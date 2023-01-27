FANGORIA Announces Nominees for 2023 Chainsaw Awards

2022 was a banner year for horror fans. While a lot of other film genres are waning at the box office, horror and thriller films continue to be made and perform well in the months since theaters reopened. More than 40 frightening films hit theaters, with dozens more debuting on streaming services, from Netflix and Paramount+ to Shudder and HBO Max.
Recognizing in the early 90s that horror was largely being ignored by the mainstream award nominations, FANGORIA, “First in Fright” since 1979, launched their own awards, using their growing influence in the world of pop culture to honor the best achievements in the most prolific film genre of horror.
FANGORIA and FANGORIA Studios today release their 2023 Chainsaw Award nominations. Nope, written and directed by Jordan Peele, leads the pack with ten nominations including Best Wide Release Movie and Best Director.
Other top nominees include Barbarian, Pearl, Hellraiser, and TV series Chucky and Yellowjackets.
“We shouldn’t be surprised at the lack of love horror received from mainstream awards this year,” FANGORIA Editor-in-chief Phil Nobile Jr. admits, “but 2022 was an embarrassment of riches for the horror fan, and to see none of it nominated by the bigger institutions was a bit of a shock. As ever, FANGORIA is happy to pick up the slack.”
FANGORIA introduces two new categories this year: Best Short and Best Cinematography.
Unlike most other entertainment industry awards, the Chainsaws are completely fan-driven. FANGORIA invites their readers to make their voices heard. All of the winners are selected via viewer votes.
“The genre excellence on display in 2022 encompasses veterans and new voices, productions of all sizes, and every color of the dark. The competition this year is going to be a bloodbath,” Nobile concludes.
A History of Horror
FANGORIA is no slouch itself when it comes to producing award winning material. Started as a print magazine that was once the only place on the newsstand fans could read about the world of contemporary horror, today FANGORIA has adapted to a world it helped create – into a multimedia platform company, spanning across print, digital, studio (film and television), podcasts, merchandise and more.
Under publishers Tara Ansley and Abhi Goel, the brand is exploding into the digital space as an iconic genre media destination, with the website and magazine headed by Editor-in-Chief Phil Nobile Jr., Digital Editor Angel Melanson, and Creative Director Jason Kauzlarich.
FANGORIA’s current mission honors its legacy by further expanding into original film and television under their newly launched production arm, FANGORIA Studios, led by SVP of Film and Television Armen Aghaeian. FANGORIA Studios will develop and produce film, television and podcasts using the iconic FANGORIA, STARLOG and GOREZONE brands.
Now in its fourth decade, Fango celebrates a massive and diverse community of creators and fans, and is at the forefront of the current moment of celebrating genre as a legitimate entertainment space – one where all are welcome. When it comes to horror, everyone screams in the same language.
Since 1992, FANGORIA's Chainsaw Awards have honored top achievements in the horror genre, with past recipients including Wes Craven, George A. Romero, Lupita Nyong’o, Anthony Hopkins, and Elisabeth Moss.
Details on this year's award ceremony and where you can watch will be announced at a later date.
Here is the complete list of nominees. To vote for your favorite nominees, visit here.
2023 Chainsaw Award Nominees
BEST WIDE RELEASE MOVIE:
BEST LIMITED-RELEASE MOVIE:
Orphan: First Kill
Something in the Dirt
Mad God
BEST STREAMING PREMIERE MOVIE:
Fresh
Hellbender
A Wounded Fawn
BEST INTERNATIONAL MOVIE:
Hatching
The Innocents
Piggy
Saloum
Speak No Evil
BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE:
Anna Diop, Nanny
Isabelle Fuhrman, Orphan: First Kill
Mia Goth, Pearl
Rebecca Hall, Resurrection
Daniel Kaluuya, Nope
Amber Midthunder, Prey
Maika Monroe, Watcher
Keke Palmer, Nope
Josh Ruben, A Wounded Fawn
Taylor Russell, Bones and All
BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE:
Jamie Clayton, Hellraiser
Ethan Hawke, The Black Phone
Justin Long, Barbarian
Madeleine McGraw, The Black Phone
Jenna Ortega, Scream
Mark Rylance, Bones and All
Rachel Sennott, Bodies Bodies Bodies
Brittany Snow, X
Kristen Stewart, Crimes of the Future
Steven Yeun, Nope
BEST DIRECTOR:
Zach Cregger, Barbarian
David Cronenberg, Crimes of the Future
Chloe Okuno, Watcher
Jordan Peele, Nope
Ti West, X
BEST SCREENPLAY:
Robert Cargill and Scott Derrickson, The Black Phone
Zach Cregger, Barbarian
Mia Goth and Ti West, Pearl
Jordan Peele, Nope
Seth Reiss and Will Tracy, The Menu
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY:
Ksusha Genenfeld, A Wounded Fawn
Rob Hardy, Men
Eliot Rockett, Pearl
Eliot Rockett, X
Hoyte Van Hoytema, Nope
BEST SCORE:
Michael Abels, Nope
Geoff Barrow and Ben Salisbury, Men
Tyler Bates and Tim Williams, Pearl
John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies, Halloween Ends
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Bones and All
BEST COSTUME DESIGN:
Alex Bovaird, Nope
Stephanie Portnoy Porter, Prey
András Dániel Tóth and Godena-Juhász Attila, The Munsters
Mayou Trikerioti, Crimes of the Future
Malgosia Turzanska, Pearl
BEST MAKEUP FX:
Alexandra Anger and Monica Pavez/Black Spot FX, Crimes of the Future
Lyudmil Ivanov, Barbarian
Damien Leone, Terrifier 2
Josh & Sierra Russell/RussellFX, Hellraiser
Kevin Wasner/WETA, X
BEST CREATURE FX:
Alec Gillis and Tom Woodruff, Jr., Prey
Gustav Hoegen, Hatching
Troy Larson, Patrick Magee, Mark Villalobos, V/H/S/99
John Nolan, Jurassic World Dominion
Guillaume Rocheron/MPC, Nope
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:
The Found Footage Phenomenon
In Search of Darknesss: Part III
Life with Chucky
Pennywise: The Story of IT
This is Gwar
BEST NON-FICTION SERIES OR MINISERIES:
101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time
Cursed Films II
Dragula: Titans
Joe Bob’s Ghoultide Get-Together
Queer for Fear
BEST SERIES:
Chucky
Stranger Things
What We Do in the Shadows
Yellowjackets
BEST SHORT:
Blink
Close Your Eyes
Guts
Meat Friend
O, Glory!
Vote now at https://fangoria.com/vote
Paul Rose Jr has worked as TV News Producer, Forensic Analyst, and Train Conductor, among many other things. He’s the former TV Editor for InfuzeMag and owns more books, DVDs, and comics than most people have seen in their lifetimes. When he’s not writing or editing on Wealth of Geeks, he exercises his creative muscle writing screenplays and acting in film and television in Los Angeles, CA.