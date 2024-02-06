These 50 Fast Food Chains Have the Most Unique Side Dishes 

Hundreds of fast food restaurants are out there, and each of us has our own individual favorites. There’s a perfect pick for every mood. If you’re starving and hoping for a meal with a tasty side dish, why not go for something unique? We often think of fast food restaurants as “cookie cutter” and boring, but the menus at many are more creative than you think.

1. Egg Roll at Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box is known for its quickie menu offerings. Among them are the tasty fried Egg Rolls featuring pork and veggies.

2. Cajun Fried Corn at Wingstop

We all love corn on the cob, but what about fried corn on the cob disks? At Wingstop, that’s exactly what you get when you order Cajun Fried Corn.

3. Chicken Fries at Burger King

Chicken Fries at Burger King are like chicken fingers but on the side. Why settle for regular potato French fries when you can get this protein fix?

4. Crispy Brussels Sprouts at Smashburger

Brussels sprouts can be delicious, especially when you get them at Smashburger. It’s not every day you find a Brussels sprout side dish at a fast food restaurant, but you do at Smashburger.

5. BBQ Chip Seasoned Tots at Sonic

Sonic likes being creative with its side dishes. Next time you head to one of their restaurants, get the BBQ Chip Seasoned Tots.

6. Kale Crunch Salad at Chick-fil-A

The next time you want a Chick-fil-A side dish, try something healthy. The Kale Crunch Salad is one of the restaurant’s most unique creations.

7. Fried Okra at Church’s Chicken

Have you ever tried okra? If you have and love it or are curious to find out what it tastes like, order the Fried Okra at Church’s Chicken. This exciting side dish is perfect with some fried chicken.

8. Cheese Curds at A&W

In a delicious twist on the usual French fries or onion rings, the fried Cheese Curds at A&W are the perfect side dish. The curds are breaded and fried. Yummy!

9. Fried Zucchini at Carl’s Jr.

Fast food restaurants aren’t exactly known for healthy food. That’s why you’ll be surprised to discover zucchini on the menu at Carl’s Jr. This restaurant’s Fried Zucchini is a popular pick.

10. Cinnabon Delights at Taco Bell

A cross between a side dish and dessert, Cinnabon Delights at Taco Bell are off the beaten track. If you like donuts, you’ll love this menu item.

11. Baked Potato at Wendy’s

Wendy’s has had baked potatoes on the menu for decades. However, the fact they have this kind of offering is quite unique. Plus, it’s a healthy choice.

12. Chili at Wendy’s

The Chili at Wendy’s is one of the heartiest side dishes on this list. If you like something spicy, go for this side the next time you get a meal.

13. Cinnamon Twists at Taco Bell

When it comes to unique yet iconic fast food sides, you can’t go wrong with Cinnamon Twists at Taco Bell. They’re great for accompanying the tacos and other spicy menu picks at this legendary Mexican restaurant.

14. Pickle Fries at Sonic

There are run-of-the-mill unique, and then there are Sonic Pickle Fries. From a distance, these “fries” look like French fries, but bite into one, and you’ll get a tangy surprise.

15. Texas Toast at Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s Texas toast is a dippable treat. It goes well with Cane’s sauce. You can also make a chicken sandwich with one tender between two slices.

16. Biscuits at Popeyes

Biscuits might not sound unique, but the ones at Popeyes have a certain flair. These biscuits have a memorable fried butter flavor.

17. 4-Piece Chicken McNuggets at McDonald’s

You’ve probably had a full order of McNuggets before, but did you know you can get them as a side order? McDonald’s lets you buy four McNuggets with your meal.

18. Two Tacos at Jack in the Box

No matter what else you’re ordering at Jack in the Box, you can get Two Tacos on the side. Make sure you’re hungry, though. These are pretty greasy, but they’re delicious.

19. Mashed Potatoes & Gravy at KFC

It’s hard to think of other fast food restaurants that offer mashed potatoes as a side, but KFC does. KFC’s gravy has a distinctive flavor, too.

20. Pinto Beans at El Pollo Loco

The Pinto Beans at El Pollo Loco is an unusual find. Pinto beans are a protein boost, and El Pollo Loco prepares them with cumin, oregano, and other spices.

21. Chips and Guac at Chipotle

When you’re at Chipotle, you don’t order French fries. Instead, you go with the fresh guacamole and chips.

22. Mac & Cheese at Chick-fil-A

If you love homemade macaroni and cheese, that’s the experience you get with the Mac & Cheese from Chick-fil-A. This delicious dish is the ultimate comfort food.

23. Onion Rings at Burger King

Onion rings are common on fast food restaurant menus, but the ones at Burger King are a step above. Thick and with crunchy batter coating, Burger King Onion Rings come in a generous serving.

