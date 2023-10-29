More Than Friends: 15 Roles To Help Say Farewell to Matthew Perry

From comedies and capers to haunting autobiographical material, Matthew Perry wanted to show that sometimes our favorite friends are more than we think, and might not be around as long as we’d hope. Here are 15 roles that’ll help you say goodbye to Matthew Perry.

1. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir Book Tour (2022-2023)

“Get between your kids and drugs any way you can,” were the haunting words of Carroll O'Connor, who famously lost a son to drug addiction. Perry, promoting a book about his life, recovery, and addiction, spent much of the tour talking about getting help, finding yourself, and communicating the importance of asking for help. Whether or not those words rang true for Perry himself, perhaps the thinnest silver lining to be gleaned is that Perry's final performance was one with pure intentions at heart.

2. “Alex Whitman” – Fools Rush In (1997)

I have no idea if this movie is dated, but I do know it's a basic cable classic. If it's on one Sunday afternoon after a football game, you're going to get caught watching it. Ninety minutes later, you'll be smiling, maybe a bit weepy, and have a new sneaky favorite on your hands. “Stay together for the kids,” as they say.

3. “Matt Albie” – Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip (2006–2007)

The first of a few wonderfully ambitious creative concepts — the Aaron Sorkin-penned follow-up to The West Wing hit a snag. Well, more like 30 rocks or so on its way to a single season of uneven writing and awkward political posturing before cancellation. That said, despite its short-lived run, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip was critically acclaimed.

Perry's performance was often highlighted as one of its strong points; having been on the most celebrated sitcom ever, he intrinsically knew how to discuss, explain, and act as someone who knew comedy and sketch writing.

4. “Oz Oseransky” – The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

As Oz Oseransky, a timid dentist, Perry finds himself entangled in a web of crime when a hitman moves in next door. This dark comedy showcased Perry's ability to balance comedy and big movie star energy, splitting time with Bruce Willis. Keep your eyes peeled for a blink-and-you'll-miss-it world-class gag involving Perry completely no-selling a cold brewski thrown his way.

5. “Mike O'Connell” – 17 Again (2009)

17 Again is ultimately a Zac Efron vehicle, but Matthew Perry brings quality gravitas to his role as a curmudgeonly, irked, defeated, and selfish man who discovers his joy all over again by almost becoming a convicted offender after transforming into Zac Efron.

6. “Ben Donovan” – Mr. Sunshine (2011)

Matthew Perry co-created and starred in this single-camera dramedy about a man who managed the Sunshine Arena. Silly, sweet, and just a bit off the wall due to the rotating calendar of events, this show failed to catch on and was canceled after one short mid-season.

7. “Murray” – Almost Heroes (1998)

As the bumbling explorer Murray, Matthew Perry navigated a comedy that didn't quite hit its mark commercially but has since gained a dedicated cult following. His very presence added quality and energy to a film that could have otherwise been easily forgotten.

8. “Dr. John Bennett” – Scrubs (2004)

Perry guest-starred in a memorable episode of Scrubs, alongside his dad, John Bennett Perry, who appears in this episode as a patient in search of a new kidney. A sweet episode from Bill Lawrence's Rolodex of world-class casting for Scrubs, you can see why Matthew Perry seemed destined for a single-camera dramedy.

9. “Attorney Joe Quincy” – The West Wing (2002)

No elephant in the room here; Matthew Perry seamlessly integrated into the high-caliber ensemble of The West Wing. He bantered with the best of them—as a not-at-all-dastardly Republican, no less.

10. “Ryan King” – Go On (2012–2013)

In this sitcom, Perry plays a sports radio host who joins a support group after his wife's death. The show was canceled after one season, like Mr. Sunshine and Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip. Despite that, all three of Perry's starring vehicles offered unique premises that were atypical of network fare at the time and, one could argue, ahead of their time.

11. “Oscar Madison” – The Odd Couple (2015–2017)

In this iteration of the classic play that spawned a million premises, Perry took on the role of Oscar Madison, a laid-back sports writer forced to move in with his neat-freak friend Felix Unger. While the show was renewed for three seasons and despite Perry serving as co-developer and executive producer, it was canceled after less-than-friendly reviews.

12. “Mike Kresteva” – The Good Wife (2012)

He's not above bending or even breaking the rules to achieve his objectives. His methods and ethics are questionable, and his charisma is impeccable, making this role a juicy turn that made for great drama.

13. “Ted Kennedy” – The Kennedys: After Camelot (2017)

Taking a significant departure from his well-known comedic roles, Matthew Perry embodied Senator Ted Kennedy in the historical drama miniseries The Kennedys: After Camelot. Perry's portrayal captured the weight of the Kennedy legacy, the political ambitions, and the personal struggles that characterized Ted Kennedy's life.

This role provided Perry with an opportunity to showcase his range as an actor, handling complex emotional scenes and historical events with depth and sensitivity.

14. “Benny” – Fallout: New Vegas (2010)

A personal bummer for your humble author is the notion that Perry never really took to voice acting. His persona is in his voice, mannerisms, and eyes—the ability to look like he just saw a flamingo dancing the jitterbug on the Charleston River, and you completely believe him. Outside of his sleazy turn as Benny in the open-world game Fallout: New Vegas, Mr. Perry did not appear in any other games. A minor shame.

15. “Sam” – Cougar Town (2009)

Want to know the sign of a good comedy? The little details. The credit cookie for the “Like a Diamond” episode of the criminally under-watched and accurately rated Cougar Town states, “Welcome to Cougar town—now with more Friends.”

Perry played Sam, a wealthy suitor who crosses paths with Courteney Cox's character, Jules Cobb. And wouldn't you know it, Bill Lawrence was behind this little reunion as well (after casting Perry and his father in a Scrubs episode).

Goodbye. Farewell. Amen.