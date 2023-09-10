Farewell to Flakes: 15 Cereals We Wish Were Still Around

We miss them; we want them back because we still think of them! In the memory of exciting crunchy deliciousness that we’ve had over the years, there are cereals we always remember. They had us up early enough at the breakfast table to enjoy their goodness. Although they’ve been discontinued, they stay tucked in our taste buds! These are the cereals we miss dearly, as discussed on a popular online forum.

1. Ice Cream Cones

The name already tells you what this cereal is about! The cereal included small waffle cones as well as little scoops of ice cream that could sit on top of the cones. It was fun, tasty, and packed with sugar.



2. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Cereal

Today, we associate this name with one of our favorite Nickelodeon series. But did you know that General Mills released a cereal that paid homage to the Ninja Turtles? Yes, this show will keep you hooked with its on-screen action, and its cereal does the same. In a box that features our beloved animated crime fighters, it is a lucky-charm-style cereal we wish was still around.

3. Pop-Tarts Crunch

This cereal was one of Kellogg’s most fantastic inventions! We loved it because it had one ingredient over other similar cereals—an unholy amount of sugar. A bit of milk made the pop tarts bite-sized and sent you straight to Sugarland. We’d give anything for one more bite!

4. Berry Berry Kix

Kix doesn't pack a lot of flavor on its own. But with some “fruit clusters,” you’d make a cereal that tastes like blueberry. The flavor was just right, never overbearing. This cereal gave comfort on those cold, hard mornings.

5. Sprinkle Spangles

Although it's been seventeen years since General Mills discontinued this cereal, the sweetened corn puffs remind us of a purple Genie and his sweet morsels of childhood bliss.

6. Waffle Crisp

Oh, Waffle Crisp, we miss ye. In the late 1990s, this cereal was always in our cupboards. Its discontinuation was one of the saddest things in the world of food. On an internet site, a user wrote, “There have been many imitations of this cereal, but none ever tastes like the real thing.” Bring Waffle Crisp back!

7. Dino Pebbles

Dino Pebbles came with one thing Fruity Pebbles lacked—marshmallows. And we love our “marshes!” Egg cereal tries to imitate Dino Pebbles but will never come close to its crispness and crunchiness.

8. Cap’n Crunch’s Choco Donuts

We want this cereal back on our shelves! When an individual said, “loved it as a kid!” all my childhood memories came flooding back because most things in my household were around Cap’n Crunch’s Choco Donuts, breakfast with my parents, time with my siblings, you name it! We can't forget the little games in the back of the box that made it a delight.

9. Oreo O’s

Who doesn't love a good box of Oreo cookies? They are one of the few snacks I’ll never bypass. I'd give every excuse to eat it for breakfast and then sneak some for day “munchies.” Oreo did a wonderful thing in the early 2000s when they introduced the world to the Oreo O cereal. But sadly, it looks like not too many parents enjoyed the breakfast idea.

10. Rice Krispie Treats

Rice Krispies are a bit bland on their own. But when you throw in some marshmallows and pop the mixture in the oven for a few minutes, you create a cereal that kids and adults will enjoy. No wonder we wish Rice Krispie Treats were still around! It's the one cereal that everyone wants.

11. Mr. T's Cereal

Anyone who loved Cap’ n Crunch also enjoyed Mr. T's cereal. It came in boxes that featured our favorite wrestler, and a purchase was a way to show support for Laurence Tureaud and his role as Mr.T in Rocky III. The cereal disappeared from our shelves in 1983. It was a little too soon for everyone who enjoyed it. This classic deserves a comeback!

12. Cinnamon Mini Buns

Today, there's a trend where people make tiny cinnamon rolls and turn them into cereal because they miss Cinnamon Mini Buns. We're sad that Kellogg’s stopped making these, as they were everything you’d want in a plate.

13. Hidden Treasures

A bowl of Hidden Treasures was a fantastic treasure hunt of sorts. This cereal came with a mix of fruity and plain bitings. The idea was genius as it meant you were not getting too much filling at once. So you were excited to keep eating, turning breakfast into a fun game.

14. Crazy Cow

Just like Cocoa Puffs, this cereal magically turned your milk chocolate. Even better is the fact that the boxes carried Star Wars trading cards.

15. Mini Trix

This cereal came and went too quickly. Released in 2010, it carries mini Trix pieces of fruit-flavored pellets. There was nothing more satisfying than mixing them up in milk and gobbling them before they turned into milky mush.

These cereals remind us of the good old days when we would look forward to breakfast because it was nothing short of an adventure. Not that it's not as exciting now, but years ago, it was much more nostalgic.

Source: (Reddit).