Fantasy Book Adaptations That Need To Happen Next

The successful release of fantasy book adaptations like Percy Jackson and House of the Dragon paves the way for more fantasy books that need an adaptation next. These novels offer sweeping worlds and characters ready for a TV show or movie adaptation.

These fantasy books feel ripe for a feature film or live-action TV series version at some point. They would work the best for these formats and be able to acquire some new fans and revenue in the process. Some of these fantasy book adaptations deserve attention, while a couple of previously adapted books need a better one at some point.

1. Dragonlance Series (1984-Present)

No other fantasy novel series without an adaptation has the level of scale and expanse as this one. It contains about 200 novels and counting within the fantasy world of Krynn and its five notable ages. Its massive history and lovable characters feel ripe for numerous adaptations across both movies and TV series.

2. Ranger’s Apprentice (2004-2013)

While many fantasy novels here focus on scale and massive adventures, this series has a quiet and more intimate approach. It follows Will, an orphan who becomes an apprentice ranger in service to his kingdom. It follows his training and the few characters he connects with, which makes for a smaller but more manageable potential adaptation.

3. Jade City (2017)

This intriguing fantasy world follows a mobster-like society where the mineral jade becomes a cornerstone of society. It follows the Kaul family and their rivals, who try to fight for control of the only jade in the world on the island of Kekon. Its drama between the families makes sense for a TV series, Succession style.

4. Dragonriders of Pern (1968-Present)

This long-running series follows a far-future society on the planet of Pern, which doesn’t have much of the sci-fi genre as the premise might suggest. Instead, it follows a fantasy society where dragons play an integral role. Its powerful plot full of dragons makes for grand possible fantasy book adaptations.

5. The Jasmine Throne (2021)

This story tells the unlikely friendship and eventual romance between a princess and a maid who go on a journey with forbidden magic to defeat the princess’ evil brother. It has such solid action and romance that it would make for a great movie.

6. The Shadow of the Gods (2021)

This Norse-inspired fantasy world follows a rich history of the fall of the gods and a new world in which three main characters have the chance to shape the future of everything. Its lore and fascinating characters could work well as a movie or series.

7. The First Law (2006-Present)

These Joe Abercrombie books set themselves up well as a fascinating and grim noir fantasy-style TV series. It follows several different character’s perspectives and the murderous issues in its society. It has that Game of Thrones-level hook and cast with the potential for immense success.

8. Throne of Glass (2012-2018)

This fantasy novel series has a more intimate approach, which would work well for a TV series without requiring too hefty of a budget. It follows a teen assassin who gathers unique allies and works for a tyrannical king as she discovers the truth behind her land. Talk about fodder for great fantasy book adaptations!

9. The Final Strife (2022)

This novel series has a glorious dystopian fantasy society premise where the color of one’s blood determines one's social rank. It has powerful commentary on the real world through the lenses of three women and their struggles in their empire.

10. Eragon (2002-2023)

The original book Eragon and its sequels have a classic fantasy feel. The story starts out with a lowly boy who discovers a dragon egg and soon becomes embroiled in the fight for the future of his people as a dragon rider. Sure, it received a movie adaptation in the past, but the entire series deserves a dedicated second chance for fantasy book adaptations.

11. Shades of Magic (2015-Present)

This trilogy of novels offers a unique tone compared to most grim and serious fantasy novels with elements of humor and intrigue. It follows a magician with the power to shift between parallel versions of London and the antics he gets to in the process.

12. Kings of the Wyld (2017)

Many fantasy novels follow young characters as they discover themselves and save their world, but this band of older misfits offers a hilarious and welcoming opposite idea. These out-of-shape, unlikely heroes would make for a memorable and goofy movie or series.

13. Mistborn (2006-Present)

The Mistborn series has it all, from political intrigue to an evil ruler to a group of magical users trying to save the world and their empire. The original trilogy would make for a phenomenal and expansive movie or TV series with the proper budget.

14. Discworld Series (1983-2015)

This massive and long-running series has a bizarre but intriguing setting of a flat world on the back of four elephants. It has such a detailed and fascinating society across its more than 40 books, which sounds daunting, but it only needs to start with a series exploring various characters, such as Rincewind in the first book.

15. She Who Became the Sun (2021)

This story retells the historical life of the Hongwu Emperor and his rise to power in the 14th century of China. The focus on the main character, Zhu, and its melodramatic but gripping writing would make for a solid movie or two.

16. Earthsea (1968-2001)

The setting of this mystical series takes place on a planet with nothing but water and islands. It has a great selection of characters throughout its six novels, which would make for solid individual seasons or even movies.

17. The Dresden Files (2000-Present)

This beloved modern-day fantasy series follows the investigator and wizard Harry Dresden as he looks into supernatural cases in Chicago. The blend of magic, supernatural mysteries, and modern detective fiction makes for unique and welcome possible fantasy book adaptations. Sure, it has one already, but it didn’t quite capture the feel of the novel series.

18. Safehold (2007-2019)

This underrated series starts out as sci-fi, telling the story of a far future in which humanity loses against an alien invasion. But the core of the series follows an android named Merlin who battles against a scared human society built around religion and forsaking technology. It could work so well as a TV series.

19. Shadow Children (1998-2006)

This dystopian alternate version of society balloons the previous one-child policy of China into a full-on novel series. Parents only have two children, and any additional child gets removed from the world. It follows the “shadow children” who must fight to survive.

20. Graceling Realm (2008-Present)

This engrossing young adult series of fantasy novels follows seven kingdoms and a girl named Katsa who discovers a world-changing secret. The immense drama and characters with the various kingdoms could make it the next hit fantasy TV series.

21. The Books of Ember (2003-2008)

The original City of Ember novel experienced a decent enough movie adaptation in 2008, but nothing else since. This excellent quartet of novels deserves a second chance in either movie or television form. The tale of a post-apocalyptic underground society rising up to survive above ground deserves a complete telling.

22. Garrett P.I. (1987-2013)

This detective fantasy series focuses on a fascinating world full of elves, dwarves, ogres, humans, and so much more mixing together. It follows the private investigator Garrett as he tries to solve mysteries and cases. The hilarious dialogue would make for a fun and rich TV series, with each episode perhaps focusing on a new case.

23. Circe (2018)

This ground-breaking and ambitious retelling of the story of the Olympian goddess Circe has an Odyssey-level epic scale to its drama and action. It deserves a full-on cinematic experience with the mature and adult elements on full display.

24. Crown of Stars (1997-2006)

This grand fantasy series bases itself on history but with a nice dose of fantasy with elements like an elven plane of existence known as Ashioi. It tells the story of multiple kingdoms that betray, war, and rebel against one another. The large cast of characters and conflicts make for a fine potential TV series adaptation of multiple seasons.