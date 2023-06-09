12 Fantasy Adventure Films The Internet Says You Need To Watch

All ages equally love fictional and fantasy movies. The tales of such movies are interesting. Some movies nominated by a few film-goers areas as follows.

1. Willow (1998)

Willow is a fantasy and adventurous movie from 1998. A beautiful fantasy is shown in this movie. A devil queen named Bavmorda has who do black magic and keeps people as enslaved people. Some fortune tellers told her that her downfall would occur from a boy with a special birthmark who had not been born yet.

2. The Mummy (1999)

A film fanatic fond of the fantasy genre mentions The Mummy movie. This movie is based on an archaeologist and his team who explored ancient places. While in an ancient tomb, they unknowingly awaken a beast sleeping for almost 3000 years.

3. The Princess and The Frog (2009)

Fantasy fans love this movie. The frog is Prince Naveen, who is under the spell of an evil man. Frog has to kiss the princess to break the spell. Tiana is a girl who was mistaken as a princess by a frog and kissed. It turns Tiana into a frog, also. Then they both struggle to find the solution.

4. Time Bandits (1981)

One movie buff named Time Bandit is on the list of best fantasy movies. The main character is Kevin, who is a historian. One night he witnessed six dwarfs coming out of his one closed. He got scared. These dwarfs were planning to steal treasures from different eras. And they want Kevin to join them.

5. Ladyhawke (1985)

Ladyhawke is a legendary story. Its main characters are Phillipe Gastone, a thief; Navarre, a man of secrets; Lady Isabeau, his Girlfriend; and an evil bishop. Evil wants Lady Isabeau as his woman. Gastone and Navarre befriend to fight that bishop and to get him down because the evil bishop is an enemy to both of them.

6. Dragon Heart (1996)

Dragon Heart is a medieval fictional fantasy film, and a cinephile marks it. The movie revolves around a dragon named Draco, who is kind enough to save two people's lives by giving a piece of his heart. One of them is King Einon. King Einon is cruel and has a bond with the dragon that if one dies, the other dies.

7. City of Ember (2008)

The movie City of Ember is a perfect definition of thrill, suspense, and fantasy. Ember is a city designed underground, totally isolated from the outside world. It is locked for about 2 centuries for an experiment, whether humanity survives here or not. But some things happened that put the experiment in danger. Lina and Doon struggle to evacuate.

8. The Magic Sword (1962)

The Magic Sword, directed by Bert I Gordon, is a fictional fantasy genre movie. The hero, George, is in Love with Princess Helen. A wizard, Lodac, abducts her. George wants to save the love of his life. But his mother doesn't want to let him go. She offers a magical sword and other items to stop as a reward. But he leaves with all the magical stuff on the way to rescue Hellen.

9. Jack and The Giant Killer (1962)

Jack is the main hero in the movie Jack and the Giant Killer. A dragon wants to take the throne by force, so he kidnaps the state's princess. Jack witnesses the whole drama and fights back against that dragon bravely. Jack took a mission to save the princess and throne from that evil dragon.

10. Warlock (1989)

Warlock is basically a horror and fantasy tale directed by Steve Miner. Gile Redferne is on a mission to save the world from the evil warlock. The warlock has superpowers to cheat death even. He can fly into the future. This movie offers spectacular scenes to the audience.

11. Inkheart (2008)

This movie Inkheart is one of the fictional movies. It depicts the father-daughter duo who have magical power. They call characters in real while reading the novel loud. The plot twist starts when they accidentally call an evil named Capricorn. And they struggle to send him back.

12. The Last Unicorn (1982)

The Last Unicorn is a musical animated fantasy film. King Haggard decided to finish all unicorns. One unicorn smells the scene and leaves the place to save her and her specie from the king.