A Fond Farewell to Flaco, NYC’s Favorite Neighborhood Owl

New York City's favorite feathered neighbor, Flaco the Eurasian eagle-owl, passed away on February 23, 2024, after colliding with a building in the Upper West Side. Residents throughout NYC enjoyed recorded sightings of the 13-year-old bird through pictures and videos shared on social media before Flaco's life came to a tragic end in what could have been a preventable accident.

Why Flaco Captivated People From Around the World

Flaco made headlines last February when he escaped from the Central Park Zoo after an unknown vandal damaged his exhibit. Despite several attempts to recapture him, he remained loose in the city until his accident. While there were concerns for the bird's safety outside the zoo, he survived in the city longer than expected.

His resilience won the owl millions of fans worldwide. To many, he represented freedom and living the life that he desired. Artists dedicated pieces to him, while birdwatchers captured sightings of him and posted them on social media.

Could Flaco's Death Have Been Prevented?

Some experts wonder if ingesting a contaminated rat, among other factors, could have contributed to Flaco's untimely passing. The incident has brought more awareness to the recurring issue of bird safety in large cities. NYC Audubon estimates that 90,000 to 230,000 birds die annually due to building collisions. The good news is that there are inexpensive options to protect our feathered friends. Bird experts recommend marking windows with dot patterns or using external insect screens to prevent birds from colliding with the glass.

New York City passed a law to mandate bird-friendly materials in new construction in 2019, but ensuring that existing buildings make more efforts to prevent similar accidents is still necessary.

Flaco may be gone, but he will be remembered fondly by the countless people he inspired.