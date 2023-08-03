Unveiling 25 Mind-Blowing Fan Theories That Will Change How You See Your Favorite Films

Movies don't always give us all the answers. That's where theories come in. Through developing theories, movie lovers have created new, clever, and sometimes humorous angles to watch their favorite films. These movie enthusiasts gathered together to share their favorite theories on a well-known online forum.

Here are 25 of the fan-favorite theories that they brought to the table. Whether you believe them or not is up to you.

1 – Frodo Doesn't Know Legolas's Name

A simple, yet amusing, theory to think about surrounding The Lord of the Rings. Contributors noticed that Frodo Baggins never says the Elf's name, nor do they truly converse.

This theory becomes even more apparent when the hobbit is in the hospital, everyone gathers around to see him, and Frodo exclaims everyone's name in excitement EXCEPT Legolas. Instead, he stares and smiles at him and then goes back to saying the names of those who entered after Legolas.

2 – The Matrix's Machines Are the Good Guys

You have to love a theory that makes you rethink a character from a piece of media, good or bad. The forum member who proposed this theory mentions that in the animated prequel anthology film, The Animatrix, the Machines actually tried to become democratic members of society, but the human race refused to let them create their own country and waged war.

The Machines even ally with humans against Agent Smith.

3 – The Mad Max Movies All Tell the Same Story

As a lover of mythology, something really attracted me to this theory. It states that “Max is a mythological figure in the post-apocalyptic wasteland.” Like all stories, details change over time until there is only the outline of the original left. In this case, the respondent believes the original “Max” may have had a career in law enforcement before the apocalypse, but as stories were told from generation to generation, and more of the pre-apocalypse was forgotten, the story changed.

Another member adds, “The director has said that every movie is about a different person – but the tale is being told hundreds of years later, and all their deeds have been credited to the legendary hero, ‘Max,'” adding to the idea that it is all one series of mythological stories, like Hercules, in a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

4 – Snowpiercer Is a Sequel to Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

It sounds odd to compare the colorful wonder and slight discomfort (I'm looking at you, boat scene) of 1971's Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory to the dark, post-apocalyptic sci-fi movie Snowpiercer. However, there are quite a few connections between the two if you look closely.

For example, the train's engine must now be maintained by small children after the race it was initially designed for became extinct. This sounds a lot like Oompa Loompas. The movie also follows a similar outline to Willy Wonka, even down to the fact that the whole thing was a test to find an heir and the main guy in charge planting spies.

5 – Jar Jar Binks Was a Sith Lord The Whole Time

My father has been convincing me of this theory for years like he was Palpatine trying to convert Anakin to the dark side. One foundation for this idea is how the prequel Star Wars trilogy was meant to parallel the original. In this case, everybody's least favorite Gungan was meant to take a similar role to Yoda's.

In the beginning, Jar Jar was only to be seen as a silly, somewhat troublesome weirdo, only for it later to be revealed that he was actually very skilled, not as a Jedi, but as a Sith.

6 – Stormtroopers Can Actually Aim

It has been a long-lasting joke in the Star Wars fandom that stormtroopers couldn't hit a target if it were a foot in front of them. One movie theorist believes that this wasn't always meant to be the case, though.

Throughout A New Hope, there are small comments about the skills of the Empire's military. Obi-Wan brings up that Tusken Raiders don't have the precision of the imperial stormtroopers to attack his aunt and uncle's farm like it was. So if troopers can shoot, why was their aim off during the group's escape from the Death Star? Even Princess Leia comments on how easy their escape was.

The answer: they knew letting them go would lead them to the base of the resistance.

7 – Shrek Didn't Have a Name

Another theory that is short and sweet. When our disgruntled, yet loveable, orge rescues Donkey from the soldiers, Donkey asks what his name is. Shrek's response is a bit odd. He hesitates for a second, then says, “Uh, Shrek?”

People have taken Shrek's tone and confusion here to mean that he had made up the name on the spot. Someone else comments that “he chose it because it's what people have always done or shown him. Shrek means fright or terror.”

8 – Genie Still Owes Aladdin a Wish.

The individual who proposed this uses the wish's words in a way that would make Agrabah's favorite street rat proud. Aladdin wishes for Genie to “make him a prince.”

