50 Iconic Fashion Trends From the 1950s All Genders Can Copy

Many of the most popular fashion trends in the 1950s were fiercely feminine or extremely masculine. For the most part, cinched dresses and gangster suits are distinctly gendered. But 1950s fashion trends also included some androgynous styles that men and women wore, throwing the binary out the window.

While we may think about this era as putting men and women in separate boxes, many overlapping fashion trends in counterculture movements are genderless. The '50s fashion scene offers a wealth of feminine, masculine, and nonbinary styles that translate well into today's fashion world. Embrace womanhood, channel manly energy, or kick gendered fashion concepts to the curb with these alluring '50s style trends.

Cuffed Jeans

The 1950s was when cuffing your jeans became a thing. The idea of “styling” a clothing item to be a little different fit well into counterculture movements and allowed people to curate their personal style more. Cuffing jeans is one of the most genderless '50s trends, as men and women were both rolling up their bottoms for a cool look.

Straw Hats

When the summer heat rolled in, everyone wore straw hats. These lightweight hats were perfect for hot, sunny weather. Women wore large-brimmed, floppy straw hats to the beach or by the pool, while men wore smaller straw hats with a defined silhouette.

Narrow Ties

We're partial toward the skinny tie and thrilled to see it making a comeback! While the narrow tie trend was more common among men, edgy women in the '50s would also wear the sleek tie with pantsuits. The skinny ties look particularly good on women, creating a refined and polished vibe.

Saddle Shoes

Saddle shoes, sometimes called bowling shoes, are one of the most iconic fashion trends from the '50s. These typically two-tone laced shoes are incredibly comfortable, appealing to men and women as casual footwear. Anyone and everyone can wear these versatile shoes, and they go with everything from jeans to dresses.

Ivy League Style

The Ivy League aesthetic combined academic fashion with sportswear. It encompassed styles like sweater vests with ties and branded crewnecks with sweatpants. Those who embraced this aesthetic wore Oxford shirts, saddle shoes, pleated skirts, cardigans, penny loafers, and patterns like argyle and plaid.

Stovepipe Trousers

Stovepipe trousers are narrow, fitted pants, often with a mid or high waistline. The pants typically fell an inch or two above the ankle. Women mostly wore these, accentuating their small waist and wider hips for a curvy and classy look. Men in the '50s didn't sport these pants often, but today, they're a fabulous nonbinary clothing item.

Moccasins

Don't get us wrong — many women still wore heels in the '50s. But comfortable shoes were on the rise, which made moccasins an appealing option for men and women. These shoes were more proper than slippers but just as comfortable. They were ideal for running errands or lounging at a friend's house.

Baggy Suits

Men in the '50s paired their skinny ties with baggy suits, creating an interesting contrast. In the first half of the 20th century, tailored suits were the norm in elite circles, but the '50s ushered in an era of the loose suit. Even when women wore suits in the 1950s, they were usually fitted, but now, women can look chic and fashion-forward in the baggy style.

Hawaiian Shirts

The Hawaiian shirt appeared in the 1920s and 1930s, but by the 1950s, everyone owned one. Folks wore these colorful and fun tops on casual days in the summer. So, they were commonly seen at the beach, pool, or golf course. Men wore them the most, but women sometimes wore them over bathing suits or tank tops.

Penny Loafers

Penny loafers are another '50s shoe making a comeback in modern fashion. These comfy slip-on loafers were a big part of the Ivy League aesthetic, simultaneously delivering a casual and sophisticated vibe. This genderless shoe was popular among men and women, while loafers weren't part of women's fashion earlier in the century.

Plain White T-Shirts

It probably seems like plain white T-shirts have always been part of fashion, but they were mostly treated as undergarments until the 1950s and the greaser movement. People wore them by themselves or under an open jacket rather than just wearing the T-shirt around the house or under an Oxford shirt.

Fitted and Bulky Sweaters

The '50s were a big moment for sweaters. It's tough to find any modern person who doesn't own at least one sweater, but they didn't become the wardrobe staple they are today until the '50s and '60s. This era saw trends involving both fitted and bulky sweaters. They were immensely popular because they fit into many of the aesthetics of the time, including beatnik, Teddy Boy, and Ivy League.

