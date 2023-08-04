14 Franchises Fans Wish Would End Already

Some franchises just keep on going — for far too long. Someone in a popular online forum asked, “What franchise has been milked to death?” Here are 14 franchises people said they wish would end already.

1 – Terminator

Many fans agreed that the Terminator franchise has grown tired. One noted, “After T2 they really should have stopped. I love them, so pretend that's how they ended. Having said that, I loved seeing Linda and Arnie reunited in the latest one.”

Someone else agreed, noting, “I can't say anything past Judgement Day was particularly memorable for me.”

Another joked they “really should have ‘Terminated' it.”

2 – Minions

People shared their disappointment over how the Minions have persisted for so long. “Despicable Me was a good movie,” one person said. “All the rest of them were just milking the success and then the Minions movies were just milking it even more. I used to like Despicable Me but I can't stand the franchise anymore!”

3 – Star Wars

One fan stated, “I'll die on this hill. The originals were cool and a completely different movie than what people were used to, but that should have been the end of them.”

They added, “I find the fan base highly toxic (not like other fan bases aren't) and ravenous for whatever expanded lore they release.“

Another said, “There are times I'm blown away by all by its prominence in culture, considering how bad a lot of it is. It's a testimony to the world Lucas created in a few movies that the fandom is what it is.”

4 – Ben 10

One TV watcher nominated, “Ben 10. I enjoyed the first three shows, 4th one is mixed for me, but that 5th show — which is the reboot that came after — was unnecessary.” They continued, “It shows that Cartoon Network relies on making money from toy sales rather than telling a good story from that reboot.”

Another agreed, “So true. The original three were really good and well-connected with each other and they showed the normal life of the characters too. Overall fun to watch.”

5 – Call of Duty

A gamer suggested Call of Duty, among others, like FIFA, Madden, NHL, and MLB. “You pay full price for the same game with only changes to team rosters,” they argued.

Many agreed that Call of Duty had been the same for at least the last three years. “How many times have they gone back to WW2? It's like three times, right?” one game fan asked. Another added, “I mean, there is a lot of ground to cover in WW2. But they cover none of it, so.”

6 – Marvel

One filmgoer suggested, “Marvel. It used to be a big event when they released projects. Now new things are coming out every month. As a result, quality has gone down.”

Another said, “I agree. Unfortunately, Disney has required Marvel to produce multiple shows to keep the Disney+ pipeline going, so I no longer care to keep up with the MCU. Like Star Wars, the whole brand has been cheapened as a result.”

7 – Halloween

One moviegoer asked, “Is the next Halloween really going to be the last one or not?” Another person answered, “Forever? No way. Michael Myers is an ‘immortal' character. The end of the current story? Yes.”

Another commenter added, “It'll be something like this: ‘The Laurie Strode vs. Michael Myers saga is over, but Michael LIVES!'”

8 – The Walking Dead

One fan said The Walking Dead. “I stopped watching when I found myself actively hoping the protagonists would be killed off in gruesome ways,” they explained.

Another person admitted, “I stopped watching after they killed Glenn. It felt too cruel as a narrative. I know it happened in the comic, but somehow the comic was more humane about it?” A third person shared, “I was a huge fan for the first 3-4 seasons and then it just got boring.”

9 – Teen Mom

One TV fan responded, “MTV's Teen Mom. Although they still act like teenagers, the moms are in their 30s.”

Another suggested, “Part of me thinks the only reason it's still on is that MTV knows several of the cast members have no other way to make money, and they're waiting to see if any of the kids become teen parents.”

10 – Fast and Furious

Several people said the Fast & Furious franchise. One film buff stated, “Stupid but fun movies, though I gotta admit F9 ruined that fun by being self-aware.”

Another answered, “Honestly, they should've just ended it with F5. It completely stopped being about street racing and heists after that.”

11 – Grey's Anatomy

The ABC drama has been on the air for over a decade, but fans feel like the show is now repetitive and ridiculous. “I gave up in season 10, then tried again and caught up a few seasons but it’s just kind of relentless, ruins good characters, and rapidly churns out new, forgettable ones,” said one viewer.

12 – Toy Story

When the Disney and Pixar film was first released in 1995, it changed movies forever. Toy Story and Toy Story 2 are some of the best-animated movies ever made.

While some were cautious before the release of Toy Story 3, it proved to be a worthy ending to the trilogy. Then came Toy Story 4 in 2019. Somehow, it became the biggest opening for an animated film at the time and has the same critical approval as its predecessors. One fan said Toy Story 4 “didn't need to exist.”

13 – Jurassic Park

Speaking of movies that changed the industry, 1993's Jurassic Park is an all-time classic from Steven Spielberg. The CGI and visual effects are so good they still impress even today. Plus, that iconic soundtrack will take your breath away.

Recently, however, the Jurassic World movies have failed to capture that same magic. Yet we keep getting new entries in the film series. “None of the sequels have even been decent,” one filmgoer noted. “Why do people keep watching them?!”

14 – Pokemon

It'll never happen, given how much money the Pokémon video games make, but many people are frustrated with the current state of the video game series.

One fan explained, “It's not that they have explored every possible avenue for the franchise, it's that in a lot of ways they have been extremely slow to change things up. And fans are as concerned about bringing things back as they are about moving forward.”