24. Jalapeno Bites at Arby’s

Jalapeno isn’t for the faint of heart, but if you’re up for a challenge, give the Jalapeno Bites at Arby’s a try. They’re cream cheese with jalapeno coated in fried batter.

25. Wisconsin Cheese Curds at Culver’s

Wisconsin Cheese Curds is a must-try side on the Culver’s menu. A truly special creation, these curds feature white and yellow Wisconsin cheddar cheese that is deep-fried.

26. Fried Okra at Golden Chick

Okra is an acquired taste, but once you’ve fallen in love with it, you’ll love the Fried Okra at Golden Chick. Pair this side with some mouthwatering chicken.

27. Onion Rings at Jack in the Box

The onion rings at Jack in the Box aren’t like the ones you’ve had anywhere else. They’re thicker and have a crispier batter coating.

28. Fried Pickles at Zaxby’s

The Fried Pickles at Zaxby’s aren’t always available, so keep an eye out for when you can get them. These Fried Pickles come in a round shape and offer a taste surprise with every bite.

29. Mozzarella Sticks at Arby’s

Pick up some cheesy, gooey mozzarella sticks at Arby’s. Maybe you thought you’d have to just get fries, but Arby’s is more creative than that.

30. Tempura Green Beans at The Habit Burger Grill

You can eat healthy and enjoy it at The Habit Burger Grill. Choose the Tempura Green Beans as your side the next time you get a meal.

31. Funnel Cake Fries at Rally’s

At Rally’s, fries can be dessert! These Funnel Cake Fries are made from cake and powdered sugar.

32. Apple Slices at McDonald’s

The next time you go to McDonald’s, think about getting a healthy side snack with the Apple Slices. It’s a low-cal option.

33. Super Greens at Panda Express

Super Greens is one of the tastiest and healthiest sides at Panda Express. It features kale, cabbage, and broccoli.

34. Halfsie Fries at Jack in the Box

Can’t decide between regular fries and curly fries? Go with the Halfsie Fries at Jack in the Box.

35. Oatmeal Bars at Wendy’s

Wendy’s Oatmeal Bars are a yummy and nutritious side or dessert. Like all the best-baked goods, these bars are chock full of goodness.

36. Mozzarella Sticks at Burger King

Mozzarella Sticks at Burger Kings feature luscious melted mozzarella enveloped by crispy breading that has a spicy kick.

37. Pretzel Bites at Culver’s

These Pretzel Bites look more like nuts than pretzels, but that means easy dipping. You get them with Culver’s famous Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Sauce.

38. Cheese Fries at Nathan’s Famous

Fries are nice, but cheese fries are better. Enjoy some decadent Cheese Fries at Nathan’s Famous.

39. 7 Layer Nacho Fries at Taco Bell

Taco Bell takes fries to a whole new level with its 7 Layer Nacho Fries. This side dish includes fries with nacho cheese sauce, guacamole, black beans, beef, and more.

40. Hand-Cut Fries Cooked in Sunflower Oil at In-N-Out Burger

In-N-Out Burger’s take on traditional fries includes making them in 100% sunflower oil. They hand-cut fresh potatoes.

41.Waffle-Cut Fries at Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A fans know and love the famous Waffle-Cut Fries. If you’re bored with regular fries, give these a try.

42. Doritos Chili Heatwave Chicken Fries at Burger King

Check your Burger King to see if they have the Doritos Chili Heatwave Chicken Fries on the menu. This delicious side dish is exactly what it sounds like.

43. Waffle Fries at Carl’s Jr.

You’ll also hear people call these the “criss cross fries” at Carl’s Jr. These unusual waffle fries are fried until they’re golden brown.

44. Mac N’ Cheese Nibblers at White Castle

Macaroni and cheese is a great comfort food, but it’s not usually a good choice when you’re on the go. That’s where White Castle Mac N’ Cheese Nibblers come in.

45. Baked Potato with Chili at Wendy’s

We talked about the classic Wendy’s Baked Potato and Chili earlier, but why not combine the two? You can get a Chili Cheese Baked Potato the next time you’re at this fast food restaurant.

46. Chips and Nacho Cheese Sauce at Taco Bell

Looking for a Chips and Nacho Cheese Sauce dish? You can’t go wrong with this exciting selection at Taco Bell.

47. Hushpuppies at Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s is best known for its seafood, but there are great side dishes, too. The Hushpuppies are a popular pick.

48. Potato Wedges at KFC

When you’re craving something more filling than fries, the Potato Wedges are a good choice of side dish at KFC. They’re crispy and delicious.

49. Corn on the Cob at KFC

You can get a segment of corn on the cob at KFC. This Corn on the Cob is a great side to include with your meal.

50. Taco Bell Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes

Feeling hungry? Enjoy some Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes along with your tacos at Taco Bell.