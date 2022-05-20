Fansly Vs Onlyfans Vs Patreon: The Difference Between Creator Platforms

If you have been wondering about questions like Fansly or OnlyFans, OnlyFans or Patreon, and what is the difference between OnlyFans and Fansly and Patreon, then you have come to the right place.

Creator platforms have come as a boon for many people around the world. It provides people with a platform to share their creative work and empowers them to make good money by selling their content. As our society has progressed in inaccessibility, connectivity, and prosperity, the current generation has enhanced this trend of making and selling content into a mainstream career option.

Content creation can be of anything; until you can entertain your audience, you can sell anything. Be it adult content or fitness videos; if people find value in your content, they will be ready to pay monthly or yearly subscription charges for your content. Creators can be of any field like sports, fitness, cooking, gardening, adult, painting, and anything.

Platforms like OnlyFans, Patreon, and Fansly are a few of the leading content monetization platforms that provide multiple monetization ways for the creators to earn money. Adult content creators mostly prefer OnlyFans and Fansly as Patreon does not allow adult content on their platform. But it is not only adult content creators on Fansly and OnlyFans; many creators prefer to have their profiles on multiple platforms to maximize their earnings and the reach of their content. Let us see the comparison between Fansly vs. OnlyFans vs. Patreon platforms to help you make your decision.

Fansly Overview

Fansly is a relatively new content platform that has made many ask what Fansly is. Fansly is a subscription-based platform owned by an American company named Select Media LLC. Launched in 2020, Fansly has quickly risen in popularity and now competes with OnlyFans as the prime adult content platform.

Fansly is not only about adult content creators, but you can see creators from various fields making good money by selling content on its platform. Fansly works on a subscription basis that can be divided into different tiers. With monetization methods like subscriptions, PPV content, tips, and more, Fansly is one of the preferred platforms for creators nowadays.

OnlyFans Overview

OnlyFans was one of the first platforms that allowed adult content creators to sell their content on the platform. Launched in 2016, OnlyFans has made its name as the leading content sharing platform for adult content creators.

OnlyFans is one of the largest content platforms that hosts more than fifty million registered users and more than one million creators on its platform. Based out of London and owned by Fenix International Limited, OnlyFans is not only a hub for adult content creators but creators from all fields. Creators on OnlyFans can make money through subscriptions, tips, PPV content, selling merchandise, and private chats.

Patreon Overview

Patreon is a well-established content platform that has been in the business since 2013, making it one of the oldest content platforms. It was founded by Sam Yam and musician Jack Conte, who was looking to monetize his YouTube music videos. Patreon provides multiple tiers of memberships that the creators themselves can set up.

Patreon has evolved from being a marketplace for content creators to being a SaaS platform with a suite of tools to aid the creators. Patreon is very popular among creators selling videos, podcasts, paintings, music, magazine, games, comics, and many other forms of media to users. Creators sell different content depending on the tier users subscribe for. Creators can also sell PPV content to users who do not want to subscribe.

Patreon does not allow sexually explicit content and bans all kinds of porn material on its platform. Instead, they enable nudity to an extent, but the profile needs to be flagged as 18+ to post nudity content.

Build Your Own Content Platform

Content platforms have been such a rage in recent years that it has become an extremely profitable business venture. If you are looking to build a creator platform, you can use the services of adent.io, which provide ready-made scripts to build your content creator platform. With scripts like xFans, you can easily develop your content marketplace like OnlyFans or Fansly in one or two days. And it is very much affordable too.

Difference Between OnlyFans and Fansly and Patreon

These three content-sharing platforms are more or less the same, with slight differences in how they operate and the tools they provide for the creators. The main difference between OnlyFans and Fansly and Patreon is the commission rates they charge from the creators. Let us take a look at the differences between these three platforms.

OnlyFans Fansly Patreon Founded 2016 2020 2013 Target Audience Mostly interested in adult content with general content Interested in adult and general content Interested in general content Commission 20% 20% 5% to 12% + processing fee(around 3%) Monetization Methods Subscription, Tips, PPV, eCommerce, Private chats Tips, Subscription, PPV Subscription, PPV Content-type Everything, including adult content Everything, including adult content Everything except sexually explicit content Payment processor Bank transfer, e-wallet, Venmo, Paxum Skrill, Paxum, Crypto, Bank transfer PayPal, Apple Pay, Venmo, Sofort Payout frequency Daily On-demand when the minimum is met Daily Minimum withdrawal $20 $20 $20

Bottom Line

Content creation has changed the money game for many. Who would have thought you could make a career by selling content that you love creating as a hobby? But yes, it is the reality now. With the help of such creator platforms, it has become a possibility now, and people have made a flourishing careers.

Platforms like Patreon, OnlyFans, and Fansly empower creators with a platform to monetize their content and build a community experience where the creators and their fans can interact with each other. The difference between OnlyFans and Fansly and Patreon is not much; it is just a matter of your taste and the type of content you want to sell.