Rockabilly Fashion

The Rockabilly fashion scene was colorful and eye-catching, combining edginess with flamboyance. People who wore Rockabilly fashion loved rock and roll music. The style utilized typical '50s looks, like cinched flare dresses and cuffed jeans, but added a provocative flair. This aesthetic combines many elements of Teddy Boy style with greaser vibes.

Stripes

Stripes slowly gained popularity in the first half of the 20th century, and by the '50s, they were everywhere. They found their way into every clothing style, including suits, coats, swimwear, trousers, blouses, sweaters, skirts, dresses, and more. They seemed to have a place in almost every aesthetic, from Rockabilly to Ivy League.

Gangster Suits

The gangster suits, also called mafia suits, from the 1950s had a slick and polished feel to them. They were often double-breasted, made from luxurious materials, featured three pieces, and styled with accessories like pocket watches, pocket squares, and distinct hats.

Colorful Socks

Socks were boring until the '50s and '60s fashion trends, when people started playing with different sock silhouettes, colors, patterns, and materials. Teddy Boy and Ivy League aesthetics used patterned knee socks and colorful ankle socks to elevate their looks. Both men and women wore eye-catching pairs to add a pop of color and contrast.

Suede Creeper Shoes

Suede creeper shoes have suede uppers and thick soles, creating a lifted look. They were popular in the beatnik, Rockabilly, and Teddy Boy spheres. Creepers have a timeless appearance, working with edgy, preppy, and casual looks. Elvis wore them, which likely made them trendier, especially with the popularity of his song “Blue Suede Shoes.”

Greaser Aesthetic

If you've seen The Outsiders or Grease, you probably know what a greaser is. This style features plain white shirts, fitted, cuffed jeans, slicked-back hair, loafers, boots or sneakers, and leather jackets. It was more than a fashion look; it was a rebellious movement comparable to modern punk. Copying this aesthetic may be a little costumey, but you can incorporate elements for a stylish look.

Pinky Blush

Makeup in the 1950s was very feminine and consistent. Even across different aesthetics, like Rockabilly, Teddy Boy, and Ivy League, women wore pinky blush on the apples of their cheeks. This created an endearing, flushed look. Beatnik was the only aesthetic that resisted makeup trends, as beatnik women often went with a more natural look.

Flat Caps

The pancake hats or flat caps are straight out of Peaky Blinders. These have been out of style for a while, especially in America, but they're slowly coming back into fashion. If you want to get ahead of the curve, get a plaid flat cap, and you'll be the trendiest person you know.

Beatnik Scene

People sometimes confuse beatnik with the Ivy League, but they differ greatly. Both utilize tailored yet casual silhouettes and clothing like sweaters, trousers, and loafers. But the beatnik style was an artsy social movement that gave us some of the best genderless 1950s looks. The aesthetic featured turtlenecks, skinny jeans, capris, stripes, and lots of black. It's a crossover of modern goth, academic, and hipster styles.

Veiled Fascinators

Veiled fascinators are headpieces that attach to women's hair using a hairclip, comb, or headband. They're very fancy and were everywhere in the '50s. Ladies often wore small face veils with them. These are coming back in elite circles, so you might see celebrities sporting them on the red carpet or people like Kate Middleton wearing them out and about.

Peter Pan Collar

The Peter Pan collar is one of our favorite fashion trends to come out of the mid-20th century. These were hot in the '50s and '60s, showing up on blouses, dresses, coats, T-shirts, and more. Women primarily wore them, but they're currently creeping into menswear! The Peter Pan collar is a wonderful alternative to the typical Oxford collar.

Cardigans

Cardigans first gained traction in the 1920s and '30s, made a triumphant comeback in the '50s, and have been a comfy wardrobe staple ever since. They're easily one of the best androgynous clothing items, creating cozy, casual looks with an air of sophistication. They can be loungewear or business casual. Their versatility is endless and fits into every '50s aesthetic.

