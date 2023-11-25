Fan Favorite ‘Blue Bloods’ to End With Season 14

According to a network announcement, the long-running drama Blue Bloods ends after 14 seasons. In its final season, the first ten episodes will premiere on February 16th, 2024, with the last eight airing later. Available for streaming on Paramount+, filming resumed after the labor strikes.

Blue Bloods was part of an ax that has seen popular shows canceled after the SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood.

In a statement on Variety Magazine, Amy Reisenbach, the president of CBS Entertainment, said, “Blue Bloods is forever a beloved part of CBS.” Adding to this comment, the president of CBS Studios, David Stapf, said, “We are forever grateful to Leonard Goldberg for developing this legendary series.”

Series director Tom Selleck is nostalgic about his time with the actors, writers, and producers. In 275 episodes, he developed a close bond and rapport. “Thank you to CBS and their steadfast support,” he mentioned. Fans may learn more about Selleck's time in the series in his memoir, You Never Know.

Since its premiere in 2010, Blue Bloods has offered CBS steady programming through the years. The series has been a reliable programming source except for a few Wednesdays during its premiere season. The story has deep family roots, with actors like Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Vanessa Ray, and Marissa Ramirez trying to reconcile family ties and law enforcement.

With such riveting drama, Blue Bloods maintained a number one spot on primetime programming with over eleven million viewers. It also ranks among the most-viewed series on Paramount+.

Executive producer Kevin Wage gratefully told the show's fans, “We look forward to giving you a satisfying final season, and we're forever grateful for your loyalty through the years.”

Like for the production team, the series' fans have also been part of the journey. The combination of family dynamics and humor creates a soft spot in our hearts for our loved ones. Multi-layer narratives also had us glued to the screen as they resonated with us all.

The fans deserve a proper farewell, and the series producers promise season 14 will be the perfect send-off.

Source: Hollywood Reporter.