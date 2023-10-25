‘Fargo’ Season 5 Trailer Shows Jon Hamm as a Sheriff in a Hot Tub

The new Fargo season five trailer features Jon Hamm as a sheriff and Juno Temple as a Midwestern housewife with a sketchy past. The fifth season of the acclaimed FX series inspired by the 1996 Coen brothers movie of the same name also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh and is set in Minnesota and North Dakota in 2019.

The first line from the trailer sets the tone: “Well, sir, there’s no easy way to say this, your wife isn’t who she says she is.” From there we see quick cuts of Temple as Dot, a woman trying desperately to shield her family from her past. Mad Men‘s Hamm is seen rocking a cowboy hat and kicking back in a hot tub, and Leigh looks concerned for her son's well-being as Dot's mother-in-law.

According to the official FX site, “Peabody and Emmy Award-winning Executive Producer Noah Hawley (showrunner/writer/director), and his production company 26 Keys, leads the creative team of the latest all-new installment of the award-winning, true-crime story. Warren Littlefield (The Handmaid’s Tale, The Old Man), and his production company the Littlefield Company, also serves as executive producer along with Steve Stark, Kim Todd, and Joel and Ethan Coen. Fargo is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions, with MGM Television serving as the lead studio and Amazon & MGM Studios Distribution overseeing international distribution.”

Fargo‘s Latest Season Delivers Another Compelling Midwestern True-Crime Story

Both the Fargo movie and the TV show begin with some variation of the following on-screen text: “This is a true story. At the request of the survivors, the names have been changed. Out of respect for the dead, the rest has been told exactly as it occurred.” Of course, the crazy shenanigans depicted in Fargo are not real true-crime stories, but the acting is so top-notch and characters so well-written that some viewers might believe these wild stories actually happened. Judging from the trailer alone, this looks like another meaty role for Temple, one of the best actresses of her generation.

The official description reads:

The latest installment of Fargo is set in Minnesota and North Dakota, 2019. After an unexpected series of events lands “Dorothy ‘Dot’ Lyon” (Juno Temple) in hot water with the authorities, this seemingly typical Midwestern housewife is suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind. North Dakota Sheriff “Roy Tillman” (Jon Hamm) has been searching for Dot for a long time. A rancher, preacher and a constitutional lawman, Roy believes that he is the law and therefore is above the law. At his side is his loyal but feckless son, “Gator” (Joe Keery), who is desperate to prove himself to his larger-than-life father. Too bad he’s hopeless. So when it comes to hunting Dot, Roy enlists “Ole Munch” (Sam Spruell), a shadowy drifter of mysterious origin. With her deepest secrets beginning to unravel, Dot attempts to shield her family from her past, but her doting, well-meaning husband “Wayne” (David Rysdahl) keeps running to his mother, “Lorraine Lyon” (Jennifer Jason Leigh), for help. CEO of the largest Debt Collection Agency in the country, the “Queen of Debt” is unimpressed with her son’s choice in a wife and spares no opportunity to voice her disapproval. However, when Dot’s unusual behavior catches the attention of Minnesota Police Deputy “Indira Olmstead” (Richa Moorjani) and North Dakota Deputy “Witt Farr” (Lamorne Morris), Lorraine appoints her in-house counsel and primary advisor, “Danish Graves” (Dave Foley), to aid her daughter-in-law. Afterall, family is family. But Dot has an uncanny knack for survival. And with her back to the wall, she’s about to show why one should never provoke a mother Lyon.

The fifth season of Fargo premieres on November 21 on FX.