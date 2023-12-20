FANGORIA Honors Indie Horror Legend Larry Fessenden in January 2024

In the year 2000, approximately 200 horror films were produced. By 2016, that number had grown to more than 1,000.

Film industry data guru Stephen Follows estimates that 10% of all films made are now horror films in his 2017 publication, The Horror Report. This past year, the mainstream horror film Five Nights At Freddy’s earned an estimated $137,195,640 at the box office, despite being simultaneously released on the Peacock streamer.

Fans and industry professionals alike are hailing the 2000s as a new Golden Age of horror movies.

Not all horror fans agree. Paul Rose, Jr, Editor-in-Chief at Wealth of Geeks, shares, “I’m not sure that’s an accurate assessment. Yes, Blumhouse is finding new ways to reimagine the classic Universal Monster films — and so far, it’s going well.

“But the real renaissance in horror,” Rose continues, “even though I am less of a fan, are the films from Robert Eggers, Ari Aster, and Jordan Peele, who play on horrors that are not monster-driven and the evil forces are not always defeated by the end of the film.”

Ashlee Fechino, with The Happiness Function believes differently. “I love all entertainment centered around Zombies, Vampires, and the Supernatural. I like horror with a Supernatural twist. If there isn't a supernatural twist, I won't watch it. I'm a millennial…(but) I agree, there will always be horror for fans of all ages.”

The original Golden Age of horror was a time when magazines such as FANGORIA competed for shelf space, focused primarily on low-budget “creature features” and studio-sponsored monster movies. A new Golden Age traces its beginnings to the more adult-oriented slasher titles and effects-driven mainstream releases.

FANGORIA magazine has been a well-respected source of information for the horror movie culture since it's first issue hit newsstands in 1979. The cover featured the then 25-year old screen veteran Godzilla and a story on the latest U.S. science fiction sensation, direct from the U.K., Dr. Who.

Forty plus years later, a Japanese Godzilla film is again dominating the box office and Doctor Who is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a partnership bringing the Time Lord to BBC and Disney+ simultaneously.

The latest issue of the ‘Phantasmagoric Flight into Sheer Imagination,' FANGORIA Vol. 1 Issue 22, lands in bookstores and newsstands in January 2024. This issue features an in-depth tribute to indie horror movie director/producer Larry Fessenden, as well as insights into new releases and behind-the-scenes visits with both indie and mainstream horror directors.

Focus on Larry Fessenden

The newsstand cover of FANGORIA #22 will feature indie horror director Larry Fessenden’s latest release, the werewolf thriller Blackout. The film stars Alex Hurt, son of the late actor William Hurt. Both father and son are no strangers to genre films. The elder Hurt starring in the classic 1980 Ken Russell horror/thriller Altered States as well as the SyFy Channel adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune novels.

Fessenden has spent decades in the horror movie industry as an actor, director, and producer, as well as the inspiration behind an indie horror movie subculture. His previous horror titles include Habit, Depraved, and Wendigo. In 1985, he founded the independent movie production Glass Eye Pix, at the tender age of 22.

Fessenden, like many indie horror directors and producers, came of age at a time when the slasher/gore genre was experiencing something of an identity crisis. Audiences were dwindling for edgier efforts from younger directors and relatively unknown casts.

While mainstream horror titles from major studios attempted to fill the void, independent production companies such as Glass Eye Pix experienced some unexpected latitude in terms of themes and imagery. Visionaries such as Larry Fessenden managed to keep many of the traditional gore/slasher tropes alive while still telling fresh and original stories. This dedication to craft is readily apparent with Fessenden’s latest release, Blackout.

Blackout centers around a fine arts painter who becomes increasingly convinced he is actually a werewolf responsible for a wave of vicious “animal attacks” in his small adopted town.

FANGORIA’s Michael Gingold visits the set of Blackout in this issue and offers readers an exclusive interview with the director.

Other Horror Titles To Seek Out in 2024

FANGORIA #22 also includes the latest updates on mainstream and indie horror films to watch in 2024.

The Sacrifice Game

Two boarding school students, Samantha and Clara, find themselves stranded at their dorm during a Christmas break. They are unaware a vicious gang will soon be paying the campus an unwelcome visit.

The Sacrifice Game is Fessenden protege Jenn Wexler’s second horror film, and the cast includes Aladdin’s Mena Massoud.

Where the Devil Roams

The New York Times-featured Adams family helmed this Depression-era horror film about a troop of murderous sideshow performers and freaks traveling in a last-gasp carnival show.

Founders Day

Director Erik Bloomquist’s Founders Day is a politically charged regional slasher film set in a small town just days away from a mayoral election. A series of unsolved murders pits neighbor against neighbor as the search for the masked killer escalates.

It’s a Wonderful Knife

After saving her hometown of Angel Falls from a psychotic killer, a young woman (Winnie Carruthers) becomes depressed and wishes she had never been born. This unleashes a nightmarish alternative universe for the unsuspecting residents of Angel Falls.

FANGORIA visits the set of this controversial film, which largely mirrors the plot points of Frank Capra’s Christmas classic It’s A Wonderful Life.

Diablo Cody Interview, FX Secrets, and Best Deaths of 2023

Also included in FANGORIA #22 is an in-depth interview with Oscar winner and Jennifer’s Body screenwriter Diablo Cody. Cody reveals more details about her latest work, 2024’s Lisa Frankenstein.

Lisa Frankenstein stars Carla Gugino as the titular character, a teen who develops a crush on a dead boy. After the boy’s body is reanimated under horrific conditions, the pair embark on a romantic “coming of age” journey with a sinister twist.

Director Demian Rugna reveals special effects trade secrets as he discusses his graphic horror film When Evil Lurks. The film’s plot revolves around two brothers from a small, isolated village who realize a demon-possessed man is about to release evil itself. Their attempts to dispose of the body lead to even more horrific events.

Universal’s mainstream horror film Night Swim, adapting the 2014 short into a full feature, centers around a young woman who takes late-night swims in her pool. She gradually becomes aware of an evil spirit lurking in the shadows.

The issue also features the staff’s choices for Best Deaths of 2023, a look back at one of the most common tropes of the entire horror/gore genre.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.