However, Aladdin is technically not turned into a prince in the first movie; he is made to appear as a prince, a subtle but important difference. Only after he and Jasmine marry in the second movie does Aladdin technically become a prince after all of the steps Genie helps the plot navigate.

Therefore, Genie had to have saved Aladdin from the guard's attempt to drown him; otherwise, his wish to be made a prince would never have come true. Meaning Genie should not have counted his rescue as Aladdin's second wish, and he still owes him one more.

9 – Fairy Godmother Is Playing The Long Con

We all know that Cinderella's Fairy Godmother says that the magic she used to get her to the ball would end at midnight. While this should be the end of it, a forum participant makes a note of Cinderella's glass slippers.

Like everything else from that magical night, the glass slippers were created by the Fairy Godmother and should have also disappeared at the stroke of midnight, like her dress and carriage. So if all the magic was supposed to be gone, why do the slippers stay?

The theorist thinks that the answer is that the Fairy Godmother “understands that nothing gained too easily is valuable, and she needs to make the Prince work for Cinderella's affections and prove himself to her.”

10 – There Are No Actual Dinosaurs in Jurassic Park

This theory is trying to make me doubt my beloved Mr. DNA, and I don't know if I should be angry or impressed. Our next movie ponderer described the theory as “The DNA would have degraded after that long. And even if it didn't, there would be no way to guarantee that the mosquitoes were carrying dinosaur blood or what DNA strand belonged to what animal.”

Instead of using actual “dino DNA,” InGen just messed with DNA and Genetics until they created an animal similar to a dinosaur. The theory goes on to state that Dr. Grant and Dr. Sattler aren't there to condone the park; they're there to see if two of the world's most renowned paleontologists would be able to tell if the animals in the park were real dinosaurs.

11 – Sandy Olsson's Dead

According to the contributor of this theory, Sandy in Grease died in a drowning mentioned in Summer Nights at the beginning of the movie. Danny Zuko is her guide through the afterlife. The entire film is about how Sandy imagines her final year of high school, which she never got to experience.

This could help explain the musical numbers and the ending with Danny driving away with her in a flying car. In reality, the ending is him whisking her away to move on to the afterlife.

12 – “James Bond” Is Just a Code Name

This theory does not include Skyfall. However, according to one commenter “, It allows you to really see the difference in the characters and not have it be a plot hole.”

13 – Bill Didn't Die at the End of Kill Bill

The proposer of this theory details that Bill and Beatrix knew the five-point palm exploding heart technique was fake. “Using it on him was Beatrix's way of saying, ‘If you play along and play dead, I'll just take my daughter and go.' Another added that this “is why she's crying in the bathroom saying ‘thank you' afterward.”

14 – Se7en Is Set In Gotham Pre-Batman

If you're a fan of Batman, you might know just how dark the comic and stories can get for the Caped Crusader. That same twisted darkness can be seen within Se7en. The theory goes, “David Mills is driven mad by the entire ordeal and eventually becomes The Joker. As a former detective himself, David becomes obsessed with the Batman, and the rest is history.”

15 – Sadako's Father Is a Sea Demon

Before The Ring in 2002, there was the original Japanese horror Ring or Ringu. A rhyme in the tape goes “, frolic in brine, demons be thine.” The user explains “, They find out Sadako's mom spent large amounts of time staring out at sea, which is bad luck in a fishing village, where people know the power of the sea and fear it. Then she gets pregnant, and the paternity is not ever completely clear in the movie.”

16 – Signs Is Actually About Demons, Not Aliens

The Aliens from Signs make more sense if you look at the film through this lens. Instead of wanting to invade a planet made up of 71% water, a thing seen to be extremely dangerous for them, it is only blessed water that hurts them. It's not water that hurts them. It's water blessed by a man of God,” says one person.

17 – Mr. Pink in Reservoir Dogs Survives

A forum member believes that Mr. Pink “survives his escape and is on the run living as a waiter at the 50s restaurant in Pulp Fiction.” Another adds that this can make even more sense since Mr. Pink ranted about tipping wait staff.

