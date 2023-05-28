10 Fantastic Movies With Low Ratings for Some Reason

Beauty truly is in the eye of the beholder in certain movies. One user on a popular internet forum asked for recommendations of the best films with the lowest Rotten Tomato scores. Movie lovers took to the comments with their opinions.

1. Saw (2004)

This famous horror movie is known amongst fans as a spooky masterpiece. It's a crime horror film about an intelligent, mysterious villain who traps his victims in terrible games. The only way to survive is to escape the traps and win the games. However, Saw only rates 50% on Rotten Tomatoes.

“It was a masterclass of suspense, great twist, and groundbreaking premise that vaulted a subgenre into mainstream horror, All on a shoestring budget,” writes one fan.

2. Step Brothers (2008)

What many describe as a “comedy masterpiece” only received a 55% score on Rotten Tomatoes. This hilarious film follows two entitled adult children who live with their parents. When their single parents start a relationship and move in together, the two men begin a ridiculous rivalry.

3. Speed Racer (2008)

This exciting action movie is wildly underrated, with only 41% on Rotten Tomatoes. It's about a young race car driver who enters a rigged competition in order to prove he can win fair and square. “The movie's a huge shot of adrenaline and a colorful masterpiece,” says one commenter. “It deserves so much more recognition.”

4. Hook (1991)

This creative twist on the classic story of Peter Pan only scores 29% on Rotten Tomatoes. It follows a grown-up Peter (Robin Williams) who opted out of everlasting youth and instead returned to the real world to start a family. But when Captain Hook (Dustin Hoffman) abducts his young kids, he must return to Neverland to save his family.

“Hook is a darling of my generation and has a lot of cultural significance,” states one respondent. “Who would have guessed it was terribly reviewed?”

5. 8mm (1999)

With a low Rotten Tomatoes rating of 23%, 8mm deserves better. This mystery thriller starring Nicolas Cage follows a detective on a mission to uncover the truth behind a snuff film discovered among a dead man's belongings.

6. Hocus Pocus (1993)

Who would have guessed that this family-friendly Halloween classic only has a 38% score on Rotten Tomatoes? Hocus Pocus is about a group of evil witches from Salem on a mission to become immortal. But the kids who accidentally released the witches from their confines will do everything it takes to stop them in their tracks.

7. Sister Act 2: Back in The Habit (1993)

While the original Sister Act (1992) received a solid 75% score on Rotten Tomatoes, its equally as hilarious and compelling sequel only earned 18%. Whoopie Goldberg is back at it, and her character Sister Mary Clarence is needed to help a school's music program flourish again.

8. Brother Bear (2003)

Brother Bear is a fantastic story with tragedy, unlikely friendships, and heartwarming character development. So why does it have a 37% rating on Rotten Tomatoes? It's about a young Inuit boy who loses his brother in a bear attack. When he seeks revenge against the bear, he magically transforms into a bear.

9. National Treasure (2004)

This iconic Nicolas Cage film features impeccable action-packed storytelling and fantastic performances from each cast member, despite its 46% score on Rotten Tomatoes. It's about historians searching for a treasure linked to the Declaration of Independence, and it's one wild ride.

10. Man on Fire (2004)

This heartwarming action film isn't well-loved on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 38% score. It's about a security guard who protects a young girl. When the girl is kidnapped, the guard realizes how much he loves the child and embarks on a journey to save her. Man on Fire is “one of the very few action movies that ever brought me to tears,” writes one commenter.

What other excellent films with terrible reviews belong on this list?

(Source: Reddit).

