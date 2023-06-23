Get ready to dive headfirst into an exhilarating cinematic adventure, where you'll witness the raw emotions and harrowing experiences that define the battlefield. Here, we explore the 24 fan-voted greatest war movies of all time that touch the soul and expertly deliver different narratives on war.

1. Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Steven Spielberg‘s magnum opus, Saving Private Ryan, secures the top spot on our list. For one, it brings a visceral portrayal of the harrowing D-Day invasion. But it's also a gripping tale of sacrifice, loyalty, and the quest to bring one soldier home.

It set a new benchmark for realism in war films. The intense combat sequences, emotional depth, and captivating narrative left fans breathless. The movie has such a realistic depiction of D-Day that it's said to have triggered PTSD in veterans.

2. Platoon (1986)

Platoon does a fine job exploring the many things that can break a man. After Chris Taylor enlists in the Vietnam War, his conscience is tested when his comrades disagree over the inhumane treatment of the locals.

This thriller is a fan favorite for various reasons, but mainly because it takes a less-than-direct approach to paint an excellent psychological picture of the effect of war on the human psyche.

3. Full Metal Jacket (1987)

Full Metal Jacket chronicles the journey of a group of young Marines as they endure the relentless crucible of training at Parris Island before confronting the merciless truths of combat in Vietnam.

The movie uses raw intensity, iconic quotes, and thought-provoking exploration of the human psyche in the face of adversity to resonate with audiences even today.

4. Tropic Thunder (2008)

As war movies go, Tropic Thunder takes a lighter and more satirical approach. This uproarious action-comedy directed by Ben Stiller offers a hilarious behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of a war film gone awry.

Featuring an ensemble of talented stars and a clever sense of humor, Tropic Thunder unleashes an unstoppable onslaught of laughter, skillfully dismantling Hollywood's infatuation with war movies.

5. Dunkirk (2017)

Thanks to filmmaker Christopher Nolan's command of his craft, Dunkirk unravels a stirring story revealing the gruesome reality of the troops facing an evacuation like no other.

In the early days of World War II, a group of soldiers from Belgium, France, and Britain find themselves in a desperate situation. While they seek refuge on the beach at Dunkirk, hoping for rescue, their only hope lies in the unexpected heroes: regular folks from the UK armed with boats.

6. Black Hawk Down (2001)

Directed by Ridley Scott, this gripping war film depicts the ill-fated U.S. military operation in Somalia. Its immersive storytelling and intense action sequences place viewers amid a chaotic urban battlefield, where soldiers fight against impossible odds.

Black Hawk Down takes you on a wild ride through the trenches of bravery and sacrifice! It is armed with gritty realism and staged with jaw-dropping precision.

7. Das Boot (1981)

Prepare to submerge into the ocean's depths as we embark on a claustrophobic journey aboard a German U-boat in Das Boot. This German epic immerses viewers in the harrowing realities of World War II submarine warfare.

Das Boot offers a riveting exploration of the psychological and physical challenges faced by the crew, serving as a stark reminder of the human toll of war beneath the waves.

8. Apocalypse Now (1979)

Venture into the heart of darkness with Apocalypse Now, Francis Ford Coppola's cinematic masterpiece set during the Vietnam War. This hallucinatory journey follows Captain Willard as he navigates the treacherous depths of the jungle in search of the enigmatic Colonel Kurtz.

This movie has everything from surreal visuals to unforgettable performances and a haunting exploration of the human psyche. It delves into war's moral ambiguity and psychological impact, leaving an indelible mark on the genre and the audience's consciousness.

9. Come and See (1985)

Come and See is a Soviet war drama set in Belarus during World War II, presenting a visceral and unflinching portrayal of the atrocities witnessed by a young boy named Flyora, who is forced by war to join exhausted Resistance fighters.

This movie doesn't hold back. It comes with raw intensity, powerful cinematography, and a staggering depiction of war's devastating effects on innocence. A fan shares, “It has compelling barbaric images of war which do not hold back how awful war truly is…this was a deeper level of horror for sure.”

10. The Sound of Music (1965)

In a delightful departure from the battlefield, we escape into the enchanting world of The Sound of Music. This timeless musical extravaganza by Robert Wise weaves a heartwarming tale set against the backdrop of World War II.

Unlike many war movies, it uses melodic prowess, captivating performances, and breathtaking landscapes. It invites us to sing along and revel in the power of music, love, and resilience, even in adversity.

