FANGORIA Announces Nominees for 2023 Chainsaw Awards

2022 was a banner year for horror fans. While a lot of other film genres are waning at the box office, horror and thriller films continue to be made and perform well in the months since theaters reopened. More than 40 frightening films hit theaters, with dozens more debuting on streaming services, from Netflix and Paramount+ to Shudder and HBO Max.

Recognizing in the early 90s that horror was largely being ignored by the mainstream award nominations, FANGORIA, “First in Fright” since 1979, launched their own awards, using their growing influence in the world of pop culture to honor the best achievements in the most prolific film genre of horror.

FANGORIA and FANGORIA Studios today release their 2023 Chainsaw Award nominations. Nope, written and directed by Jordan Peele, leads the pack with ten nominations including Best Wide Release Movie and Best Director.

Other top nominees include Barbarian, Pearl, Hellraiser, and TV series Chucky and Yellowjackets.

“We shouldn’t be surprised at the lack of love horror received from mainstream awards this year,” FANGORIA Editor-in-chief Phil Nobile Jr. admits, “but 2022 was an embarrassment of riches for the horror fan, and to see none of it nominated by the bigger institutions was a bit of a shock. As ever, FANGORIA is happy to pick up the slack.”

FANGORIA introduces two new categories this year: Best Short and Best Cinematography.

Unlike most other entertainment industry awards, the Chainsaws are completely fan-driven. FANGORIA invites their readers to make their voices heard. All of the winners are selected via viewer votes.

“The genre excellence on display in 2022 encompasses veterans and new voices, productions of all sizes, and every color of the dark. The competition this year is going to be a bloodbath,” Nobile concludes.

A History of Horror

FANGORIA is no slouch itself when it comes to producing award winning material. Started as a print magazine that was once the only place on the newsstand fans could read about the world of contemporary horror, today FANGORIA has adapted to a world it helped create – into a multimedia platform company, spanning across print, digital, studio (film and television), podcasts, merchandise and more.

Under publishers Tara Ansley and Abhi Goel, the brand is exploding into the digital space as an iconic genre media destination, with the website and magazine headed by Editor-in-Chief Phil Nobile Jr., Digital Editor Angel Melanson, and Creative Director Jason Kauzlarich.

FANGORIA’s current mission honors its legacy by further expanding into original film and television under their newly launched production arm, FANGORIA Studios, led by SVP of Film and Television Armen Aghaeian. FANGORIA Studios will develop and produce film, television and podcasts using the iconic FANGORIA, STARLOG and GOREZONE brands.

Now in its fourth decade, Fango celebrates a massive and diverse community of creators and fans, and is at the forefront of the current moment of celebrating genre as a legitimate entertainment space – one where all are welcome. When it comes to horror, everyone screams in the same language.

Since 1992, FANGORIA's Chainsaw Awards have honored top achievements in the horror genre, with past recipients including Wes Craven, George A. Romero, Lupita Nyong’o, Anthony Hopkins, and Elisabeth Moss.

Details on this year's award ceremony and where you can watch will be announced at a later date.

Here is the complete list of nominees. To vote for your favorite nominees, visit here.

2023 Chainsaw Award Nominees

BEST WIDE RELEASE MOVIE:

Barbarian

The Black Phone

Nope

Pearl

X

BEST LIMITED-RELEASE MOVIE:

Orphan: First Kill

Resurrection

Something in the Dirt

Terrifier 2

Mad God

BEST STREAMING PREMIERE MOVIE:

Fresh

Hellbender

Hellraiser

Prey

A Wounded Fawn

BEST INTERNATIONAL MOVIE:

Hatching

The Innocents

Piggy

Saloum

Speak No Evil

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE:

Anna Diop, Nanny

Isabelle Fuhrman, Orphan: First Kill

Mia Goth, Pearl

Rebecca Hall, Resurrection

Daniel Kaluuya, Nope

Amber Midthunder, Prey

Maika Monroe, Watcher

Keke Palmer, Nope

Josh Ruben, A Wounded Fawn

Taylor Russell, Bones and All

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE:

Jamie Clayton, Hellraiser

Ethan Hawke, The Black Phone

Justin Long, Barbarian

Madeleine McGraw, The Black Phone

Jenna Ortega, Scream

Mark Rylance, Bones and All

Rachel Sennott, Bodies Bodies Bodies

Brittany Snow, X

Kristen Stewart, Crimes of the Future

Steven Yeun, Nope

BEST DIRECTOR:

Zach Cregger, Barbarian

David Cronenberg, Crimes of the Future

Chloe Okuno, Watcher

Jordan Peele, Nope

Ti West, X

BEST SCREENPLAY:

Robert Cargill and Scott Derrickson, The Black Phone

Zach Cregger, Barbarian

Mia Goth and Ti West, Pearl

Jordan Peele, Nope

Seth Reiss and Will Tracy, The Menu

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY:

Ksusha Genenfeld, A Wounded Fawn

Rob Hardy, Men

Eliot Rockett, Pearl

Eliot Rockett, X

Hoyte Van Hoytema, Nope

BEST SCORE:

Michael Abels, Nope

Geoff Barrow and Ben Salisbury, Men

Tyler Bates and Tim Williams, Pearl

John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies, Halloween Ends

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Bones and All

BEST COSTUME DESIGN:

Alex Bovaird, Nope

Stephanie Portnoy Porter, Prey

András Dániel Tóth and Godena-Juhász Attila, The Munsters

Mayou Trikerioti, Crimes of the Future

Malgosia Turzanska, Pearl

BEST MAKEUP FX:

Alexandra Anger and Monica Pavez/Black Spot FX, Crimes of the Future

Lyudmil Ivanov, Barbarian

Damien Leone, Terrifier 2

Josh & Sierra Russell/RussellFX, Hellraiser

Kevin Wasner/WETA, X

BEST CREATURE FX:

Alec Gillis and Tom Woodruff, Jr., Prey

Gustav Hoegen, Hatching

Troy Larson, Patrick Magee, Mark Villalobos, V/H/S/99

John Nolan, Jurassic World Dominion

Guillaume Rocheron/MPC, Nope

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:

The Found Footage Phenomenon

In Search of Darknesss: Part III

Life with Chucky

Pennywise: The Story of IT

This is Gwar

BEST NON-FICTION SERIES OR MINISERIES:

101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time

Cursed Films II

Dragula: Titans

Joe Bob’s Ghoultide Get-Together

Queer for Fear

BEST SERIES:

Cabinet of Curiosities

Chucky

Stranger Things

What We Do in the Shadows

Yellowjackets

BEST SHORT:

Blink

Close Your Eyes

Guts

Meat Friend

O, Glory!

Vote now at https://fangoria.com/vote

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.