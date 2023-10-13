12 Movies That May Seem Unimpressive But Hold Unexpected Fascination

What movies do you think are fascinating to watch even when they aren't great? Someone in a popular online forum asked for suggestions for movies that might not be the best (but also aren't the worst), but they're interesting to see how they aged. Here are the top 12 suggestions from movie fans.

1. Ghost in the Machine (1993)

Ghost in the Machine isn't great, but one movie lover said it's still fascinating. Viewers stated the acting is pretty bad, and the plot is very bad. But people said they loved the 90s aesthetic of the movie and it reminded a lot of people about their childhoods and how they thought technology would grow.

2. The Peacemaker (1997)

Someone named The Peacemaker, calling it okay yet still an interesting watch. One problem they had was that the leads had zero chemistry. People also didn't like how lackluster the plot was however, one person recalls this being on of the first times they learned about terrorism as a child and how that really impacted them as the years went on

3. American Beauty (1999)

American Beauty was mentioned and voted on by a few people, claiming the movie isn't bad, but it's really not all that good. One person did say it was a “fascinating product” of the times and while it's a beautifully shot film, it really does show its age in content matter.

4 – Men, Women and Children (2014)

Jason Reitman‘s anti-internet screed Men, Women, and Children was supposed to be about teenagers and their parents trying to navigate the changing landscape of the internet and how they interact with each other now. But one person online said that teenagers are just so much more technology literate while their parents might be falling for scams online and posting things they can't delete.

5. Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

One viewer suggested that Live Free or Die Hard came out at the wrong time to do a cyber security movie because it was just on the cusp of smartphones taking over. So there's a lot of great technology but the phone they're using feels so old and ancient, that it kind of distracts from the story.

6. Jennifer's Body (2009)

Jennifer's Body is a movie that some people love and others can't stand, but one thing is for sure in that film: it's fun to look at the trends from the late 2000s. From the haircuts to the fashion, it really hits some nostalgia keys for people who were teenagers and went to high school during this time.

7 . The Net (1995)

The Net with Sandra Bullock is exactly this type of film, according to fans online. People agree there's not much going on in this movie, but looking at the technology from the '90s is really fun and makes watching it fascinating to see how we once lived.

8. Citizen Ruth (1996)

Citizen Ruth is a fascinating peek into 90's politics. The movie starring Laura Dern where she plays an irresponsible and drug-addicted pregnant woman, takes on some big political issues. A lot of people said that she plays such a real character that it makes watching this film worth it.

9. Freddy Got Fingered (2001)

A lot of people saw Freddy Got Fingered as a disaster movie when it came out. But now it's interesting to watch the film be considered as a piece of performance art. While it feels like the movie is just that bad, others said there's no way the movie is so compelling that it's that bad on accident.

10. Guess Who's Coming to Dinner (1967)

Some people say Guess Who's Coming to Dinner is boring, but it's an important watch for understanding race and cinema. It's often still talked about in film programs and it really is an important piece of work.

11. Wife vs Secretary (1936)

When it comes to older movies, it's really interesting to see what was acceptable, compared to today's films. in Wife vs. Secretary, Jimmy Stewart's character is supposed to be the “good guy” even though he's fine with crushing his wife's dreams and is constantly jealous the whole movie. Plus, just the premise of pitting the two women against each other over a man isn't something we really see all that much in cinema anymore.

12. The Siege (1998)

One movie fan noted Ed Zwick's The Siege came out just a few years before the terrorist attacks of 9/11, but the movie is set in New York City where there was a terrorist attack. People say that even Denzel Washington couldn't save this movie but it's interesting to watch a film talking about one of the biggest tragedies on American soil, years before it happened.

