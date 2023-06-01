12 Film Fan Favorite Subversive or Political Genre Flicks

Genre films have been smuggling in political messages since the beginning of cinema. Because there are so many, it’s hard to pick out the best. But when one film fan asks for people’s favorite political genre films, there’s significant agreement on these twelve as some of the best righteously angry genre films ever made.

1. Night of the Living Dead (1968)

One fan says, “basically every [George A.] Romero movie” and highlights that the director “knew how to weave social commentary and horror as well as anyone.” And that ability was clear from his first film, the iconic Night of the Living Dead, which centers on a disparate group of people who find themselves holed up in a farmhouse during a zombie (called “ghouls” in the film) uprising.

What makes the film so remarkable as a political work is that the star is a black man who remains calm and caring while an insecure white man becomes increasingly agitated and dangerous.

2. Dawn of the Dead (1978)

A decade after Night of the Living Dead, Romero returned to his “dead” world with Dawn of the Dead. The film sees four people isolate themselves in a giant mall to keep safe from the zombie hordes outside. It’s considered one of the greatest zombie films ever made and a defining statement on how consumer culture turns us all into unthinking, endlessly consuming monsters.

3. Robocop (1987)

Paul Verhoeven is the only other director who’s going to get two mentions on this list, and it’s because, like Romero, he perfected fitting politics into his genre films. I say “fitting” and not “sneaking” because Robocop is one of the most explicitly political genre films.

The film centers on a near future Detroit where the police department is being privatized by a corporation that seeks to introduce robotic police officers (get it?) who will allow them to break the law with impunity while targeting low-level criminals.

4. Starship Troopers (1997)

Given how explicitly political and critical of police as the protectors of capital Robocop is, it’s shocking that people missed the message of Verhoeven’s Starship Troopers. The film tells the story of several young people who sign up for the human war against “the bugs” from a planet on the other side of the galaxy.

The film informs the audience that humans began the aggression, and the entire movie plays out like a fascist propaganda ad, including characters dressed in costumes remarkably similar to Nazis.

5. Society (1989)

Society tackles class division unlike any other movie. Young Bill (Billy Warlock) feels different from the rest of his ultra-wealthy family and thinks they might just not be human. As he investigates, he discovers that the rich are a different species with horrifying body-altering rituals.

6. They Live (1988)

John Carpenter’s filmography is full of films that have something to say, but none of them says anything as loudly as They Live. The movie centers on a drifter who discovers magical sunglasses that reveal the subliminal messages hidden around us on billboards and in movies, TV, magazines, and more.

When he starts poking around, he quickly finds that the world is run by aliens who use the media to keep humanity docile. They Live is a super fun genre movie that’s also a Reagan-era scream against the inequalities of the status quo.

7. Born in Flames (1983)

Born in Flames is an amazing movie not only for its explicit politics but also for its form. The film is about feminist groups in New York after a socialist revolution, addresses issues of class but not of race or gender, and plays out almost like a documentary of this fictional world. We see characters engaged in natural conversation in their apartments in a way that feels like it’s shot on a friend’s camcorder.

The few action sequences are shot as if by a journalist seeking to escape the chaos. It’s one of the few movies I’d call perfect and a must-see for all genre film fans.

8. Sorry to Bother You (2018)

Another film that doesn’t hide its politics at all, Sorry to Bother You is about a young black man who finds that using a “white voice” at his telemarketing job hugely increases his success and his commissions. But that’s just the beginning of this movie that also features a strike and truly bonkers answers to the question of just how little rich people care about poor people. It’s a class warfare movie that’s also a ridiculous science fiction comedy.

9. The Running Man (1987)

Based on the novel of the same name by Richard Bachman (a pseudonym for Stephen King), The Running Man is one of many movies about a totalitarian state forcing people to play gladiatorial games to pacify the populace before having those games turned against the state.

What makes The Running Man one of the best of these kinds of movies is the 1980s perfection of it all; you’ve got Arnold Schwarzenegger doling out one-liners, villains with names like Sub-Zero and Buzzsaw, and, of course, the fashion.

10. Alien (1979)

Alien launched a franchise that would return to the themes of corporations putting profits over human life, but none did it quite as perfectly as the first film. The movie follows a spaceship crew responding to a distress signal only to discover a predatory species of alien that the corporation they work for wants to weaponize. Soon they learn that one among them isn’t human, but an android there to ensure that the alien makes it back to Earth even if none of the crew do.

11. 28 Days Later (2002)

28 Days Later is credited with reinvigorating the zombie genre after more than a decade of stagnation, and like Romero before him, director Danny Boyle showed how the zombie genre could explore and indict humans.

The film centers on a group of people doing their best to survive a zombie outbreak, but its politics come in when they find what they believe to be sanctuary among military men. Instead of being protectors, those men turn out to be predators using the crisis as an excuse to enact their own selfish power fantasies.

12. Princess Mononoke (1997)

Hayao Miyazaki’s films often deal with issues of environmentalism, but none of them do so better than Princess Mononoke. The film centers on a town, literally called “Iron Town,” established at the edge of a forest and plundering the forest of its resources. But what makes Princess Mononoke such a great film is that it’s more complicated than simply “industry bad, nature good.”

The film introduces the audience to characters in the town who were cast out of society elsewhere and have found not only acceptance but also joy and friendship in this place that is actively harming the natural world around it. It’s a movie that offers no simple lessons and is all the better for it.

Source: Reddit.