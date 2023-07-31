50 Astonishing Songs Fans Voted as Musical Masterpieces

by
Johnny Cash
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

What songs would you declare to be a musical masterpiece? A recent online discussion felt up to the task and listed these 50 as their favorites.

50 – Bittersweet Symphony by The Verve

The Verve
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1997.

49 – Schism by Tool

Tool band
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 2001.

48 – I Feel Love by Donna Summer

Donna Summer
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1977.

47 – Purple Rain by Prince

Prince
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1984.

46 – All Along The Watchtower by Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1967.

45 – In the Air Tonight by Phil Collins

Phil Collins
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1981.

44 – Ave Maria by Franz Schubert

Franz Schubert
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Composed in 1825. 

43 – Killing in the Name by Rage Against the Machine

Rage Against the Machine
Image Credit: IMDB.

Released in 1992.

42 – Hurt by Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 2002.

41 – Master of Puppets by Metallica

Master of Puppets - Metallica
Image Credit: Elektra.

Released in 1986.

40 – Let It Be by The Beatles

The Beatles
Image Credit: Walt Disney Studios.

Released in 1970.

39 – Killing Me Softly by Roberta Flack

Roberta Flack
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1973.

38 – Time of the Season by The Zombies

The Zombies
Image Credit: Public Domain.

Released in 1968.

37 – Into the Mystic by Van Morrison

Van Morrison
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1970.

36 – Life on Mars by David Bowie

David Bowie
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1973.

35 – The Weight by The Band ft. Staples Singers 

The Band
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1968.

34 – Somewhere Over the Rainbow by Israel Kamakawiwoʻole

Israel Kamakawiwoʻole
Image Credit: Discos Tropical.

Released in 1990.

33 – Feel Good Inc by Gorillaz

Gorillaz
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Released in 2005.

32 – Stairway To Heaven by Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1971.

31 – Echoes by Pink Floyd

Roger Waters of Pink Floyd for his 'Us + Them Tour' at Rogers Arena
Photo Credit: James Jeffrey Taylor/Shutterstock.

Released in 1971.

30 – Tiny Dancer by Elton John

Elton John
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Released in 1972.

29 – Zombie by The Cranberries

The Cranberries
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1994.

28  -Georgia On My Mind by Ray Charles

Ray Charles
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1960.

27 – Enjoy the Silence by Depeche Mode

Depeche Mode
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1990.

26 – Killer Queen by Queen

Queen
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1974.

25 – Mr. Blue Sky by Electric Light Orchestra

Electric Light Orchestra Mr. Blue Sky
Image Credit: Jet Records.

Released in 1977.

24 – Everlong by Foo Fighters 

Foo Fighters
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1997.

23 – Wicked Game by Chris Isaak

Chris Isaak
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1989.

22 – Shine On You Crazy Diamond by Pink Floyd 

Pink Floyd: The Story of Wish You Were Here David Gilmour
Image Credit: Eagle Rock Entertainment.

Released in 1975.

21 – Welcome To The Black Parade by My Chemical Romance

Welcome to the Black Parade by My Chemical Romance
Image Credit: Reprise.

Released in 2006.

20 – Time by Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd
Image Credit: AXS TV.

Released in 1973.

19 – Comfortably Numb by Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd
Image Credit: AXS TV.

Released in 1980.

18 – Orion by Metallica

Metallica
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1986.

17 – Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen

Leonard Cohen
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1984.

16 – I Heard It Through The Grapevine by Marvin Gaye

Marvin Gaye
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1967.

15 – Gimme Shelter by The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Released in 1969.

14 – Funeral For a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding by Elton John

Elton John
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1973.

13 – Kashmir by Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Released in 1975.

12 – Starman by David Bowie

David Bowie
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1972.

11 – Exit Music (For a Film) by Radiohead

Radiohead
Image Credit: Northfoto / Shutterstock.

Released in 1997.

10 – Superstition by Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1972.

9 – Moonlight Sonata by Beethoven

Beethoven Statue
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Composed in 1801.

8 – Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen

Queen
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1975.

7 – Swan Lake by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Composed 1875-1876.

6 – The Chain by Fleetwood Mac

 
Fleetwood Mac
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Released in 1977.

5 – Sound of Silence by Simon and Garfunkel 

Simon and Garfunkel
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1966.

4 – Golden Slumbers by The Beatles

 
MV5BZjFhOTMxOWQtM2NkMy00NWEyLTkzMmEtYjA0OGI0ZDQyN2UwXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyODY2Njk4ODk@. V1 FMjpg UX1276
Image Credit: Disney+

Released in 1969.

3 – 1812 Overture by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Composed in 1880.

2 – Wish You Were Here by Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd
Image Credit: BBC.

Released in 1975.

1 – Clair de Lune by Claude Debussy

Claude Debussy
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Composed in 1905.

Source: Reddit

+ posts
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

Previous

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Review: An Inter-Dimensinal Adventure Spanning Worlds