18 – Endgame's Ending Was Not the Winning One in 145000 Scenarios Dr. Strange Saw

The original user clarifies, “The Winning Timeline had the team going back in time in a way to actually change the past — prevent the Snap from happening altogether.” The only problem was that Tony Stark didn't want to take this method because he worried it would cost him his family.

Strange doesn't tell anyone about the winning scenario and what would actually happen in Tony's way, and lets them believe they are in the best possible timeline, thinking it would be kinder than telling the truth.

By letting Stark sacrifice himself at the end, Strange sees a way to take a sort of justice for all the lives lost and ruined by Tony's selfish act, despite there being others, stronger who could have better handled the power of the stones.

19 – Neo and Agent Smith in Matrix Move Too Fast for The Matrix To Rendering Them

A participant uses this theory to explain the poor CGI in The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. They believed that the fight scenes had such poor effects because, in universe, Neo and Agent Smith were moving so fast that the Matrix struggled to render them in the digital world correctly.

20 – Emily Is Related to Victoria

I have loved Corpse Bride since I was a little girl (even going so far as to dress up like Emily while watching the movie and lay on the floor until she emerged from the grave.) I always thought there seemed to be some connection between the living and undead brides in the finale, but I could never place it. Now I can.

The theory believes that judging by Lord Barkis Bittern's age, Emily may have been Victoria Everglot's aunt. The Everglots are attempting to become rich again by marrying Victoria off to Victor van Dort. In the song about Emily's past, there is a line about how she stole the family jewels and a pouch of gold when she ran away to elope with Barkis.

This could explain why the once wealthy Everglots are now destined for the poor house. It would also help explain why Victoria's parents believe marriage is only to be used to help one's interest and shun away the idea of love.

21 – Glinda Is the Actual Villain of The Wizard of Oz

The Good Witch of the South may not be all that good. One commenter thinks that Glinda knew that Dorthy could be sent home with the ruby slippers but doesn't tell her until she's defeated two of her ruling rivals, the Wicked Witch of the East and the Wicked Witch of the West, and gets rid of the Wizard of Oz. Only after all the other rulers are gone, and she's the only one left, does Glinda tell Dorthy that she could have gone home at any time with the slippers.

22 – Nemo Isn't Real

Thought Finding Nemo couldn't tug at your heartstrings anymore? Well, guess again! The film begins with Marlin, his Wife, Coral, and their eggs being attacked by a barracuda, only leaving Marlin and one egg behind, Nemo.

However, this theory explains that only Marlin survived, and he made an imaginary son in his grief. So, instead of Marlin traveling to find his stolen son, his journey is about going through grief. Want to know something that makes it even worse?

The word “Nemo” actually translates to “nobody” in Latin.

23 – Once Again, It's Palpatine's Fault

Okay, I know a lot in the galaxy far, far away is Emperor Palpatine's fault, but let's add some more fuel to the fire, shall we? Revenge of The Sith is the center stage for this theory. A commenter indicates that Palpatine is responsible for Anakin's nightmares about Padme dying in childbirth.

They go on to claim, “It's not a coincidence that Anakin starts having these dreams and Palpatine recounts the tragedy of Darth Plagueis the Wise to him and later on literally says ‘I know what's been bothering you … learn to know the dark side of the Force, Anakin, and you will be able to save your wife from certain death.'”

Implying that he may have had something to do with the Jedi's visions. The theory details that Padme didn't die of a broken heart but from the Sith lord using her life force to revive Anakin.

24 – El Mariachi, Desperado, and Once Upon a Time in Mexico Are the Same Story

Similar to the earlier explained Mad Max theory, this one believes that the three movies are the same story but are just different tellings over the years. The respondent elaborates, “El Mariachi is the true story, Desperado is the tall tale (a slightly exaggerated retelling), and Once Upon a Time in Mexico is the ridiculously exaggerated legend.”

25 – The Joker is Actually Sane

One person online said that The Joker may just be one of the most misunderstood characters in fiction. The fan said The Joker is just so smart that it's possible the other characters in Gotham just don't understand him. According to the fan, he's just “self-aware that he is an entertainment figure,” and that he's just a character in the comic books. He acts the way he does, just so the readers keep reading.

Source: Reddit