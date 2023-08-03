14 Fantastic Films The Internet Rated 10/10

We can all produce an extensive list of good, great, or even fantastic films, but what about a list of movies with virtually zero flaws? Users of a movie-rating internet forum reckon these 12 films earn an impressive 10/10 from them.

1 – Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future is a common answer expressed by members that would rate this movie 10/10. The film itself has stood the test of time and still makes everyone laugh.

2 – Jurassic Park (1993)

You cannot talk about the best films ever made without going all the way back to the original Jurassic Park. This movie was a game-changer, and inspires many still today.

3 – Parasite (2019)

Directed by Bong Joon-ho, Parasite is about a low-income family in South Korea living in squalor conditions. However, when the family's son begins working for a wealthy family as a tutor for their daughter, the family sees this as an opportunity to improve their financial situation. However, as every family member secretly begins working for the same household, things spiral out of control in this revolutionary film about class struggle.

4 – 12 Angry Men (1957)

12 Angry Men, directed by Sidney Lumet, is a compelling film about a group of jurors who must decide a defendant's fate in a murder trial. At the outset, only one juror believes the defendant is not guilty, and the rest are convinced of his guilt. However, through a process of thoughtful discussion and analysis of the evidence, the group begins to question their assumptions and biases.

5 – The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

Directed by Wes Anderson, The Grand Budapest Hotel is a quirky comedy about a hotel concierge named Gustave H., who befriends a young lobby boy named Zero. Together, they embark on a series of adventures involving a valuable painting, a group of ruthless villains, and a prison break. The film is hilarious and magnificently shot.

6 – Spirited Away (2001)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, Spirited Away is a critically acclaimed anime film about a young girl named Chihiro who becomes trapped in a magical world after her parents are turned into pigs. To save them and return to the human world, Chihiro must navigate a mysterious bathhouse and outwit a powerful witch.

7 – The Silence of The Lambs (1991)

Directed by Jonathan Demme, The Silence of the Lambs is a psychological thriller centering around FBI trainee Clarice Starling who must track down a serial killer known as Buffalo Bill with the help of incarcerated cannibalistic psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter. Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins give powerhouse performances in this brilliantly written story that explores the blur between good and evil, the innate vulnerabilities of being a woman, and the male gaze in a package that doesn't feel pretentious or too on-the-nose.

8 – One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest (1975)

This Miloš Forman-directed drama is set in a mental institution and follows the journey of Randle McMurphy (played by Jack Nicholson). McMurphy is a criminal who fakes insanity to avoid prison time. Once inside the institution, he clashes with the authoritarian Nurse Ratched (played by Louise Fletcher) and rallies the other patients to stand up against her.

9 – American History X (1998)

Directed by Tony Kaye, American History X is one of the most poignant films to explore the complex nature of racism and white supremacy. The story follows a former neo-Nazi named Derek, who is released from prison and tries to prevent his younger brother from following the same path. Edward Norton gives a career-defining performance as a reformed neo-nazi on a path of redemption.

10 – The Shining (1980)

The Shining is a horror film based on the novel by Stephen King. The story follows a family who becomes caretakers of an isolated hotel for the winter, only to be haunted by supernatural forces and driven to madness. The Shining was groundbreaking for its time, as it was one of the first horror movies to explore the psychological breakdown of a protagonist and its departure from traditional horror tropes, along with Stanley Kubrick's masterful filmmaking.

11 – Gattaca (1997)

In a dystopian future, genetic engineering is the norm. Vincent, a man who is born naturally and deemed inferior by society, dreams of becoming an astronaut and assumes the identity of a genetically superior paraplegic man to achieve his goal. The film brilliantly takes on the debate between genetic predeterminism and human potential and individuality vs. conformity.

12 – The Dark Knight (2008)

In Christopher Nolan's magnum opus, Batman takes on organized crime in the city of Gotham, but the mob finds a new ally in the sinister Joker, who will stop at nothing to bring Batman to his knees and force him to make difficult choices. The film explores themes of chaos, morality, and the line between heroism and villainy.

13 – Catch Me if You Can (2002)

This biographical crime film is based on the life of Frank Abagnale Jr., played by Leonardo DiCaprio. Abagnale is a masterful con artist who poses as a pilot, doctor, and lawyer to live a luxurious lifestyle after his teenage life is turned upside down by his parent's unexpected divorce. However, he is constantly on the run from detective Carl Hanratty (Tom Hanks), who is determined to bring him to justice. This movie is Steven Spielberg's greatest yet most underrated achievement.

14 – The Departed (2006)

Martin Scorses's The Departed is a crime drama that takes place in Boston's criminal underworld. The story follows two men: Billy Costigan (Leonardo DiCaprio), an undercover cop trying to infiltrate a gang led by Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson), and Colin Sullivan (Matt Damon), a member of Costello's gang who is secretly a mole working for the police. As tensions rise between the two sides, both men must try to uncover the other's identity before it's too late.