11. Schindler's List (1993)

This Steven Spielberg masterpiece takes us on a gut-wrenching journey through the Holocaust. It's a powerful and emotional film that tells the true story of Oskar Schindler, a German businessman who saved over a thousand Jewish lives during World War II.

Spielberg uses the power of a gripping narrative to showcase compassion and the indomitable human spirit even during dark, troubling times.

12. All Quiet on the Western Front (2022)

A recent addition to the pantheon of war movies, All Quiet on the Western Front brings Erich Maria Remarque's iconic novel to life once again. Set during World War I, this film immerses us in the harrowing experiences of a group of young German soldiers.

It captures the gritty realities of trench warfare, the camaraderie amidst the chaos, and the profound psychological impact of war.

13. 1917 (2019)

Sam Mendes's 1917 thrusts viewers into the heart of World War I with a breathtaking one-shot technique. This visually stunning film follows two British soldiers tasked with delivering a crucial message that could save the lives of thousands.

14. Downfall (2004)

Downfall offers an intimate and gripping portrayal of the final days of Adolf Hitler and the crumbling Third Reich. Set in the claustrophobic bunker beneath Berlin during World War II, this German film delves into the psychological struggles and power dynamics within Hitler's inner circle.

Thanks to Bruno Ganz's brilliant performance as Hitler, this movie gives fans a chilling and thought-provoking exploration of Adolf Hitler's condition in the face of impending defeat.

15. The Thin Red Line (1998)

The Thin Red Line invites us on a poignant journey to the Pacific Theater of World War II, where brave American soldiers grapple with the realities of war against the backdrop of the breathtaking Guadalcanal landscapes.

The movie offers a unique perspective on the inner lives of soldiers and the profound impact of war on their humanity.

16. Paths of Glory (1957)

In this masterpiece, Stanley Kubrick transports us to the era of World War I. The movie immerses us in a captivating narrative that delves deep into the profound toll that conflict extracts from the human experience.

Some fans think the story could have been and should have been so much longer because it left them craving so much more of it right after it ended.

17. Gettysburg (1993)

Gettysburg brings the iconic Civil War clash to life with stunning visuals and a star-studded cast. View the struggle of soldiers from different perspectives in one of the most significant conflicts in American history.

This grand-scale war epic will transport you to the heart of the battlefield, immersing you in the conviction of those who fought for their beliefs.

18. We Were Soldiers (2002)

We Were Soldiers is a true story that takes us to the bloody battlegrounds of the Vietnam War. Hal Moore, portrayed by Mel Gibson, leads soldiers in this gripping tale of valor and brotherhood.

The movie is complete with everything from intense combat scenes with you on the edge of your seat to emotion and camaraderie, paying tribute to the soldiers who faced unimaginable odds.

19. Letters From Iwo Jima (2006)

Director Clint Eastwood made something remarkable and offered a unique perspective by telling the story from the Japanese soldiers' point of view.

Through beautifully crafted letters and gripping performances, you'll gain a deeper understanding of the human side of war, reminding us that even amid conflict, compassion and empathy can transcend boundaries.

20. Grave of the Fireflies (1988)

Few movies promise the poignant and emotional exploration that Grave of the Fireflies does. This extraordinary animated gem delves into the lives of two siblings as they navigate the challenges of survival amidst the ravages of World War II in Japan.

While the war forms the backdrop, the movie beautifully highlights the indomitable strength of the human spirit that shines through even in the darkest times.

21. Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

This movie is about the breathtaking true story of Desmond Doss, a heroic World War II medic who turned battlefield conventions upside down.

Hacksaw Ridge is the total package of intense combat sequences, as Doss fearlessly ventures into battle with nothing but his faith and courage. Despite his refusal to bear arms, Doss went on to earn massive respect and win the Congressional Medal of Honor.

22. Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

Travel back in time to the vast and enigmatic deserts of the Arabian Peninsula. Director David Lean creates an epic masterpiece about the captivating journey of T. E. Lawrence, a British officer, as he rallies Arab tribes against the Ottoman Empire during World War I.

Lawrence of Arabia immerses you in a world of intrigue, honor, and self-discovery. It paints a vivid portrait of a man torn between loyalty and identity.

23. Big Red One (1980)

Big Red One gives the audience a gritty and authentic depiction of World War II. It plunges viewers into the chaos and camaraderie of the U.S. Army infantry squad known as the Big Red One.

24. Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Quentin Tarantino brings his signature style to the forefront in an audacious, wildly entertaining take on World War II. This thrilling film weaves multiple storylines, featuring a diverse group of soldiers on a mission to take down Nazi leaders.

Source: Reddit.