genre.

5 – Anaconda (1997)

Anaconda is a 1997 creature feature that stars Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, and Jon Voight. The film follows a documentary crew stranded in the Amazon rainforest and hunted by a giant, man-eating anaconda. The movie has been criticized for its wooden acting and predictable plot, but it has also gained a following for its campy humor and thrilling action sequences. If you're a fan of B-movie creature features, Anaconda is worth a watch.

6 – Van Helsing (2004)

Van Helsing is a fantasy action film that features monster hunter Gabriel Van Helsing as he battles iconic horror creatures like Dracula, the Wolf Man, and Frankenstein's monster. Despite its big budget and star-studded cast, the film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.

However, it has gained a cult following among fans of the horror and action genres for its over-the-top action and Gothic atmosphere. It's a fun, action-packed romp that doesn't take itself too seriously and features major movie stars like Hugh Jackman and Kate Beckinsale.

7 – Cool As Ice (1991)

This 1991 musical romance film stars Vanilla Ice as a motorcycle-riding rapper who falls in love with a small-town girl. The movie has been called one of the worst films of all time and was a commercial and critical failure. However, it has since gained a following for its cheesy dialogue, outrageous fashion, and catchy soundtrack. I'd chalk it up as a fun, nostalgic trip back to the early 90s.

8 – Attack of the Killer Tomatoes! (1978)

This 1978 horror comedy is about giant tomatoes that attack and kill people. The film is known for its low budget and intentionally cheesy special effects and has since become a cult classic. It spawned three sequels, an animated series, and a video game, solidifying its place in pop culture history as a beloved guilty pleasure.

9 – Zardoz (1974)

A 1974 science fiction film that stars Sean Connery as a savage warrior who becomes entangled in a utopian society ruled by a powerful entity known as “Zardoz.” The film's bizarre plot and trippy visuals have divided audiences and critics, but it has also gained a following for its philosophical themes and imaginative world-building. It's a strange, thought-provoking film that is worth watching for fans of experimental sci-fi.

10 – Ernest Goes to Camp (1987)

Ernest Goes to Camp is a comedy film that stars Jim Varney as Ernest P. Worrell, a lovable and bumbling maintenance man who takes a job at a summer camp. The movie's slapstick humor and silly gags have made it a favorite among fans of family-friendly comedies. It spawned a franchise of Ernest films and TV shows, cementing its place in 80s pop culture, and remains a guilty pleasure.

11 – Mortal Kombat (1995)

This 90s martial arts action film is based on the popular video game franchise of the same name. The movie follows a group of fighters who are recruited to compete in a deadly tournament to determine the fate of Earthrealm. While the film's acting and special effects have been criticized, it has also gained a following for its faithful adaptation of the video game's characters, storyline, and iconic theme song. It's a fun, nostalgia-filled trip back to the 90s for the Mortal Kombat franchise fans.

12 – Spice World (1997)

This 1997 musical comedy follows the Spice Girls as they prepare for a big concert in London. Despite having a thin plot and unimpressive acting, it has gained a following for its catchy pop songs and colorful costumes. It's a fun, feel-good movie that is perfect for fans of 90s pop culture and girl power. This is one of my favorite 90s chick flicks.

13 – Samurai Cop (1991)

Two police detectives have to stop a brutal Japanese gang known as the Katana, as they terrorize Los Angeles. In order to stop this group, Joe Marshall will have to put his samurai skills to the test against the gang.

14 – The VelociPastor (2017)

After dealing with the grief of losing both of his parents, a priest decides to travel across the world to China. While there, he realizes he has the ability to turn himself into a dinosaur, where he fights crime.. oh, and ninjas.

15 – Sleepaway Camp (1983)

After a boating accident kills her family, Angela Baker is sent to a sleepaway camp with her cousin. This horror film then sees the new campers witness violent accidents that happen to the other campers there. While this movie isn't great, a lot of fans loved the ending of it!

16 – Moonfall (2022)

Moonfall didn't do well at the box office, and it's probably because this movie isn't all that great. When a mysterious force knocks our moon from its orbit, a former astronaut believes she knows how to fix the problem. The issue is – no one believes her.

17 – Freakland (1993)

When a vain actor becomes the spokesperson for a toxic chemical company, he finds himself in a… freaky situation. When he visits a farm in South America to see what the chemical does firsthand, the actor finds himself looking at what this chemical does exactly.

18 – Robot Monster (1953)

This classic film from the 1950s is full of cheesy laughs in what is supposed to be a horror film. A robot monster is trying to annihilate the last family alive on Earth, but instead, he falls for the family's daughter. The film only has a 2.9/10 rating on Internet Movie Database.

19 – Boxing Helena (1993)

Boxing Helena is supposed to be a dramatic, romantic movie, but for many, this film is so bad but they keep watching. When a surgeon becomes obsessed with a young woman he used to know, he can't accept she doesn't love him back. So he does the next thing he can think of, which is keeping her captive in his mansion.

20 – Jaws 3-D (1983)

While Jaws will go down in history as one of the best movies ever made, Jaws 3-D probably won't. When a giant shark is trapped at a SeaWorld theme park, it's up to the sons of Chief Brody to save everyone from the killer beast.