Wayfarer Sunglasses

Wayfarer sunglasses are one of the most popular sunglass silhouettes to this day. In the '50s, some considered them too masculine for women. But they're perfectly androgynous and moody. These shades were prominent in the beatnik community but quickly became a mainstream item we still wear today.

Pleats

Pleats found their stride in the fashion world in the '40s and '50s. This draping technique tends to come in and out of style, but we adore it. Men and women wore pleated clothing in the '50s, such as pleated tennis skirts, fit and flare dresses, wide-leg trousers, suits, and even trench coats.

Dior and Chanel Couture

Following World War II, couture fashion designers became popular again as people gleefully spent more money on clothing. Christian Dior and Coco Chanel were particularly popular at the time. These glamorous designers substantially impacted fashion and designer labels became even more recognizable and desirable.

Polka Dots

Polka dots are playful and cute today, but they once represented death and bad luck. They very slowly crept into fashion in the late '20s and '30s. Frank Sinatra released “Polka Dots & Moonbeams,” and polka dots became a hot pattern throughout the '40s, '50s, and '60s. Men rarely wore them back then, but today, polka dots are a fun pattern for anyone.

Teddy Boy Style

Teddy Boy style was halfway between beatnik and Ivy League. This aesthetic involved fitted pants, sweaters, colorful socks, suede shoes, and short jackets. These outfits weren't quite as clean-cut as Ivy League looks and weren't as edgy as beatnik style. It was an extremely popular style because of its casual and mainstream appeal.

Full Lips

Tying into the obsession with pin-up models during the 1950s, women almost always lined and filled their lips for a dramatic and colorful appearance. Lips were usually dark or bright reds and pinks, with a sweetheart silhouette and vivid hue. Think of Marilyn Monroe or Audrey Hepburn's standard makeup look; they usually wore intensely vibrant lipstick, and their lips looked plump and full, similar to modern beauty trends.

Capri Pants

Audrey Hepburn often wore adorable capri pants when out and about, making them a trendy item in the 1950s. They could be denim, khaki, or other popular materials and were considered very laid-back. These pants were at the forefront of the new sporty-casual look, similar to athleisure today.

Quilted Coats

There is something sensationally chic about quilted clothing. Thanks to the extra stitching, quilted coats offer a luxurious texture and high-end look. In the 1950s, these were popular at ski resorts, especially among the affluent. We love that anyone can wear them today, making them work for relaxed looks or refined outfits.

Wingtip Eyeliner

It might feel like winged eyeliner was invented in the mid-2000s, but this makeup style took hold in the 1950s and '60s. Ladies in the 1950s loved dramatic and defined makeup looks, and wingtip eyeliner created a striking and sharp appearance that fit perfectly into the era's aesthetics.

Cinched Waists

Some '50s fashion trends rejected the traditional gender silhouettes, but most embraced them to the nth degree. This was apparent in the women's dress silhouettes of the time, which often featured a super cinched waist that created the desired hourglass figure. You can see this in fit and flare dresses, belted looks, and certain pantsuits.

Pillbox Hats

Pillbox hats can be costumey nowadays, but more people are embracing them as vintage accessories. These stiff, small hats were popularized by Jackie O, making them an essential hat for any fashionable 1950s woman. These hats also showed up in many couture designer lines, especially Chanel.

Pin-Up Aesthetic

Pin-up models were super popular in the '40s and '50s, and many women incorporated elements of the pin-up aesthetic into their fashion sense. These looks were very saucy, especially for the time, featuring super tight silhouettes, eye-catching hair accessories, dramatic makeup, and themed outfits. This aesthetic was exclusively for women, thanks to the prominent feminine vibe.

Plaid

For us, plaid will always be an essential, genderless pattern. This versatile pattern didn't catch on in mainstream fashion until the '50s, and it's been a beloved look ever since. Men and women in the 1950s wore plaid, often on pants, shirts, dresses, skirts, suits, hats, and more. It was particularly prominent in preppy aesthetics like Teddy Boy and Ivy League.

