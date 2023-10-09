12 Family Meal Deals From Your Favorite Fast Food Restaurants

No matter what the official inflation numbers say, shoppers know that food costs remain sky-high. The dollar menu has become the three-dollar menu, and fast-food bargains are harder and harder to come by. Fortunately, a few American chains remain committed to the frugal fast foodie.

1. Domino's $6.99 Mix & Match Deal

Though this deal used to be the $5.99 Mix & Match Deal, it remains one of the strongest values in fast casual dining. You choose between pizza, pasta, cheesy bread, chicken dishes, or salad (Salad? Who are we kidding?).

Most comparable competitors' pizzas cost $15 or more for a single pie. Domino's offer of bringing home a piping hot pepperoni ‘za with a side of feta and spinach-stuffed cheesy bread for less than $15 (before taxes) is tough to refuse. Say Domi-no at your own financial peril.

2. Popeye's 2 Can Dine for $10 Deal

A good deal becomes great when it takes place at a restaurant you love. Loyal Popeye's diners were ecstatic to find that their favorite chicken peddler was bringing back the 2 Can Dine for $10 Deal. Get six chicken tenders, two regular sides, two biscuits, and two sauces for $10.

Love that (cheap) chicken from Pepeye's!

3. Boston Market Family Meal

Boston Market has always offered something distinct from other fast-serve competitors. Where else will someone hand you a whole roasted chicken through a drive-thru window?

Boston Market's family meals have always been a favorite of value-seekers, who can get rotisserie chicken, roasted turkey, meatloaf, or barbecue ribs flanked by three sides and a bundle of cornbread—all for a pretty reasonable price.

4. Wing Stop Boneless Meal Deal

If you're bargain hunting in the drive-thru line, look out for the word “deal.” Fast-casual and fast-food peddlers know that a segment of their customer base isn't content just eating cheap food—they're looking for the deal to trump all deals.

20 boneless wings for less than $17 bucks is a good trade, especially when you can choose four flavors and two dipping sauces along with a large fry.

5. Wendy's Biggie Bags

Considered in the upper echelon of fast food burger chains, Wendy's has always cost a bit more than its competitors like Burger King. With the Biggie Bag, though, customers can enjoy Wendy's signature square patties (or chicken) at a bargain price.

A burger (or chicken sandwich), fries, nuggets, and a drink for five bucks is nothing to shake a Baconator at.

6. Panda Express Family Meal

Panda Express will never be mistaken for authentic Chinese cuisine, but it is tasty. Plus, the beloved practitioner of Americanized Asian cuisine has put together a feast fit for a family of pandas—three large entrees and two large sides at one low price (that is subject to change with the economic times, of course).

To General Tso or Beef and Broccoli? That is the question.

7. Taco Bell Cravings Box

Many long-time loyalists have decried Taco Bell's rising prices, but its Cravings Boxes remain a solid value. You get one specialty item (it has to be the Cheesy Gordita Crunch, right?). You also get two “classic” items (Doritos Locos Tacos, naturally). Then, tack on a side item (Cinnabon Delights) and a drink.

When the family simultaneously screams, “Yo quiero Taco Bell!” in the back of the mini-van, you can keep the bill to a minimum with personalized Cravings Boxes.

8. Panera Family Feast Value Meals

Panera offers several family-sized meals for less than 40 bucks. You can choose from flatbread pizzas, rectangular sandwiches, and baguette sandwiches and pair them with large soups and salads. Panera offers a cost-conscious feast that the thriftiest Americans can stomach in today's economy.

9. Pizza Hut Big Dinner Box

To some, Pizza Hut is the black sheep of the large American pizza chains. And, serving a family-sized meal in one “big box” doesn't exactly scream “cherished memory.” That said, you get two medium one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks, and either pasta or wings for a family-friendly price.

Pizza ain't cheap, and you said you were looking for a deal. Take the box and eat it. No complaints.

10. Del Taco Fiesta Packs

Del Taco's Fiesta Packs include six tacos and six burritos in one easily portable cardboard container. A couple of these packs will feed a modestly-sized family on Taco Tuesday without breaking your dine-out budget.

11. Little Caesars' Entire Menu

Few brands are more committed to the tight-budgeted diner than Little Caesars. If you are okay with the taste of their products, it is tough to beat a large pizza for less than ten bucks. The chain, named after a diminutive former Roman Emperor, also offers a robust menu of side items and desserts. Your family can get a king's feast for a pittance.

12. McDonalds' 40-Piece Chicken Nuggets

When you break down McDonalds' 40-piece Chicken McNuggets meal into its per-unit price, you're likely paying (depending on when you read this) significantly less than 50 cents per nugget. While you should temper your expectations regarding nutritional benefits, Ronald will feed a nugget-lovin' family for less than 15 bucks.