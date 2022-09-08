Twitter Votes on the Fantastic Four Film’s Casting Nominees – And the Results are Spot On

Marvel fans are buzzing about Matt Shakman taking the lead on the Fantastic Four film. He's reportedly in early talks with Marvel for directing, but it's not officially confirmed.

Shakman was the director of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Game of Thrones before the critically acclaimed WandaVision.

@MCUSource reported,

“BREAKING: The cast of the new #FantasticFour will be announced on #D23Expo on September 9th!”

BREAKING: The cast of the new #FantasticFour will be announced on #D23Expo in September 9th! pic.twitter.com/pLfvKgSsxw — MCU Source (@MCUSource) August 22, 2022

However, that date is inaccurate as the Marvel movie announcement is on the 10th. Nevertheless, fans are submitting their hypothetical picks for who they think should be cast in the Fantastic Four movie.

Glenn Howerton, Penn Badgley, William Jackson Harper, or JGL would be amazing for Reed imo pic.twitter.com/Gpw4jj5r4c — Seahawks Kingdom (@KingdomSeahawks) August 22, 2022

Seattle Seahawks and Marvel fan @KingdomSeahawks nominated,

“Glenn Howerton, Penn Badgley, William Jackson Harper, or Joseph Gordon-Levitt would be amazing for Reed. In my opinion.”

Mr Fantastic – John Krasinski

Invisible Woman – Emily Blunt

Human Torch – Zac Efron

Thing – David Harbour — Sky (@DieselDeuce03) August 22, 2022

Another Marvel enthusiast, @DieselDeuce03, suggested,

“Mr. Fantastic – John Krasinski. Invisible Woman – Emily Blunt. Human Torch – Zac Efron. Thing – David Harbour.

Mr. fantastic : Kevin Hart, The Thing: Dwayne “The Rock Johnson”, The Torch: Chris Pratt, Invisible Woman: Amy Schumer — Bash (@BasherQatan) August 23, 2022

Marvel fan, @BasherQatan, suggested,

“Mr. Fantastic: Kevin Hart, The Thing: Dwayne ‘The Rock Johnson,' The Torch: Chris Pratt, and Invisible Woman: Amy Schumer.”

In addition, to cast voting, many tweeters jokingly shared photos of their favorite casts, including The Good Place and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

Mr Fantastic-Jerrod Carmichael Sue Storm-Kristen Bell Johnny Storm-Manny Jacinto Ben Grimm-David Harbour — Dylan Kilday (@DKKilday) August 23, 2022

Tweeter @DKKilday voted,

“Mr. Fantastic-Jerrod Carmichael. Sue Storm-Kristen Bell, Johnny Storm-Manny Jacinto, and Ben Grimm-David Harbour.

Mr. Fantastic – Jason Biggs

Invisible Woman – Amanda Peet

Human Torch – Steve Zahn

Thing – Jack Black And finally:

Doctor Doom – Neil Diamond pic.twitter.com/sthJNfVKvq — NickE2 ⚾️🏈🏀 (@nick__e2) August 23, 2022

Marvel fan nick__e2 shared a Saving Silverman poster captioned,

“Mr. Fantastic – Jason Biggs. Invisible Woman – Amanda Peet. Human Torch – Steve Zahn. Thing – Jack Black. And finally: Doctor Doom – Neil Diamond.”

My Casting Penn Badgley as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic

Bryce Dallas Howard as Susan Storm/Invisible Woman

Dacre Montgomery or Joe Keery as Johnny Strom/Human Torch

John Cena as Ben Grimm/The Thing

Cillian Murphy as Doctor Doom

Rami Malek as Silver Surfer

Johnny Depp as Galactus — David Thompson (@Davey2356) August 24, 2022

Another fan, @Davey2356, submitted his picks,

“My Casting: Penn Badgley as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic. Bryce Dallas. Howard as Susan Storm/Invisible Woman. Dacre Montgomery or Joe Keery as Johnny Strom/Human Torch. John Cena as Ben Grimm/The Thing. Cillian Murphy as Doctor Doom. Rami Malek as Silver Surfer, and Johnny Depp as Galactus.”

Give the fans what they want pic.twitter.com/u1VlmVrDa4 — met loona (@brianphamtastic) August 23, 2022

Tweeter @brianphamtastic demanded, “Give the fans what they want.” accompanied by a picture of Leonard, Penny, Howard, and Sheldon from The Big Bang Theory.

If Marvel brings Chris Evans on stage and is like “it's a multiverse right?” pic.twitter.com/7CSjjEPhSl — Jayesh L (@jayeshl_) August 23, 2022

Another tweeter, @jayeshl_, hoped,

“If Marvel brings Chris Evans on stage and is like, “it's a multiverse, right?”

It would be totally hilarious to see Chris Evans again, as the Human Torch. — The F (@TheF95793842) August 23, 2022

Marvel fan, @TheF95793842, replied,

“It would be totally hilarious to see Chris Evans again as the Human Torch.”

Mr fantastic – Joel McHale, Invisible woman- lady Gaga, Torch- Joe Kerry, Thing – Shia LaBeouf — All Gas, No Brakes 🤘🏼 (@ok_cool_hook_em) August 23, 2022

Finally, @ok_cool_hook_em voted,

“Mr. Fantastic – Joel McHale, Invisible Woman- Lady Gaga, Torch- Joe Kerry, and Thing – Shia LaBeouf.

More Articles From the Wealth of Geeks Network

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.