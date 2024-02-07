50 Fashion Trends From the ’60s That Are Still Everywhere Today

Known as the “Swinging Sixties,” this decade was a thrilling time for fashion. We saw many style movements, including the mod, pop art, beatnik, bohemian, psychedelic, and hippie aesthetics. Fashion icons like Twiggy, Audrey Hepburn, Brigitte Bardot, and Jackie Kennedy set trends that persist today. From flower-power patterns to miniskirts to knee socks, we can thank the 1960s for some of our favorite looks.

1. Women's Pants

Women started wearing pants in the mid-19th century, but it was still taboo and rare. It wasn't until the '60s that ladies started embracing trousers. Even looking at '50s fashion, women mostly wore skirts and dresses with the odd lounge pants thrown in. But women of the 1960s unapologetically wore pants daily, and it's not just a trend anymore.

2. Trench Coats

Trench coats are a simultaneously casual and sophisticated wardrobe staple. These coats were around before the '60s, but they took hold of the fashion world during this decade. We can partly thank the classic beige trench coat Audrey Hepburn wore in 1961's Breakfast at Tiffany's.

3. Turtlenecks

The turtleneck became a chic item for men and women in the 1960s. People wore many turtleneck styles, including fitted, slouchy, sleeveless, thin, thick, ribbed, knit, and beyond. To this day, turtlenecks remain a clothing item associated with classy people like Steve Jobs or Martha Stewart.

4. Paisley

Paisley is a unique pattern that fits into both the bohemian and preppy spheres. The intricate teardrop designs are whimsical but also polished. In the '60s, top designers like Mary Quant and Emilio Pucci utilized this pattern, and we still see it in looks from brands like Vera Bradley.

5. Miniskirts

One of the most iconic trends from the '60s was the miniskirt. Before this era, most skirts stopped just above the knee or were much longer. The miniskirt has a flirty, cheeky vibe, creating endearing feminine looks. This trend emerged in the '60s and has yet to fade.

6. Vibrant Colors

This may sound silly, but people didn't wear many bright colors before the 1960s. Some '40s and '50s trends used pops of color, but even then, they were subtle and coy. But men and women in the '60s were not afraid to wear bright tops, vivid bottoms, colorful shoes, and vibrant accessories all in one outfit.

7. Bodysuits

Nowadays, bodysuits are popular as they're usually comfy and can be worn under sweaters, skirts, pants, jackets, and more. These came out in the '50s but didn't gain popularity until the '60s. The bodysuits of this era were more dramatic than today's, with frills, patterns, and interesting sleeves.

8. Peter Pan Collar

The Peter Pan collar is easily one of our favorite '60s trends. Icons like Mia Farrow and Audrey Hepburn wore this style often in both shirts and dresses. This wide, rounded collar style is reminiscent of some early 20th-century looks, but the 1960s put it in the high fashion category.

9. Babydoll Dresses

Babydoll dresses veered away from fitted silhouettes while still being saucy and flirtatious. These dresses were billowy and a little shorter than usual, creating a relaxed and ethereal look. They were popular in the bohemian sphere but also made their way onto some designer runways.

10. Berets

The '60s gave birth to the Beat Generation and beatnik fashion, which embraced genderless styles and sharp statement pieces like the beret. It was a symbol of nonconformity and rebellion. The hat dates back to the 13th century but became mainstream in the 1960s.

11. Mary Janes

Mary Janes are one of the most adorable shoe styles, capturing a preppy and mod vibe all at once. They came about around 1904 and were mostly worn by young schoolgirls. But the '60s turned this shoe into a timeless look for all ages, aligning with the feminine aesthetic of the era.

12. Go-Go Boots

Many still love and wear go-go boots, a distinctly 1960s fashion trend. Stars like Barbra Streisand and Natalie Wood sported these eye-catching and playful boots. The low-heeled shoes are surprisingly comfortable and elevate any outfit, making them an enduring style.

13. Psychedelic Prints

The 1960s began a trippy era that persisted through the 1970s. Funky psychedelic prints captured the spirit of the psychedelic art movement, which focused on self-expression and creative experimentation. The bold and artsy patterns are still popular, especially in the fast fashion category.

14. Oversized Sunglasses

Sunglass styles swing back and forth between tiny frames and oversized designs. But the oversized sunglasses weren't around until the 1960s. Many women started wearing giant frames to mimic Jackie Kennedy's fabulous fashion-forward style.

15. High-Waisted Swimwear

Only skimpy bikinis were acceptable in the early aughts, but in the last decade, high-waisted swim bottoms have come back into style. High-waisted two pieces first became popular in the 1960s, but celebrities like Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez wear them now!

16. Fit and Flare Dresses

While many '60s fashion trends embodied counterculture, fit and flare dresses were a continuation of '50s fashion. They were shorter and sassier than typical '50s dresses but exuded the same sweet and ladylike vibe. These dresses create a lovely silhouette, and they'll never go out of style.