Chesterfield Coat

The Chesterfield coat is an iconic style that was popular throughout the 20th century but became a fashion option for women around the 1950s. These formal coats were typically dark and featured a lavish velvet collar. Designers in the 1950s played with this classic fashion item, turning it into fitted skirt suits and shorter coats, reinventing the Chesterfield.

Leather Gloves

Leather gloves were immensely popular in the 1950s, sometimes called driving gloves. Men had been wearing leather gloves for decades, but now, they were part of women's fashion, too. They were stylish and sharp, creating nuanced looks for everyday errands.

Sailing Style

Nowadays, we might just refer to this type of look as “preppy,” but in the '50s, it was distinctly associated with sailing culture. Striped shirts, straw hats, capri pants, and boat shoes were staples of this aesthetic. It had a laid-back resort feel. For a while, only those who spent time on boats dressed like this, but it began to enter mainstream fashion in the '50s.

Khakis

Khakis swing in and out of fashion, but they were in their renaissance during the 1940s and 1950s. After World War II, America was ready to embrace new styles that combined formal and casual, work and leisure. It partially stemmed from military clothing, too. Men and women wore khakis, achieving a nice middle ground between style and comfort.

Trench Coats

The trench coat has a long and rich history. It emerged in the early 19th century and joined mainstream fashion around the 1920s. Hollywood made the trench coat a must-have in the '40s and '50s, with stars like Marlene Dietrich and Marilyn Monroe wearing them in films such as Let's Make Love and A Foreign Affair. Not only were trench coats crazy popular, but designers experimented with trench dresses, trench skirt suits, and other styles.

Sheer Gloves

In general, people in the 1950s, especially women, were eager to try different styles of gloves. A popular option was the sheer glove, which curated a saucy and sophisticated aura. These sheer gloves were whimsical and chic, sometimes featuring lace, polka dots, or floral patterns.

Wool-Felt Coat

The wool-felt coat feels timeless, but it didn't come onto the scene until the late 18th century and was exclusively for the affluent. Over time, they became more accessible until they were a trendy item for the masses in the '40s and '50s. They're another item popularized by their appearances in films.

Tennis Aesthetic

The tennis aesthetic is a timeless vibe. It involves crisp, mostly white outfits with contrasting navy blue, cherry red, or dark green accents. These looks were sporty but elegant. It featured tiny pleated skirts, sweater vests, dainty jewelry, fitted sweaters, crewnecks, high socks, sneakers, loafers, and more.

Cat-Eye Glasses

The cat-eye glasses are one of the most iconic accessories from the mid-20th century. Cat-eye glasses were first introduced in the '30s and were irresistible to women in the '50s and '60s. They could be sunglasses or reading glasses. Their modish vibe made them a fashion statement. The glasses are slowly coming back in style, and we love to see it.

Velvet

Velvet had a big moment in the '50s. From velvet-collar coats to velvet pants to velvet headbands, this fuzzy material was everywhere. It was perfect for the time because it captured the comfortable but charismatic style of the era. The lavish feel and distinct look made it ideal for high fashion, while the supple texture made it suitable for loungewear.

Belted Looks

Since the cinched waist was a prominent silhouette in the '50s, belted looks were in style. Men had always worn belts, but now, women were wearing them too! Belts were a fabulous addition to dresses, matching sets, A-line skirts, pantsuits, skirt suits, beatnik outfits, Ive League looks, and more. They could be thin or thick, big-buckled or small. Belts often matched the dress or suit, using the same fabric.

Neck Scarves

Neck scarves and ascots were trendy in the 1950s, with both men and women wearing them. Scarves were particularly popular with the Ivy League, Teddy Boy, and Rockabilly aesthetics but appeared in almost every '50s style. The playful scarves could feature polka dots, stripes, and other popular patterns of the time, often made from silk, chiffon, or satin.

Wide-Leg Trousers

In the 1950s, women were only just starting to wear pants, so the wide-leg trousers were very fashion-forward. While fitted pants were trendy, so was the dramatic flow of wide-legged pants. They created balanced looks where the bottoms were robust, and the tops were slim and small. Men wore them too, but women's wide trousers were often more exaggerated and high-waisted.