24 Film Fan Favorite Subversive or Political Genre Flilms

Genre films of all kinds, whether they’re horror, action, sci-fi, or musicals, have been smuggling in political messages since the beginning of film as we know it. But that vast history means it’s hard to pick out the best, both for good movies as movies and for worthwhile messages. So when one film fan asks for people’s favorite political genre films, other movie lovers are excited to make a case for their favorites.

1. Night of the Living Dead (1968)

One fan says, “basically every [George A.] Romero movie” and highlights that the director “knew how to weave social commentary and horror as well as anyone.” And that ability was clear from his first film, the iconic Night of the Living Dead, which centers on a disparate group of people who find themselves holed up in a farmhouse during a zombie (called “ghouls” in the film) uprising.

What makes the film so remarkable as a political work is that the star is a black man who remains calm and caring while an insecure white man becomes increasingly agitated and dangerous.

2. Dawn of the Dead (1978)

A decade after Night of the Living Dead, Romero returned to his “dead” world with Dawn of the Dead. The film sees four people isolate themselves in a giant mall to keep safe from the zombie hordes outside. It’s considered one of the greatest zombie films ever made and a defining statement on how consumer culture turns us all into unthinking, endlessly consuming monsters.

3. Robocop (1987)

Paul Verhoeven is the only other director who’s going to get two mentions on this list, and it’s because, like Romero, he perfected fitting politics into his genre films. I say “fitting” and not “sneaking” because Robocop is one of the most explicitly political genre films.

The film centers on a near future Detroit where the police department is being privatized by a corporation that seeks to introduce robotic police officers (get it?) who will allow them to break the law with impunity while targeting low-level criminals.

4. Starship Troopers (1997)

Given how explicitly political and critical of police as the protectors of capital Robocop is, it’s shocking that people missed the message of Verhoeven’s Starship Troopers. The film tells the story of several young people who sign up for the human war against “the bugs” from a planet on the other side of the galaxy.

The film informs the audience that humans began the aggression, and the entire movie plays out like a fascist propaganda ad, including characters dressed in costumes remarkably similar to Nazis.

5. Society (1989)

Society tackles class division unlike any other movie. Young Bill (Billy Warlock) feels different from the rest of his ultra-wealthy family and thinks they might just not be human. As he investigates, he discovers that the rich are a different species with horrifying body-altering rituals.

6. They Live (1988)

John Carpenter’s filmography is full of films that have something to say, but none of them says anything as loudly as They Live. The movie centers on a drifter who discovers magical sunglasses that reveal the subliminal messages hidden around us on billboards and in movies, TV, magazines, and more.

When he starts poking around, he quickly finds that the world is run by aliens who use the media to keep humanity docile. They Live is a super fun genre movie that’s also a Reagan-era scream against the inequalities of the status quo.

7. Born in Flames (1983)

Born in Flames is an amazing movie not only for its explicit politics but also for its form. The film is about feminist groups in New York after a socialist revolution, addresses issues of class but not of race or gender, and plays out almost like a documentary of this fictional world. We see characters engaged in natural conversation in their apartments in a way that feels like it’s shot on a friend’s camcorder.

The few action sequences are shot as if by a journalist seeking to escape the chaos. It’s one of the few movies I’d call perfect and a must-see for all genre film fans.

8. Sorry to Bother You (2018)

Another film that doesn’t hide its politics at all, Sorry to Bother You is about a young black man who finds that using a “white voice” at his telemarketing job hugely increases his success and his commissions. But that’s just the beginning of this movie that also features a strike and truly bonkers answers to the question of just how little rich people care about poor people. It’s a class warfare movie that’s also a ridiculous science fiction comedy.

9. The Running Man (1987)

Based on the novel of the same name by Richard Bachman (a pseudonym for Stephen King), The Running Man is one of many movies about a totalitarian state forcing people to play gladiatorial games to pacify the populace before having those games turned against the state.

What makes The Running Man one of the best of these kinds of movies is the 1980s perfection of it all; you’ve got Arnold Schwarzenegger doling out one-liners, villains with names like Sub-Zero and Buzzsaw, and, of course, the fashion.

10. Alien (1979)

Alien launched a franchise that would return to the themes of corporations putting profits over human life, but none did it quite as perfectly as the first film. The movie follows a spaceship crew responding to a distress signal only to discover a predatory species of alien that the corporation they work for wants to weaponize. Soon they learn that one among them isn’t human, but an android there to ensure that the alien makes it back to Earth even if none of the crew do.

11. 28 Days Later (2002)

28 Days Later is credited with reinvigorating the zombie genre after more than a decade of stagnation, and like Romero before him, director Danny Boyle showed how the zombie genre could explore and indict humans.

The film centers on a group of people doing their best to survive a zombie outbreak, but its politics come in when they find what they believe to be sanctuary among military men. Instead of being protectors, those men turn out to be predators using the crisis as an excuse to enact their own selfish power fantasies.

12. Princess Mononoke (1997)

Hayao Miyazaki’s films often deal with issues of environmentalism, but none of them do so better than Princess Mononoke. The film centers on a town, literally called “Iron Town,” established at the edge of a forest and plundering the forest of its resources. But what makes Princess Mononoke such a great film is that it’s more complicated than simply “industry bad, nature good.”

The film introduces the audience to characters in the town who were cast out of society elsewhere and have found not only acceptance but also joy and friendship in this place that is actively harming the natural world around it. It’s a movie that offers no simple lessons and is all the better for it.