17. Kitten Heels

Kitten heels came around in the late 1950s but exploded in the '60s. Heel trends rotate through thick, thin, high, and low. The '60s may have been kitten heels' biggest moment, and the trend still influences fashion. They offer a more refined and uncomplicated look, making heels more wearable.

18. Button-Down Dresses

Button-down dresses come in various silhouettes and veer away from the intensely feminine vibes of the time. They fit the beatnik style, as people paired them with berets, turtlenecks, loafers, and similar items. People often layered these dresses for thick and contrasting outfits.

19. Leopard Print

Leopard print was around in the 1930s but didn't become a wardrobe staple until the 1960s. Stars like Elizabeth Taylor would wear leopard print from head to toe, making it a pattern associated with celebrities and high fashion. Today, it's a little less sophisticated but still fun and popular.

20. Sequins

Sequins didn't become part of mainstream fashion until the later 1960s. Before this, they were mostly used for costumes. Famous music groups, like The Supremes and Martha and the Vandellas, frequently wore sequins. They rocked them during performances and out and about, making them an enticing material for fashion-forward folks.

21. Headscarves

Before the 1960s, many women wore headscarves while doing house chores or relaxing. But women of this decade wore them as a fashion accessory, creating a laidback and cute look that worked for days by the pool, lunch outings, and trips to the park.

22. Metallic Textures

Metallic textures and materials became popular in the mid-60s, creating striking outfits with a beautiful luster. Women wore metallic boots, jackets, dresses, pants, belts, hats, and more. Some men even wore all-metallic suits. While silver and copper materials were around, gold was the most popular.

23. Shift Dresses

Shift dresses, different from babydoll dresses, were uncomplicated and voguish. Fashion icons like Twiggy wore these often, as their shapeless silhouette broke the mold of fitted dresses. We mean this with love, but shift dresses have the same shape as an empty sack of potatoes, but in a hip, elevated way.

24. Bikinis

Some credit the popularity of the bikini to the 1963 film Beach Party. Before the 1960s, women mostly only wore one-piece swimsuits, so the bikini was a saucy new option. Certain bikinis were skimpy and strappy, while others were twisty and thick. It was a big deal for women to show so much tummy skin.

25. Leather

It feels like leather has always been in fashion, but it didn't become a popular material for aesthetic looks until the late 1960s. Before, leather was only for accessories like wallets, belts, boots, and gloves. The '60s saw leather in jumpsuits, vests, jackets, pants, and more.

26. Cartoony Florals

Floral patterns have been a beloved look for a long time, but the '60s put a new twist on this pretty design. Rather than delicate, realistic floral prints, women in the 1960s wore bold and artistic florals. The blossoms were cartoony and flamboyant, coming in unnatural colors that were exciting.

27. Louis Vuitton Monogram

The LV logo has been around since the 1890s but wasn't fully embraced until the 1960s. This distinct monogram became a status symbol and a fashion statement. People didn't want Louis Vuitton unless it had the LV pattern, and celebrities were often seen with the print.

28. Fringe

Nowadays, we see fringe clothing often at festivals like Coachella and Burning Man, but they can also be an eccentric part of street style. This style emerged in the 1960s with fringe jackets, skirts, dresses, tops, boots, and more. It was a textured bohemian look that was never quite high fashion but was popular.

29. Bermuda Shorts

Bermuda shorts tend to come in and out of style, but they were first fashionable in the 1960s. Women wore them in the 1920s and 1930s while playing sports or lounging. In the '60s, celebrities like Audrey Hepburn wore them as chic casual wear, making them classier and less casual.

30. Dramatic Sleeves

The 1960s welcomed dramatic sleeves that created statement looks. Women wore billowing sleeves, ruffled sleeves, ribbon details, cinched sleeves, two-tone cuffs, flared sleeves, and other distinct styles. This decade was a thrilling time for innovative sleeves, resulting in unique silhouettes.

31. Minimalism

Shift dresses, turtlenecks, kitten heels, and other '60s trends were conducive to a minimalist aesthetic. The '60s had both minimalist and maximalist aesthetics, but this decade gave way to supremely simple looks that people thought were elegant and contemporary.

32. Exaggerated Skirt Suits

Women's skirt suits became popular around 1905 with fitted and modest silhouettes. The '60s played with the traditional skirt suit, creating a more innovative and fashion-forward look. They made skirt suits with drop waists, no sleeves, cowl collars, Peter Pan collars, and other dramatic elements.

33. Gender Fluid Fashion

Today, androgynous fashion is a huge market. In the first half of the 20th century, men's clothes were very manly, and women's clothes were distinctly feminine. This changed in the '60s as women embraced more masculine silhouettes and materials, and men wore more flamboyant styles, making way for the fun fashion of the '70s, '80s, '90s, and today.