13. Wall-E (2008)

Fifteen years later, Wall-E remains Pixar’s best film and sadly just as, if not more, politically potent today as when it came out. It’s still somewhat shocking that a movie this explicitly political was made at the studio level.

The story centers on the eponymous Wall-E (Ben Burtt), a little robot living on a barren Earth destroyed by climate change due to capitalism run amok. He is pulled into a space adventure by a visiting robot and discovers that people don’t interact face to face anymore and never leave the physical comfort of their hoverchairs or the psychological comfort of the screens attached to their hoverchairs. It’s bleak stuff that’s only become closer to our reality.

14. Green Room (2015)

Green Room is an incredibly simple movie: left-wing punks are barricaded inside a green room at a venue run by nazi punks and need to escape. That setup is already explicitly political, but there are readings of the movie that go even deeper, acknowledging that it’s these punks’ whiteness that allowed them to even take the gig at the white supremacist venue in the first place.

No matter what your feelings about the film’s politics or your reading of what it’s saying, it says it with some of the tensest and most brutal sequences of suspense and violence set to film.

15. Halloween (1978)

John Carpenter’s Halloween is considered a major turning point in the history of horror, and part of that is political. Before Halloween, slasher films like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Black Christmas were set in rural or more closed-off communities, places middle-class American families didn’t have to worry about feeling threatened. But Halloween brought terror into a neighborhood like theirs, stripping away the idea that wealth keeps you safe.

16. Wolfwalkers (2020)

Every single one of Tomm Moore’s feature films has been nominated for Oscars for Best Animated Feature, and each of them engages with questions of identity, heritage, and Ireland’s political history, but none of them quite like Wolfwalkers.

The film centers on two girls, one Irish and one English, who develop a friendship in 17th-century Ireland despite the colonial relationship between their nations. It’s a gorgeously animated movie with thrilling action sequences and a beautiful relationship story between the girls while delivering a righteously angry message about England’s historical subjugation of Ireland and its people.

17. Mark of the Devil (1970)

Any movie about witch hunters is political, but Mark of the Devil is perhaps the most explicitly and intelligently so. The film centers on a witch hunter’s apprentice who begins to doubt the morality of their actions as they seemingly target specific people and use torture to force confessions.

Mark of the Devil is an exploitation movie with a lot on its mind, and it does a remarkable job communicating ideas about complicity and the difficulty of removing oneself from power structures.

18. Children of Men (2006)

Based on the novel of the same name by P.D. James, Children of Men takes place in a world where a child hasn’t been born in more than twenty years, and refugee crises abound as people seek safety in societies that have not yet collapsed. It’s a harsh world that finds hope in the birth of a child, a child seen as a political tool by the activist group that has discovered it.

Children of Men offers a fascinating and uneasy look at the political realities of revolution while acknowledging the horrors perpetrated against humanity that make revolution necessary.

19. Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)

Pan’s Labyrinth mixes politics with fantastical elements to drive home the horrors of fascism. The film centers on a girl living in Spain in the 1940s who seeks to escape the cruel world around her. Her escape comes in the form of a dark and monster-filled fantasy world that’s threatening and frightful but a welcome reprieve from the brutality of her everyday life under a fascist regime.

20. Speed Racer (2008)

The Wachowski sisters’ The Matrix could undoubtedly land on this list. But it’s their first film after the Matrix trilogy that is their most comprehensive political statement. The movie centers on the eponymous Speed (Emile Hirsch), who is recruited by a major corporation for his racing talent and becomes their target when he refuses. There’s also a subplot about stock manipulation that’s a little too complicated for its own good but speaks to the intense anti-capitalist message of the film. The fact that Speed Racer is also one of the most joyously colorful and exciting sci-fi action movies ever made just makes it better.

21. Knock at the Cabin (2023)

Night Shyamalan isn’t known for being a political filmmaker, and Knock at the Cabin isn’t as outrightly political as some of the other movies here, but its central story of a gay couple being told to make a sacrifice to save the world by a group of conspiracy theorists is inescapably political in the current social climate in the United States.

The movie engages with the reality of homophobic violence and online radicalization while delivering a potentially supernatural story of a divinity that requires sacrifice from people who have already suffered. It’s a stunning and emotionally powerful film.

22. Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Many films tackle the mistreatment of American soldiers and veterans by their own government, but Jacob’s Ladder places that subject within a psychological horror story about a man who begins to doubt his reality. He was a soldier in Vietnam who may have been exposed to chemical weapons while in the war, along with the rest of his platoon. But he’s unable to remember what happened.

It’s a psychological portrait of post-traumatic stress as a horror film.

23. American Psycho (2000)

Based on the Bret Easton Ellis novel of the same name, Mary Harron and Guinevere Turner’s American Psycho is a brilliant satire of Reagan-era consumerism and capitalism that’s also a great horror movie. Debate abounds about whether the film is a comedy or not, but whether or not you’re laughing, the film, which tells the story of an investment banker who is also a serial killer, does a fantastic job of skewering the mindsets that have led the United States into several financial crises.

24. High School Musical 2 (2007)

Musicals are as much genre film as horror and action movies, and while there are more respectable political musicals, none of them are as delightful as High School Musical 2. The movie follows the teens from the first movie as most of them take jobs at a country club that their ultra-wealthy classmates’ parents own and examines how opportunities are afforded to white men at the expense of others.

No, seriously, go back and watch it. It’s a remarkably political movie that also features the best songs in the series.

Source: Reddit.