34. One-Shoulder Dresses

The 1950s introduced one-shoulder dresses, but they didn't gain attention in the fashion world until the 1960s. The '60s combined the eccentric one-shoulder look with the stylish miniskirt, creating fresh outfits that were provocative and snazzy. The fashion world was happy to embrace an asymmetrical style like this.

35. Headbands

Experts believe headbands have been around since ancient Greece. The 1960s took this hair accessory to the next level. 1960s headbands were whimsical, colorful, and eye-catching. They featured popular patterns of the time, like paisley, and practically everyone wore them.

36. Women's Loafers

A major part of the gender-fluid fashion trend was loafers! These smart and cosmopolitan shoes have a collegiate vibe, giving outfits a polished feel without needing high heels. Of course, men wore loafers long before this, but the '60s was when these comfy shoes became fashionable for women.

37. Pink

Pink has a sweetness and boldness that causes many to shy away. The beatnik style wouldn't touch it with a ten-foot pole, but the pop art movement loved it. Bright and hot pinks were part of the mod movement, and with the modern popularity of Barbie, it's having another big moment.

38. Shirt Dress

The shirt dress emerged in the '50s, but the '60s made it mainstream. This style can be preppy, casual, high-fashion, androgynous, etc. It's become an enduring silhouette because of its versatility and customizability. The shirt dress can be styled in endless ways.

39. Playful Raincoats

Playful raincoats became trendy in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Raincoats were boring before these decades, but the '60s emphatically leaned into the pop art movement. They used vivid colors, flashy patterns, long silhouettes, and shiny fabrics in dazzling ways to make rainy days a little brighter.

40. Knee Socks

Knee socks were nothing but a functional layer between skin and shoes. That is, until the 1960s. This accessory was popular in pop art and preppy fashion spheres, often worn with the iconic miniskirts of the time and rustic loafers. Plain white, striped, and colored knee socks were all the rage, especially among young women.

41. Mod Aesthetics

Mod aesthetics practically defined the 1960s, and many elements of the style endure today. The large geometric prints, color contrast, contemporary silhouettes, vivid colors, and offbeat combinations are still popular today. Mod combines innovation with playfulness. Twiggy's look in this era perfectly embodies the aesthetic.

42. Colored Tights

Black and skin-tone tights were the norm before the 1960s. When this decade came around, people experimented with tights in all colors of the rainbow, as well as colorful patterned tights. Rather than just a necessary layer, women's tights became a fabulous and fresh accessory.

43. Capes

Most of us don't rock a cape dress or cape jacket daily, but high-fashion cape looks didn't exist until the 1960s. We can partially thank Jane Fonda for this dramatic trend after her stylish cape in the movie Barbarella floored everyone. Nowadays, we see sensational cape looks on the red carpet, in street style, and everywhere in between.

44. Pattern Clashing

For a long time, it was a rule of thumb that you didn't mix patterns because it created assaulting and garish looks. The 1960s threw this idea out and boldly mixed distinct patterns that didn't match. This trend created quirky and imaginative outfits that could be seen as wacky or daringly beautiful.

45. Silk Scarves

Silk scarves became a feminine symbol in the 1960s, with women wearing them in various ways. These elegant and lovely scarves could be belts, headbands, neckties, bracelets, handbag accessories, and much more. 1970s men's fashion utilized them too. Today, Hermès silk scarves are a coveted item.

46. Statement Necklaces

Statement necklaces first came out in the 1960s but drew inspiration from royal jewelry. The first half of the 20th century featured delicate jewelry styles, but the '60s wanted to be bigger and bolder. Popular statement necklaces, which went well with babydoll and shift silhouettes, were chunky, colorful, and oversized. We see plenty of these pieces on red carpets today.

47. Plaid

It feels like plaid has been around forever. It sort of has, as Scottish people invented it in the 1700s. The pattern didn't become popular in fashion until the 1960s and 1970s. Preppy baby boomers embraced this print as a gender-fluid style that worked on shirts, pants, skirts, and other items. It's still one of the most popular patterns around.

48. Girl Next Door Look

Some think the 1950s pioneered the girl-next-door aesthetic, but we think the '60s perfected it. The popularity of Mary Janes, knee socks, miniskirts, babydoll dresses, and other subtle trends led to the rise of the girl-next-door look. This aesthetic is about stylish simplicity and a quaint, feminine vibe.

49. Off-the-Shoulder Dresses and Tops

Off-the-shoulder looks seem obviously chic, but they fell out of fashion for much of the 1800s and 1900s. It wasn't until the stunning Brigitte Bardot added off-shoulder looks to her wardrobe in the '60s that people fell back in love with them. Now, they're a common look in high fashion and streetwear.

50. Crocheted and Knit Clothing

The '60s embraced soft and organic textures with knit dresses, knit matching sets, crochet tank tops, and crochet skirts. Stars like Tina Turner wore spicy crochet outfits, while celebrities like Mary Tyler Moore wore sleek knit outfits. This cozy trend persists, with famous designers and brands like Phillip Lim and Burberry often using these materials.